Welcome to Rush Wars!

Rush Wars is a fast-paced strategy game in which you grow a squad of strangely connected and surprising new characters. You'll find a massive variety of troop combinations and enemy bases to defeat.

With its player vs. player design, you need to plan and outsmart your opponents' bases and show who’s boss! Rush Wars is a game that everyone can enjoy but to master it, well... that’s the fun part!

As we are currently in beta, we are testing the game in Finland, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Search for "Rush Wars" in you app store to get your hands on it. We look forward to rolling out to other countries in the future.

At Supercell, we want to make games that players love and that are remembered forever. We would love to hear your thoughts and feedback about Rush Wars. Choose your preferred social media channels from below to help us make the game better and to stay updated on what is happening!

Facebook Twitter Instagram YouTube Reddit