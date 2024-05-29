Today is the day, now is the time – SQUAD BUSTERS HAS GONE GLOBAL!

The Supercell Helsinki office has been transformed into the world of Squad, and our amazing creators traveled through the pink portal to press the button. After 40 million pre-registrations in just 5 weeks, Squad Busters is now available across the globe for all to enjoy!!!

New here? Squad Busters is bursting with unique, unpredictable fun, bringing together all-star Supercell characters from Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, Hay Day, Clash Royale, and Boom Beach in epic 10-person multiplayer matches. This party action game can be enjoyed in many ways – whether you feel like a casual few rounds or are looking to prove your might against other players, Squad Busters has good times & vibes for you. Life's more fun when you SQUAD UP!

Ready to Squad Up and get the party started?

Download on iOS

Download on Android

Join the community on Instagram , X , YouTube and never miss a thing!

We hope—nay, know—you'll love the game as much as we do. Enjoy Squad Busters!