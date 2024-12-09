Supercell logo

ANALYTICS, ATTRIBUTION MEASUREMENT AND ADS

    ANALYTICS, ATTRIBUTION MEASUREMENT AND ADS

    Supercell works with analytics and ad network partners within our mobile apps, websites and elsewhere online. We may share device identifiers with such partners for analytics, measurement and reporting purposes. For example, we may share data back with our attribution partner AppsFlyer and other networks for measurement and conversion tracking in connection with our user acquisition (UA) activities.

    Our analytics and ad serving partners can use cookies, web beacons, and other tracking technologies to collect or receive data about you (in the form of device identifiers) and might claim controller rights over your personal data. For more information about their privacy practices and opt-out possibilities, please visit the links below. Please note that all parties are not necessarily being used at all sites, or on all market areas. We also use partners to perform services for us as processors, such as Branch for attribution. These partners do not use your data for additional purposes and your opt-outs can also affect these partners.

    Moreover, we use third parties for fraud prevention, service functionality, service error event and performance monitoring and customer service. To enable such functionalities as part of the Service, such parties may also use cookies, web beacons and other tracking technologies to collect or receive data about you (in the form of device identifiers). Depending on the nature of the processing, these parties may be controllers of your data or processors performing services on behalf of Supercell. Generally, advertising identifiers can be disabled on mobile devices by turning on the Limit Ad Tracking tab (settings → privacy → tracking → enable or disable tracking on each app).

    AppsFlyer

    Privacy Policy: https://www.appsflyer.com/trust/privacy/

    Google Analytics

    Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy

    Google AdSense

    Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/terms?hl=en

    Google Tag Manager

    Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/terms?hl=en

    Google Firebase

    Privacy Policy: https://firebase.google.com/support/privacy

    Google reCAPTCHA

    Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en-GB

    Facebook

    Privacy Policy: https://www.facebook.com/privacy/center/

    Apple

    Privacy Policy:https://searchads.apple.com/privacy

    Kakao

    Privacy Policy: https://www.kakao.com/policy/privacy

    Moloco

    Privacy Policy: https://www.moloco.com/advertising-policy

    Mistplay

    Privacy Policy: https://www.mistplay.com/legal/privacy

    Snap

    Privacy Policy: https://www.snap.com/en-US/privacy/privacy-policy

    TikTok

    Privacy Policy: https://www.tiktok.com/legal/privacy-policy?lang=en

    Twitter

    Privacy Policy: https://twitter.com/en/privacy

    Unity Technologies

    Privacy Policy: https://unity3d.com/legal/privacy-policy

    QQ

    Privacy Policy: https://www.imqq.com/privacy/privacy_En.html

    Usercentrics (consent management platform)

    Privacy Policy: https://usercentrics.com/privacy-policy/

    Helpshift

    Privacy Policy: https://www.helpshift.com/legal/privacy/

    Sentry

    Privacy Policy: https://sentry.io/privacy/

    Where applicable, we may also collect and use your device identifiers to display and personalize in-game ads and serve behaviorally targeted advertising as explained in our privacy policy.

    See more information about these partners in their privacy policies.

    ironSource Privacy Policy: https://developers.is.com/ironsource-mobile/air/ironsource-mobile-privacy-policy/#step-1

    Vungle Privacy Policy: https://vungle.com/privacy/

    Google Privacy Policy: https://policies.google.com/privacy

    Fyber Privacy Policy: https://www.digitalturbine.com/fyber-services-privacy-statement/

    Liftoff Privacy Policy: https://liftoff.io/privacy-policy/

    Mintegral Privacy Policy: https://www.mintegral.com/en/privacy

    Supersonic Privacy Policy: https://supersonic.com/privacy/

    Unity Ads Privacy Policy: https://unity.com/legal/privacy-policy

    Facebook Privacy Policy: https://www.facebook.com/privacy/policy/

    Apple Search Ads: https://searchads.apple.com/privacy

    Applovin Privacy Policy: https://www.applovin.com/privacy/

    We may update the partner list on this site from time to time.

    Last updated: 9 December 2024