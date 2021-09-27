Audits and non-compliance:



The Consultant shall also respond to any written audit questions submitted to it by Supercell and co-operate with any request to audit its practices more generally, which may include access to premises, systems or software used by the Consultant to process the Supercell Data, provided that Supercell shall use such access only for the purposes of assessing the Consultant's compliance with these Terms and the Agreement when processing the Supercell Data. The Parties shall make the information referred to in this section, including the results of any audits, available to the competent supervisory authority/ies on request

To the extent that any material security vulnerabilities or other material breaches of these Terms are identified in audits or otherwise, Consultant shall remediate those breaches within fifteen (15) days of the completion of the applicable audit or date of written notice given by Supercell, unless any breach by its nature cannot be remedied within such time, in which case the remediation must be completed within a mutually agreed upon time not to exceed sixty (60)days.

in the event that the Consultant is in material, persistent or frequent breach of its obligations under these Terms, Supercell may instruct the Consultant to suspend the processing of Supercell Data until the latter complies with these Terms or until the Agreement is terminated. The Consultant shall promptly inform Supercell in case it is unable to comply with these Terms, for whatever reason.

Supercell is entitled to terminate the Agreement with immediate effect if:



a) the processing of Supercell Data by the Consultant has been suspended by Supercell pursuant to section 11.3 and if compliance with these Terms is not restored within the times specified in section 11.2;



b) the Consultant fails to comply with a binding decision of a competent court or the competent supervisory authority/ies regarding its obligations pursuant to these Terms or to Applicable Data Protection Law.

The Consultant shall be entitled to terminate the Agreement where, after having informed Supercell that its instructions infringe Applicable Data Protection Law in accordance with section 4, Supercell insists on compliance with the instructions.