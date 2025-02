It’s time for the CRL 2021 April Monthly Qualifier!

The Top 1000 players from the Round 3 Trophy Race are ready to battle for their spot in the April Monthly Final next weekend! At the end of this weekend only 8 players will remain while the rest of the Top 32 all grab a piece of the $28,000 Monthly Qualifier prize pool!



Watch pros compete LIVE by following the Clash Royale category on YouTube and Twitch, or the CRL Casters below throughout the weekend.



English Caster Streams:

Saturday, April 10 - 2:00PM UTC - Josh "AC" Sharon - @ahcraaaap

Sunday, April 11 - 1:00PM UTC - Rich Slaton - @RichSlaton