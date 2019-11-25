Nova Esports Win Brawl World Finals

Organized in the esports capital Busan of Korea, top eight teams competed in the Brawl Stars World Finals. As the dust settled, Nova Esports notched their way to be crowned the first-ever Brawl Stars champions after intense two-day action.

The finals took place as part of the G-star gaming festival with a $250k prize pool. “The tremendous level of skill demonstrated by Nova and all of the competitors at this year’s Brawl Stars World Championship makes us even more excited for the future of Brawl Stars esports” said Supercell’s Kim Jensen, who oversees Brawl Stars esports.

As for 2020, the competition continues with the completely new Brawl Stars Championship. All players around the world are invited to join the open-format online competition with monthly qualifiers culminating with a global final in the end of 2020.

Read all the details at esports.brawlstars.com and watch the videos below!

Highlights of the Brawl Finals:

Teaser trailer of the 2020 World Championships:

The teams competing were Animal Chanparu, 3Bears, Dr. HK, Nova Esports, SSG Brazil, Spacestation Gaming, Tribe Gaming, and PSG Esports.

