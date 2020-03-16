Welcome to the Neighborhood!

Hay Day Pop is a match-and-solve puzzle game with never-ending surprises! You will collect exclusive rewards and use them to build your own slice of country paradise. Level up your farm by planting crops, growing and decorating your farm to make it a home.

Using special Boosters and Tools will help you keep your win streak alive to earn Star Rewards and awesome bonuses. Then meet other neighbors and pop with your friends up the Star River to the leaderboards.

Oh, and don’t forget about the animals!

Where can I play Hay Day Pop?

As we are currently in soft launch, the game is available on iOS and Android devices in Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Canada, Ireland and Finland.

We will be rolling out to other countries in the future, but please check here to see if it is available in your country OR sign up to be notified when it becomes available!

We love feedback!

At Supercell, we want to make games that players love and will remember forever, and so we would love to hear your thoughts and feedback about Hay Day Pop.

You can find all our social media channels below to help us make the game better and to stay updated on what’s happening!

We cannot wait to hear your thoughts about Hay Day Pop!

What are you waiting for? Let’s Pop!