Supercell ID Is Expanding to New Games

We are excited to announce that Space Ape, a Supercell partner developer and investee company, has chosen to include Supercell ID in their latest game, Beatstar.

Beatstar is a thumping mobile rhythm game for all fans of music – casual and enthusiast alike – and will bring a whole new meaning to tapping on your phone. The game is now available in beta on iOS and Android, and for the time being only in select regions.

Supercell ID will help Beatstar players safeguard their game accounts in the best possible way. Read more on what Supercell ID is and how it can help you protect your progress and connect with other registered players here.