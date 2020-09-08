...dan bersiaplah untuk Minggu ke-2 Perang Klan 2. Buka Kostum Menara GRATIS di Hadiah Tingkat 10 Pass Royale!
The World Cyber Games (WCG) will host the Open Qualifier after finishing the Clash Royale WCG Open with global users.
The WCG Open Qualifier is a preliminary match that anyone who enjoys Clash Royale can participate. On day two of the Open Qualifier, the final top eight players will advance to the group stage, where they will take on the top-ranking users of the WCG Open.
The WCG 2023 Clash Royale Open Qualifier will accept the application for participation from May 1st (Mon) to May 19th (Fri) at 6 pm (GMT+9). and will be the last open tournament for the WCG 2023 Grand Final to be held in BEXCO, Busan, in July this year.
Don't miss the Clash Royale user event to participate in the Open Qualifier! Ten of the actual participants on the first day of the Open Qualifier will be drawn and given the "Clash Royale Limited Gold Prince Statue."
For more information on WCG 2023 Clash Royale Open Qualifier, please visit the WCG official website.
Tournament Format
The qualifier will be played online in an open duels single elimination bracket where the top 8 players of Day 2 will advance to the Group Stage.
Prizepool
$30,000 USD
Participation Criteria
- Open to all players worldwide that are 14 years of age or older as of the deadline for application
- Clash Royale and Discord accounts required
- Will be disqualified if the player can't travel overseas
Where can I watch?
The Grand Finals in July will be broadcasted on the official channels below - other languages to be announced later.
Twitch (EN) :
Twitch (KR) :
Youtube (EN) :
Youtube (KR) :
Perubahan Penyeimbangan ini mulai berlaku pada 8 September
Kami memperkenalkan Emote Golem PERTAMA kami! Perhatikan Emote ini di Musim baru.
TANTANGAN
Rayakan peluncuran film pendek animasi Clash pertama, Lost and Crowned, dengan tema Tantangan Musim ini.
Tonton teasernya di sini dan tonton film pendek animasi lengkapnya di YouTube pada 12 September!
KETUK DI SINI UNTUK MENDAPATKAN EMOTE HILANG DAN MAHKOTA GRATIS DARI TOKO!
La World Cyber Games (WCG) acogerá el Open Qualifier (Clasificatorio abierto) tras finalizar la WCG Open de Clash Royale con usuarios de todo el mundo.
El Open Qualifier de la WCG será un enfrentamiento preliminar en el que podrá participar cualquiera que disfrute de Clash Royale. En el segundo día del Open Qualifier, los ocho mejores jugadores pasarán a la fase de grupos, donde se enfrentarán a los mejores jugadores de la WCG Open.
Las inscripciones para participar están abiertas desde el 1 de mayo (Lunes) hasta el 19 de mayo (Viernes) a las 10:00 (CEST) y será el último torneo abierto con vista a la Gran Final de la WCG 2023, que se celebrará en BEXCO, Busan, el mes de julio de este año.
¡No te pierdas el evento de usuarios de Clash Royale para participar en el Open Qualifier! Diez de los participantes del primer día del Open Qualifier serán sorteados y recibirán una "Estatua de oro limitada del Príncipe de Clash Royale".
Para más información sobre el Open Qualifier de la WCG 2023 de Clash Royale, visita el sitio web oficial de WCG.