Team Liquid Wins Clash Royale League World Finals

After advancing through a treacherous bracket filled with six of the best teams from Clash Royale League, Team Liquid was left hoisting the Golden Crown Trophy in front of a thunderous crowd.

The 2019 Clash Royale League World Finals concluded an exciting second year of Clash Royale esports. What started as an annual amateur individual competition in 2017 has quickly evolved into a premier mobile esports competition. Thirty-two of the world’s most respected esports organizations competed as part of the CRL in 2019, with the top two teams from each region making the journey to Los Angeles for the World Finals: CRL West’s SK Gaming and Team Liquid, CRL Asia’s FAV gaming and OGN ENTUS, and CRL China’s Nova Esports and W.EDGM.

Top 5 moments of the CRL finals: