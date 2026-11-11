Release Notes November 2026
MAINTENANCE - NOVEMBER 11
We’re going into maintenance to roll out a new round of balance changes and bug fixes!
⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️
This time we’re taking a lighter approach as we don’t want to change things too drastically so close to the World Finals!
VINCE We’re happy with how Vince performs when stacked, while still having clear vulnerabilities. However, his Hypercharged Super is giving him a little too much immediate power • Hypercharged Super: Pet health decay increased by 30% • Hypercharged Super: Caterpillars spawned reduced from 6 → 4
CHESTER Chester is cycling through Hypercharges a little too frequently, while Prankster’s Surprise is providing too much shielding • Prankster’s Surprise Gadget: Box health reduced from 2250 → 1800 • Buffied Hypercharged Main Attack: Super charge gained from projectiles reduced by 35% (matching the damage reduction)
LOU Avalanche is helping Lou freeze opponents a little too quickly! • Avalanche Gadget: Freeze application reduced from 50% → 40%
GALE North Wind Wall is doing its job a little too well, providing too much free space control • North Wind Wall Gadget: Cooldown increased from 22 → 26 seconds • North Wind Wall Gadget: Projectile redirection reduced from 30% → 20% • Buffied North Wind Wall Gadget: Projectile speed boost reduced from 30% → 20%
MR. P Mr.P is here, but his mini-porters are here a bit too much! That combined with his ability to have constant pressure as Porter Reinforcements does not cost ammo is making him incredibly powerful • Porter Reinforcements Gadget now consumes ammo • Porter Reinforcements Gadget: Cooldown increased from 22 → 26 seconds
WENDY Wendy is leaning a little too far into assassin territory with her jump Gadgets, especially in Knockout and Bounty. We’re shifting her more towards a shielding support role! • Main Attack: Damage reduced from 1000 → 800 • Shield gained from hitting enemies increased from 30% → 38% of Main Attack damage
AMBER Amber’s map control is something we want to preserve, but her overall damage output is making her a little too oppressive once she takes control of the map • Main Attack: Damage reduced from 2100 → 1800 • Super charge gained from her Super reduced from 53 → 40
MANDY Mandy’s Gadgets are performing well, but Cookie Crumbs is available a little too often, while Caramelize’s slow and speed effects are a bit too powerful • Buffied Cookie Crumbs Gadget: Cooldown refund reduced from 50% → 30% • Cookie Crumbs Gadget now correctly grants Super charge • Caramelize Gadget: Maximum slow changed from a flat 350 → 25%; minimum slow changed from a flat 70 → 10% • Buffied Caramelize Gadget: Maximum speed boost changed from a flat 350 → 25%; minimum speed boost changed from a flat 70 → 10% • Caramelize Gadget now correctly grants Super charge.
THUNDER FROGS Some pre-releases tuning! Frogs should be relying on their crit with the outer edge of main attack more, as well as staying too healthy with the combo of the lifesteal starpower and healing gadget, so bringing those both down • Main Attack: Middle damage reduced from 1050 → 900 • Soothing Shock Gadget: Healing reduced from 2000 → 1500 • Leech Landing Star Power: Healing reduced from 75% → 50%
REY Rey’s knockbacks would make him a little too safe, so we’re increasing the cooldown to make him a bit less strong • Queen’s Gambit Gadget: Cooldown increased from 15 → 18 seconds
🐛 BUG FIXES 🐛 ✅ Berry: Fixed an issue where his Super dash only healed one teammate when multiple teammates were standing close together. It now heals all nearby teammates again ✅ Mandy: Fixed Cookie Crumbs not granting Super charge on hit. It now charges her Super as intended. ✅ Buzz: Fixed Reserve Buoy not stunning enemies after landing when activated during a regular Super dash. It now stuns as intended, while the next Gadget-charged Super will not ✅ Buzz: Fixed his Super stun incorrectly affecting other Brawlers during their own Super dashes, causing extended stuns or canceling their Supers (such as Berry, Colette, and Carl) ✅ Cordelius: Fixed Meg, Moe, and Draco leaving the Shadow Realm prematurely when their transformations ended, leaving Cordelius alone inside. They’ll now remain in the Shadow Realm as expected ✅ Emz: Fixed her Hypercharged Super stunning enemies positioned against a wall. It will no longer unintentionally stun!
