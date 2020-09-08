The World Cyber Games (WCG) will host the Open Qualifier after finishing the Clash Royale WCG Open with global users.



The WCG Open Qualifier is a preliminary match that anyone who enjoys Clash Royale can participate. On day two of the Open Qualifier, the final top eight players will advance to the group stage, where they will take on the top-ranking users of the WCG Open.



The WCG 2023 Clash Royale Open Qualifier will accept the application for participation from May 1st (Mon) to May 19th (Fri) at 6 pm (GMT+9). and will be the last open tournament for the WCG 2023 Grand Final to be held in BEXCO, Busan, in July this year.



Don't miss the Clash Royale user event to participate in the Open Qualifier! Ten of the actual participants on the first day of the Open Qualifier will be drawn and given the "Clash Royale Limited Gold Prince Statue."

For more information on WCG 2023 Clash Royale Open Qualifier, please visit the WCG official website.