We are beyond excited to announce our plans for the 2019 Brawl Stars World Championship!

Sign up with your two best teammates for a chance to compete at the World Finals in South Korea and a piece of the $250,000 prize pool!

In the coming days and weeks we will begin open qualifiers all over the world. These will lead to regional finals and 8 winning teams will qualify for the World Finals in South Korea this November!

Read more and sign up here!