Highlights

- RoyaleMSTRS 2022 Runner Up (Golden Ticket granted)

- COPA All-Stars 2022 Runner Up

- Bernard Chong Cup Golden Edition 2022 Runner Up

- CRL 2021 June Final Winner

- CRL 2021 July Final Winner

- Highest Placement on Ladder: #1 (last: August, 2018)

- Highest Trophy count: 8885

- Highest GT placement: #5 (April, 2021)



Route to Golden Ticket



- Winner Bracket: def. Furkaranabaci, Griko; L vs. Mugi

- Loser Bracket: def. Griko

- Grand Final: L vs. Mugi



Story



Lucas is one of the most remarkable and charismatic Clash Royale players. His talent

was on display since he was very young, reaching the top of the leaderboard even

before he was old enough to participate in official tournaments.

In the Summer of 2021 he flew higher than ever. After winning two CRL Monthly finals

in a row, the name LucasXgamer became a symbol of utmost respect in the CR Esports

scene, and many had put him as the favorite for the World Finals last year.

Unfortunately, he fell short in the season’s defining moment and lost early in the

bracket.

For this year, Lucas is displaying his excellent form and will be a contender for the title!

He began his year by sending a strong signal to his competitors: he achieved a second

place in the first Golden Ticket tournament of the year, the Bernard Chong Cup! The

result would set a course for the remainder of the season! Another second place at

COPA All-Stars put him again one match away from the title and the much desired

Golden Ticket.

He would lose again in the Grand Final of the last Golden Ticket tournament

(RoyaleMSTRS). However, as his opponent Mugi was already qualified for CRL, Lucas

managed to secure his presence in Helsinki among the sixteen world’s best players. He

will be a top contender for this year’s CRL title, and a competitor everyone else wants to

avoid!

