Clash Quest Ending Development

To our amazing Captains,

We've made the difficult decision to end development of Clash Quest. At Supercell, it's well known that we set very high standards for our games. Because of this, even after the recent design changes we implemented just before the summer break, we felt Clash Quest still didn't reach the bar we were aiming for. In the end we feel this is the right decision for the game.

Over the past year, you've helped us make some incredible improvements to Clash Quest. With the feedback you shared with us on our social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and Discord, etc., our goal was to make the game better and even more fun with each update. Our Content Creators also tirelessly championed Clash Quest on their channels, providing awesome strategies, contests, giveaways, and more. We are truly humbled by the dedication and enthusiasm you've showed us and we wish we could've given you the game we set out to create.

We hope we can be transparent about this decision and we plan to record one last Captain's Log detailing what our goals were, what benchmarks we set out to achieve, and ultimately what the catalyst was for this decision.

Over the coming weeks, here is what you can expect to happen with Clash Quest:

Transferring your in-game purchases.

If you have made any in-game purchases in Clash Quest and you play any other Supercell games, you can contact our Player Support team who will transfer those purchases to another Supercell game.

Please note: we can only transfer purchases to any live games. This includes Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Boom Beach, and Brawl Stars. This excludes soft launched/beta games such as Everdale and Clash Mini.

To Contact Support use the following steps:

Open settings Click Help & support Scroll down to “message us” Follow the instructions

What's next?

In-game purchases will be disabled and the game will be de-listed to prevent new downloads.

A pop-up message will appear in-game notifying you the closer we get to shutting the game down.

We will begin the server shutdown in approximately 6 weeks (late September) to give ample time for players to transfer any in-game purchases to their live Supercell game of choice.

Sailing off into the sunset

Although this may mark the end of Clash Quest, it is a core value of Supercell's culture that we take our learnings and apply them to our other games. Exciting opportunities arise as members of the Clash Quest team move on to help develop our new and current games. It was the killing of Smash Land that enabled Clash Royale's growth!

The Clash Quest team would like to thank every single one of you who took the time to play Clash Quest, join us on our adventures through the Archipelago, and helped us improve the game along the way. We truly could not be more grateful and while our heroic Crew sails off into the sunset, know that their heads are held high and proud because of the community you created.

We'll see you on the next adventure!

The Clash Quest Team