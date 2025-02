GIZER Draft Duels is back with Season 2 of their Clash Royale event series, this time with over $4000 in cash prizes!

The top players in the world will compete in 16 teams of 4 to take home the ultimate prize. This new and exciting format combines the best of solo and team-based Clash Royale competition to create an unforgettable experience. Players will compete in 16 man brackets, playing representatives from other teams to earn points for each victory.