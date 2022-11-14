Introducing the Books of Clash!

At Supercell, we always try to look at things from the perspective of our players – how can we provide you with more ways to go deeper into the worlds of our games, and more ways to spend time with their quirky casts of characters?

With that in mind, we recently formed our Entertainment & Partnerships team to help us take a more global, systematic approach to bringing the worlds and characters of our franchises to life outside of our games. One of the first projects we’re excited to announce is The Books of CLASH, which will be an 8-volume series created by award-winning and NY Times bestselling author Gene Luen Yang.

"My kids and I have been Supercell fans ever since we first played Clash of Clans many, many years ago. We've always loved not just the game mechanics, but also the characters and the world. I am so thrilled to be a part of the team that gets to flesh out those characters and that world! I can't wait to show graphic novel fans what we've built."

In the past, we’ve found the most success working with creative talents who are big CLASH fans themselves – and Gene is no different! Once we heard Gene’s pitch for his series and how much enthusiasm and love he has for the world and characters, we couldn’t say no.

Volume 1 follows the journey of a Hog Rider named Terry and his Hog Pim Pim, as they leave the comforts of their Village and embark on an adventure filled with legendary battles, unlikely new friendships, and unforgivable family betrayal.

Visit BooksOfClash.com to read a free sample and pre-order Volume 1 today!

We’re excited for the Books of CLASH, and plan to deliver more great stories and products to our fans in the not-too-distant future. Stay tuned, and CLASH on!

– Entertainment & Partnerships Team



