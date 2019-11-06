Supercell logo
2019年11月6日
Blog – Clash Royale

亞洲賽區皇冠榜第一是?

CRL亞洲賽區將由OGN Entus與FAV gaming

代表前往洛杉磯於12月8日參加CRL全球總決賽！

請記得訂閱中文賽事頻道，才不會錯過每年一度的全球電競盛事唷！