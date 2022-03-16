Supercell logo
系統維護公告（3月16日）

挑戰者們，大家好！

我們即將對《部落衝突:皇室戰爭》進行一次系統維護，以優化遊戲系統，提升遊戲後端性能。

本次維護時間可能較以往更長，對於這些調整造成的不便，我們深感抱歉。