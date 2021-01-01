Congratulations to our 2021 Esports Champions!

J.X.Tiger is the Clash of Clans World Champion

Following an impressive undefeated run, J.X.Tiger emerged as the champion after winning the Final against QueeN Walkers with a perfect war.

“This has been an amazing year of competitive Clash, and our community is stronger, bigger and more excited than ever.” - Marika, Clash of Clans Community Manager

Clash Royale’s 2021 World Champion is Mugi

Throughout the whole weekend, we’ve seen laughter, tears, upsets, and the most epic of gameplay. After an amazing run throughout Clash Royale League, Mugi took home the trophy!

“Players have loved watching the event, and with Royale already having such a great year, this is just a cherry on the top for the community.” - Rick, Clash Royale Community Manager

Zeta Division Earns the Title as Brawl Stars World Finals 2021 Champions

During the last weekend of November, 16 teams that had made it through the Monthly Finals got together for the biggest global in-person finals in Brawl Stars history. As the true dark horse of the competition, ZETA DIVISION, who had impressed everybody throughout the weekend, took down NAVI in the grand final to become your 2021 Brawl Stars World Champions.

“After a spectacular year that also saw the launch of our new event site allowing players to submit match predictions and to interact with the live show, we were truly impressed to see ZETA DIVISION take the finals! The Brawl Stars team is excited for 2022 and the return of the Brawl Stars Championship with monthly Championship Challenges, Monthly Finals and more. Stay tuned!” - Kim, Esports

Congratulations to J.X.Tiger, Mugi and ZETA DIVISION from everyone at Supercell! Looking forward to 2022!