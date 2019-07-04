Supercell Games Discontinued in Vietnam

Because of local regulatory issues we have unfortunately decided to discontinue offering our games in Vietnam.

This means that our games will be taken down from the Vietnamese Google Play and Apple App Store. Our games will still be available globally in other countries and gameplay outside Vietnam will not be affected. We hope this is not a goodbye for Vietnam as we keep looking for solutions to bring our games back in the future.

In hopes of our games coming back to Vietnam one day, we encourage you to sign up to Supercell ID so that you don’t lose your game progress if we can launch our games again in Vietnam. Registration is simple and done directly in-game. Once registered, you’ll need to connect each game to Supercell ID separately.

We are sorry for the situation and apologize for the trouble and inconvenience this will cause to our players in Vietnam.

Supercell

Q: What is happening with your games in the Vietnamese app stores?

Because of local regulatory issues we have decided to discontinue offering our games in the Vietnamese Google Play and Apple App Store. This means that our players in Vietnam will no longer be able to play our games.

Q: Why are you doing this?

Although we will keep an open dialogue with our local partners and the government we haven’t yet been able to find a good long-term solution that would enable us to continue our operations in Vietnam. We hope that this is not a goodbye and we will try to find the right ways to continue developing our games to our Vietnamese players.

Q: Will you give refunds?

As with most downloadable software products, items bought in our games are non-refundable. In rare cases, such as accidental purchases not yet used, and purchases by minors, exceptions can be applied.

If the purchase was made on an Apple (iOS) device:

For purchases made on an iOS device, Supercell is not able to handle refunds directly. Please visit Apple support and select the “Contact iTunes store support” link, then “Purchases, billing and redemption” and choose the option that fits you best.

If the purchase was made on a Google (Android) device:

Please contact us directly through in-game support by going to Settings > Help & Support and then tap “Contact Us”.

Q: How do I ensure I don’t lose my progress?

The only way is to connect your game account to Supercell ID! Registration is done directly in-game. You need to do this from your current game account before you lose access to the game. Please note, once you have registered to Supercell ID, you have to connect each game separately.

Q: When will you be able to publish your games in Vietnam?

We will continue the dialogue with the local partners and the government. We hope this is not a goodbye for Vietnam as we keep looking for solutions to bring our games back in the future. Currently we don’t know if and when we will come back.