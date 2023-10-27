Price changes in in-app purchases in certain regions

On October 23rd, 2024, the following pricing changes will go into effect:

In Ghana, the prices of in-game purchases in our games will increase by approximately 25% to reflect latest foreign exchange rates. These adjustments apply only to in-game purchases sold in Ghanaian Cedi (GHS).

In Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire and Zambia, the prices of in-game purchases in our games will increase by approximately 16-18% to reflect the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) in these countries.

On March 27th, 2024, the following pricing changes will go effect:

Prices of in-game purchases in our games will increase in Egypt, Myanmar and Turkey to reflect more accurately the latest foreign exchange rates

In Myanmar, the adjustments and increases are only done for in-game-purchases sold in Myanmar Kyat (MMK). The USD prices will remain the same.

The average increases in Egyptian Pound, Myanmar Kyat, Turkish Lira are approximately 75%, 35% and 15% respectively.

In Benin, the prices of in-game purchases will be increased in reflection to introduction of 18% value-added tax (VAT)

On March 5th, 2024, prices of in-game purchases in our games will increase in Nigeria to reflect sharp devaluation of Nigerian Naira during this year. The average increases are around 110%.

On January 25, 2024, the following pricing changes will go effect:

Prices of in-game purchases in our games will increase in Kenya, Bangladesh and Paraguay to reflect foreign exchange rate changes during the 2023. These increases are only done for in-game-purchases sold in local currencies, i.e. Kenyan Shilling, Bangladeshi Taka and Paraguayan Guarani The USD prices for these countries will remain the same. The average increases in Kenyan Shilling, Bangladeshi Taka and Paraguayan Guarani are 50%, 40% and 10% respectively.

Prices of our in-game purchases in Croatia will be adjusted to be in-line with rest of the eurozone to provide equal pricing across the region

We will do minor adjustments for the price points of certain currencies to more accurately reflect current exchange rates and local tax rates. Such adjustments will on average be less than 10% of the previous price

On October 27, 2023, prices of in-game purchases in our games will increase in Nigeria, Turkey, Pakistan, and Tanzania to reflect foreign exchange rate changes during this year. The average increases in Nigeria and Turkey are around 60%, 40% for Tanzania, and 20% for Pakistan.