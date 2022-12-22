Supercell logo
2022年12月22日
Blog – Clash Royale

12月22日維護內容

挑戰者們，大家好！

我們於今日進行一次維護，並進行以下事項：

  • 下個主題季做準備

  • 配對優化

  • 修復小錯誤

  • 威猛礦工平衡性調整

    • 移動速度：從快調降至中等

    • 生命值：提升5%

造成不便，敬請見諒。