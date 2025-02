The best players in the WORLD are The Captains!



The year is not over and we still have another exciting competition coming… Dedsafio Legends from ElDed and with the best clash royale players in the world participating!

Ready to play with the pros and show what you are worth? Desafio Legends will be an open competition, and EVERYONE can participate in the qualifiers that will take place starting the 19th of November.



The competition will consist of 8 teams, and the 8 captains of these teams will be the best players of the Clash Royale League 2022.





Teams will be composed of 4 players:



- Player 1: Team Captain (Top 8 best players in the World)

- Player 2: Qualified Player (Open Qualifiers - Phase 1)

- Player 3: Invited Player (Chosen by the community)

- Player 4: Invited by a Captain (Player chosen by the captain)







Player 2 and Player 3 will be selected by each team through a draft system where the 8 captains will select their players in order (CRL 2022 ranking).