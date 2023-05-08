These supplemental terms of service (“Additional TOS”) supplement the Supercell Oy (“Supercell”) standard Terms of Service and Privacy Policy located at https://supercell.com/en/terms-of-service/ and https://supercell.com/en/privacy-policy/ respectively. If there is any discrepancy between this Additional TOS and the Terms of Service and/or Privacy Policy, this Additional TOS will prevail.

This Additional TOS apply solely to Supercell’s video management and upload tool (“Tool”) and does not apply to any other Supercell product or service.

The Tool may be used only by authorized users as determined by Supercell. All other uses are strictly prohibited. No copies of the Tool may be produced, distributed, or made available to the public without Supercell’s express and written prior permission. The Tool is Supercell’s confidential information and subject to non-disclosure requirements.

The Tool uses YouTube API Services. The YouTube API Services are subject to YouTube´s Terms of Service located at https://Youtube.com/t/terms, and by using the Tool you are agreeing to be bound by the YouTube Terms of Service. Because the Tool uses YouTube API Services, the Tool is also subject to Google´s privacy policy located at https://policies.google.com/privacy. Please also review the Google security settings page at https://myaccount.google.com/permissions.