Introduction

Supercell Oy is publishing this tax strategy for the financial year ending 31 December 2024, pursuant to section 161 and section 22(2) of Schedule 19 of the UK Finance Act of 2016. This tax strategy applies to Supercell Oy’s affiliates including Placell Ltd, Space Ape Games (UK) Ltd, Trailmix Ltd and the game revenue generated by Supercell Oy in the UK (hereinafter “we” or “us”).

Tax Strategy

Supercell Oy believes in its obligation to comply with tax laws and regulations in all jurisdictions it operates in, including by Placell Ltd in the UK. We make continuous efforts to comply with tax laws and regulations with a strong focus on corporate responsibility. We make continuous efforts to ensure that our tax positions and interpretation of tax laws appropriately reflects the business operations undertaken by us in the UK.

Applicable regulation is subject to change, and we strive to adapt to such developments by following a proactive tax strategy. As part of our strategy, we’re committed to:

Complying with applicable laws and regulations relating to tax obligations in the UK.

Performing diligent and transparent tax reporting in accordance with applicable reporting requirements.

Implementing and following adequate compliance procedures to ensure accurate and complete tax returns.

Complying with local reporting requirements and transfer pricing policies.

Prudently managing our tax risks and ensuring that our tax governance is appropriate.

Using incentives and reliefs to minimise the tax cost while ensuring that we’re not knowingly using them in contradiction to the intent of the legislation.

Fostering a collaborative relationship with UK tax authorities and policy makers to enable a transparent and frictionless dialogue relating to taxation.

Risk Management

As part of our tax strategy, we are committed to maintaining tax risk management to ensure sustainable development of our and Supercell Oy’s business. We assess tax risk on a case-by-case basis and always make decisions based on a well-reasoned assessment of each risk position. When making such assessment we take into account:

Relevant risk management and governance procedures of Supercell Oy

Legal and fiduciary duties of employees

Maintenance of a working relationship with tax authorities

Tax benefits compared to the potential tax risk involved

To support our decision-making process, we seek external expert advice as necessary to make informed decisions and remain updated on any changes in tax laws and interpretation. Our commercial needs will in no circumstances override compliance with all applicable laws and regulation.

Collaboration with Tax Authorities

We always strive to openness and transparency with UK tax authorities. Such approach includes:

Being transparent and proactive in all interactions with tax authorities.

Sharing information and requesting input were appropriate relating to decision-making and governance.

Interpreting laws and authority guidance in a well-reasoned manner.

Seeking local tax advice from authorities and external tax advisors.

Minimizing and managing tax risks by seeking input from tax authorities and external tax advisors where appropriate.