After a year of competition, the top eight teams are scheduled to compete for the 2022 GKR World Championship on the first four days of December.

Who will be those 8 teams?



RedBirds Ghost

New Alliance

KIX Team

Rising Sun Esports

Urban Esports

SK Calalas

TasteMyXbow

Arneb



Over $7,000 in prize money has already been distributed throughout this year, but

there's still $9,025 to go in this final event - you can't miss a game!

Great players such as Pompeyo4, Higher, Surgical Goblin, PANDORA, Airsurfer,

Ruben, Keef and the current CRL 2022 champion Mohamed Light, will be

participating.



You can find the full competition schedule here:



DECEMBER 1, 2022:



- Rising Sun eSports vs Arneb at 16:00 CET.

- RedBirds Team vs TasteMyXbow at 17:15 CET



DECEMBER 2, 2022:

- Urban eSports vs KIX Team Academy at 17:00 CET

- New Alliance vs SK Calalas at 18:15 CET



DECEMBER 3, 2022:

- Semifinal 1 at 14:00 CEST

- Semifinal 2 at 15:15 CEST



DECEMBER 4, 2022:

- 3rd and 4th place at 16:00 CEST

- Grand Final at 17:30 CEST



Where can I watch?



The matches will be broadcasted on the channel of several content creators across three languages, check them out below



Spanish - RevolAimar



- Twitch

- Twitter

- Instagram



English - TBD

French - TBD