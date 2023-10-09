The Next Step for Community Sites

For as long as there have been Supercell games, there have been passionate individuals who have helped us build communities of hundreds of millions of players around the world with the content they create. One of the pillars of these communities is the hardworking Creators who create and maintain fan sites dedicated to the games they enjoy. Countless numbers of players visit these fansites for base layouts, deck lists, art contests, tournament data, and much more!

In the past, fansites were disallowed from offering paid premium services. Our goal has always been to provide a safe and positive experience for our games’ communities, and we wanted to ensure fan sites were transparent with the content they were producing.

The Supercell Creator Program was founded several years ago as a way for us to engage with our Content Creators and understand their needs better. As the Creator Program evolved, the number of Supercell Creators has grown to exceed over 1000 Supercell Creators - including developers of numerous fansites.

Trust and safety is and always will be our primary goal with any content shared under the Supercell banner. Many of these fan sites have operated transparently for years out of passion and dedication to our games.

Starting in October of 2023, we are allowing fan sites within our Creator Program to begin offering premium services on their site. These services may include better match data, improved record keeping, analysis, pro tips, coaching services, and more! This post aims to inform our players that these changes are supported by us, and that any premium services offered by websites that are a part of our Creator Program have received our approval.

With these premium services, there are also strict policies that these sites must adhere to in order to provide players with a safe and enjoyable experience. Examples of these include:

No gambling

No cryptocurrencies

Players must be shown what they are receiving for purchasing these premium services

The full policy is visible to website developers in our Creator Program, and as the Program expands, this policy may be amended to support our players’ best interests better. We are giving these fansites the flexibility and opportunity to be creative, and we are incredibly excited to see what they produce!

If you are a fansite developer, are interested in exploring offering a premium service for your site, and would like to be a part of the Supercell Content Creator Program, we would love to have you apply! We always seek new YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok content creators to join us! If you’d like to find out more, visit creators.supercell.com and join us!