Ranked Refresh
Ranked gets its biggest rework yet this update, with changes to how you unlock, climb, draft, and much more!
Entry & Brawler requirements
Ranked should be the most competitive place in Brawl Stars, so we've tightened the requirements to make the playing field more equal. Max Brawler level is now required, and Ranked unlocks later in the player journey.
Ranked now requires Power 11 Brawlers at every rank, up from Power 9 in Bronze through Diamond.
Diamond now needs 12 Brawlers, the same as Mythic, increased from 9.
To make up for the higher Brawler requirements, the number of free maxed Brawlers increased from 3 to 6 each season.
Ranked now unlocks at 5,000 Trophies, increased from 1,000.
Players who already unlocked Ranked keep their access, and unlock a Chaos Drop at 5,000 Trophies instead.
Brawl Arena still unlocks at 1,000 Trophies.
No Ranked teams at Masters I and above.
Elo & Progression
We're keeping monthly seasons, but making the season reset much milder. That means better match quality early in the season, less time climbing back to your max rank, and more time actually improving at it. We're also tuning Elo gains and losses so strong players rise faster to their true rank, while the highest ranks stay a real challenge.
Best-of-three Elo now depends on rounds won: you gain extra for an Epic Win (2-0) and lose less for a Close Match (1-2).
Higher Elo gains in the early and middle ranks, so progression feels better and more players reach Pro as the median Elo floor rises.
The season reset now drops you 2 ranks, reduced from 6. No changes to the boost.
Pick & Ban screen
We heard it loud and clear that the Pick & Ban screen needed an overhaul now that we're past 100 Brawlers! The goal is to give players a better overview, better draft tools, and better ways to communicate with their team.
Updated grid layout so you can see more Brawlers at once, with Brawler tiles that now show Gadgets and Star Powers.
Added Brawler filtering, an option to turn favorites sorting on or off, class sorting as the new default, and Trophy sorting so you can show off your most-played Brawlers.
Players who own fewer than 30 Brawlers get power level sorting by default.
Alongside pick suggestions, you can now make ban suggestions: after banning a Brawler, selecting another Brawler will suggest it as a ban.
Players can offer to swap pick order early in the Draft phase.
Added quick chat during picks and bans, so you can ask for a certain Brawler class your team needs, ask for a counter to an opponent's pick, ask for a certain role, or tell your team what position you'll play.
Final preparation screen
The final preparation screen got a full visual overhaul, including a 3D map preview in the background.
Besides changing your loadout and swapping Brawlers, you can now also change your Skin.
Added quick chat during final preparation, so you can tell teammates what position you'll play, or send Pins and quick chat callouts to teammates and opponents.
Frames, battle cards & rank cosmetics
New 2026 Ranked frame designs and animations are here for all Ranks, with 9 tiers to unlock throughout the seasons.
A player icon and a Pin for each rank can now be earned, unlocked by reaching that rank for the first time.
Other improvements
Post-match stats & Battle Log
At the end of a battle you can now dig into a lot more stats, and they're available in the Battle Log too!
Available for Ranked as well as other 5v5, 3v3, and 2v2 modes.
See total takedowns, defeats, damage, healing, damage received, and objective score where applicable.
See Ranked picks and bans where applicable.
Stats are split by round when playing best-of-three in Ranked.
Play Again
If you meet good teammates in Ranked, we want to make sure you can keep playing together!
Play Again in Ranked is now available on the battle end screen.
In some cases the Play Again button will be disabled: at Masters and above it becomes Queue Again, or if the rank gap is too big, you don't have enough Brawlers for your current Rank, or the season has ended.
Spectating
You can now spectate a best-of-three without being removed between rounds. The spectator follows the player into the next round instead of exiting.
Friendly Room (Power Match)
When the Power Match modifier is active, there are 2 new options to play with.
Snake ban: just like alternating picks, teams now ban in alternating order too.
You can set which team picks first, with random as the default.
Pro Pass season
The next Pro Pass season will be shortened to 3 months, after which Pro Pass will be reworked into a monthly pass. To make up for the shorter duration, we're adding some progression boosts.
