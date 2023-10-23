Clash of Clans and Clash Royale Are Now Officially Available on PC!

We are very excited to announce that starting today, Supercell’s evergreen mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale are globally playable on PC via Google Play Games (beta)!

“We want to put our players first in everything we do, and our players have been asking for a way to play on PC. We hope to see many of them use this new way to play Clash and enjoy it even more!”, said Stuart McGaw, General Manager of Clash of Clans.

Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. Now, for the first time ever, we will officially support two games on PC. We hope the change will bring Clash games closer to more players and provide Clash players more ways to play.

How to get access? Go to Google Play Games and start playing!

Clash games on PC support mouse controls, optimized graphics, and high-end performance capabilities.



Questions? We thought you might have some.

Where can I download the games?

Go to Google Play on your PC and download the app from there.

Is it a port of the mobile game, or is gameplay different?

The gameplay is exactly the same as on mobile.

Are the mobile and PC versions compatible (so I can play my game on both platforms)?

With Supercell ID, you can log into your game on both platforms! All progress will be saved with Supercell ID, no matter which version you use.

Can you play on mobile and PC at the same time?

Not with the same account! Launching the game on one device will immediately log you out on any other devices.

Is there cross-platform play?

Yes! You can play with other Supercell players across all platforms.

Is it also free to play?

Yes! All of our games are free to play. You can, of course, make purchases in-game if you want to, everything is as it is on mobile.

Is this for Windows only, or will it also be on Mac/Linux?

Google Play Games is only for Windows. Read more here .

Why do you publish Clash of Clans and Clash Royale for PC?

We want to provide our players with more ways to play our games, and reach also more players.

Will you also publish Hay Day, Brawl Stars, and Boom Beach for PC?

No promises! We will keep you posted for any potential future updates.

Is Supercell going to develop PC games from now on?

Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. We have a strong history in mobile, and mobile will for sure continue to be our key area, but we are open to other platforms, too.

Can we expect all the new games to be launched on PC besides mobile?

Every game team makes their own decisions based on what’s best for the players and the game.

Was the PC version built internally or by another developer?

Everything has been created by our very own Clash of Clans and Clash Royale teams!

Who will run the live version of the PC game?