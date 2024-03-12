It's that time of year once again! The Game Developer Conference in San Francisco is upon us. As Wikipedia puts it: "The Game Developers Conference (GDC) is an annual conference for video game developers. The event includes an expo, networking events, and awards shows like the Game Developers Choice Awards and Independent Games Festival, and a variety of tutorials, lectures, and roundtables by industry professionals on game-related topics covering programming, design, audio, production, business and management, and visual arts."

One Talk, Two Franks

Yes, we have a presentation with two Franks.

Both from the Brawl Stars team.

Both great game developers.

Both Franks.

General Manager Frank and Game Designer Frank.

Mr. Keienburg and Mr. Yan.

In their talk, 'Learnings from the Removal of Loot Boxes', they discuss removing lootboxes from Brawl Stars and the analyze the subsequent learnings: How to understand what's right for the game using a combination of player community sentiment, data, and designer intuition.

More details on the official GDC page.

Location: Room 2014, West Hall

Date: Thursday, March 21

Time: 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Welcome!

IGDA 30th Anniversary

We would like to draw attention to the fact that the International Game Developers Association, a.k.a. IGDA, i.e. the world's largest nonprofit membership organization for all individuals who create games, is celebrating 30 years of existence. Read more on their website, and if you're at GDC, you know what to do!

Watch More Talks

We've collected a bunch of GDC talks by Supercell from the previous years and put them this YouTube playlist.

We wish everyone attending GDC many joyful and inspiring moments!