Instant progress: Purchasing Pro Pass grants 2,000 Pro Pass XP in-game, or 4,000 Pro Pass XP through the Supercell Store.
Ranked win rewards: Each Ranked win grants 60 Pro Pass XP, capped at 1,200 Pro Pass XP per week. Pro Pass owners receive double the Pro Pass XP per win and double the weekly cap.
BSC qualification through Pro Rank removed
This was an experiment since the last rework, and Pro Rank acting as a second pathway into BSC wasn't adding enough value. Very few new players were qualifying through that funnel, and it added complexity to both the system and the messaging of the competition. With other changes coming to the Esports program, we've decided to remove this feature.
Reaching Pro in Ranked no longer qualifies players for BSC 2027. Players can enter the Challengers Program through the Championship Challenge and compete their way into BSC starting in 2027.
What about more bans in Ranked?
We thoroughly considered many changes in Ranked based on player feedback, and one of them was adding more ban phases. We decided not to do this for now, as the downsides felt stronger than the upsides. The main concerns are:
It prolongs the pre-match game-time and/or makes the decision-making process more complicated.
The reason why players want more bans is often frustration with the meta, which we should solve through balance changes.
NEW Brawlers
Thunder Frogs - Legendary - Artillery
Zap, Zee, and Volt are the Thunder Frogs! Gifted a magical hat by Ziggy, they can now safely perform their electrifying routine. While all frogs are natural conductors, the Thunder Frogs' onstage tricks REALLY shock the audience.
Attack (TRIANGLE TRICK): A frog jumps to a location, dealing area damage. Once the second frog has jumped, electricity surges between all three in a triangle of area damage before they hop back together. The sides of the triangle deal more damage than the center.
Super (FROGZILLA!): The Thunder Frogs' best trick! They combine into ONE BIG FROG that can jump three times, dealing area damage with more damage at the center. The third jump is the biggest. Once all three jumps are used or the timer runs out, the Thunder Frogs return to normal.
Gadget 1 (DOUBLE JUMPERS): Launch two Thunder Frogs! Requires full ammo to use and expends all ammo.
Gadget 2 (SOOTHING SHOCK): The Thunder Frogs' next main attack triangle heals allies inside for 2000.
Star Power 1 (LEECH LANDING): Damage from Super jumps also heals Thunder Frogs for 50% of the damage dealt.
Star Power 2 (SWAMP STOMPS): Edges of the main attack triangle now slow enemy movement speed by 15% for 2 seconds.
Hypercharge (TRIPLE THE TRICKS): The triangle formed by your three Super jumps deals 1050 damage inside and 1500 damage at the edges.
Prestige Title: Toadally Awesome
Mastery Title: Triple Threat
Rey - Mythic - Marksman
Rey, the king, aims to rule the battlefield with his queen, Ruby, by his side. He knows every shot counts and would never waste an opportunity to expose an opening in his opponent's defenses or to try and impress his wife.
Synergy Trait (POWER COUPLE): Rey's main attack heals his allied queen Ruby for 800 Health. He also moves 10% faster toward her.
Attack (MARKED FOR GREATNESS): Rey's main attack marks his enemies, filling a meter over time. Rey's attacks deal extra damage the fuller the meter is.
Super (ENDGAME): Rey aims for up to 3 seconds, gaining a 30% shield and marking enemies; he then fires at each visible enemy in range. Activating this again fires early.
Gadget 1 (QUEEN'S GAMBIT): Rey fires a cone of 5 queens that push back enemies hit.
Gadget 2 (REY LOPEZ): Rey throws a knight that fully marks and slows enemies by 20% for 2 seconds.
Star Power 1 (CLOCK MANAGEMENT): Rey slows enemies being marked by his Super by 15%.
Star Power 2 (EN PASSANT): When Rey hits a fully marked enemy with his main attack or Super, a full mark is applied to the closest enemy in range.
Hypercharge (WINNING POSITION): Rey's Super reveals invisible enemies and applies hyper marks that deal up to 2700 damage when triggered.
Prestige Title: Grandmaster
Mastery Title: Checkmate
Ruby - Mythic - Damage Dealer
Ruby is the Queen of Toyland, presiding over how every game is played and every rule is honored. She's well respected by the other Brawlers, and her husband Rey, the king, is utterly smitten with her. Together they make the perfect pair.
