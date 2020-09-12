The first ever Clash animated short film Lost & Crowned is out now

Lost & Crowned is Supercell’s first official animated short film featuring the beloved characters from our Clash of Clans and Clash Royale games.

It’s a sprightly ride into the world of Clash, where a Skeleton Guard named Peter and his relentlessly curious younger brother Larry are tasked with guarding the Red King’s crown. In true Clash fashion, delightful chaos ensues.

Fans of the Clash franchise are some of the most active and engaged gamers in the world. Lost & Crowned is something we made for the community who have never stopped supporting us, and who – for years now – have been waiting for us to bring the characters of their favorite games alive on film.

We are very excited and happy to say: the wait is over. Go see Peter’s and Larry’s adventure unravel here!