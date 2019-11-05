Rush Wars Closing

Hey all,

It is with a heavy heart that we are here to inform you that we have decided not to continue the Rush Wars beta.

We want to be open and transparent with you about this decision as we believe we owe it to you, the players, that helped us along the way during this game’s beta.

When we started developing Rush, the team’s goal was to make a different type of build and battle game that casual players could enjoy..

During the beta, we wanted to try out things that could change the game in different ways, to see what would happen in terms of strategy and gameplay to make it more challenging and change the dynamics.

We heard your feedback with the game feeling repetitive, and we made some changes with a few updates. However, the changes we made didn’t help the game long term nor change up the gameplay style enough to make it as fun as we would like.

Here at Supercell, we have extraordinarily high standards for our games. We want to be sure that each game we release will be played for years and remembered forever. Unfortunately, we felt that even if we continued working on Rush Wars, we wouldn’t hit this goal.

Now that this decision has been made, we have switched off all in-app purchases in the game. We know there are a lot of players still enjoying the game, however, so the Rush Wars beta will continue running until November 30th, 2019.

This is one of the hardest decisions that we make at Supercell, but also the most important. We’d like to thank every single person that took the time to play our game and helped us along the way with feedback and suggestions.

Thanks for being amazing!

The Rush Wars Team