Synergy Trait (POWER COUPLE): Ruby's main attack heals her allied king Rey for 400 Health. She also moves 10% faster toward him.
Attack (DRAW TWO): Ruby throws a Club and Diamond in a figure-eight pattern. Hitting with both simultaneously adds extra damage.
Super (ROYAL FLUSH): Ruby creates an area, lasting for 4 seconds, that grounds enemies. Swirling shots fill the area and deal 15% max health damage.
Gadget 1 (SHUFFLE AND CUT): Ruby fires a Heart that splits into 5 when hitting an enemy or reaching max distance. These heal allies for 800 and deal 15% max health damage to enemies.
Gadget 2 (STACK THE DECK): Ruby fires a stream of 4 bouncing Spades that knock enemies back and deal 200 damage.
Star Power 1 (LUCKY NUMBER): Ruby's Super fills the area with 7 extra shots.
Star Power 2 (DOUBLE OR NOTHING): Ruby's main attacks that hit with both shots cause the enemy to lose 5% of their max health per second for 3 seconds.
Hypercharge (ALL IN!): Ruby's Super grows in size and causes enemies hit by the shots to explode with even more shots.
Prestige Title: Poker Face
Mastery Title: The House Always Wins
NEW Hypercharges
Cosmo (COSMIC CAPTURE): The hyper projectile now homes in on its target and roots it for 2 seconds.
Vince (BUG SWARM): Vince's Super is always at max power and releases Hypercharged caterpillars around him.
NEW Buffies
Mr. P
Mr. P's Buffies give him more dynamic ways to interact with his Porters and more area control with his briefcase. Mr. P can be incredibly overwhelming when his Porters are too powerful, so each bonus asks a little more from players who want to get the most out of his Buffies!
Gadget 1: Service Bell
Mr. P buffs his current Porter, increasing its damage by 114 and its health by 740. It no longer has a range limit.
Buffied: The buffed Porter and Mr. P both get a shield of 1070. It can also be used without a Porter to shield Mr. P.
Gadget 2: Porter Reinforcements
Mr. P launches a Porter-filled suitcase that deals 760 damage and spawns a mini-Porter where it lands.
Buffied: Spawns an additional Porter for each enemy hit by the attack.
Star Power 1: Handle With Care
Every 4 seconds, the explosion damage of Mr. P's next overstuffed suitcase is increased by 40%.
Buffied: The explosion triggers a second time, dealing 50% damage.
Star Power 2: Revolving Door
Robo-Porters from the home base have 20% more health and deal 30% more damage.
Buffied: Mr. P's suitcase now heals Porters it hits for 420.
Hypercharge: Super Porters! Assemble!
Mr. P's home base spawns much stronger Porters, and he can have two Super Porters active at the same time.
Buffied: After exploding, overstuffed suitcases bounce back towards Mr. P 3 times, exploding again each time.
Lou
Lou already has an amazing suite of utility and area control, so his Buffies are all about deeper gameplay and the combos he can pull off with his Super and Gadgets. We also wanted to reward players who stay active and fully freeze their opponents.
Gadget 1: Ice Block (Rework)
Lou encases himself in an ice block, becoming invulnerable and unable to move for 2 seconds. Activating the Gadget again ends the ice block early.
Buffied: Activating it also spawns a slippery ice area around Lou for 2 seconds that follows him, dealing 600 damage per second to opponents standing on it and building up their freeze meter.
Gadget 2: Avalanche (new name)
Lou lobs a large snowball that deals 500 damage and builds up 50% freeze where it lands.
Buffied: The snowball leaves an ice patch that makes the ground slippery for 2 seconds.
Star Power 1: Cold Snap (Rework)
Lou deals 25% more damage to frozen or stunned enemies, including stuns that didn't come from Lou.
Buffied: When their freeze ends, enemies shatter and deal 400 damage around them.
Star Power 2: Hypothermia
Opponents lose up to 50% of their damage based on how frozen they are from Lou's attacks.
Buffied: The outer edge of Lou's Super becomes a ring of ice shards that deals 40 extra damage and freezes faster.
Hypercharge: Slushie Storm
Lou's Super instantly freezes enemies in the area.
Buffied: Lou's attacks create a slippery area under them as they travel.
Gale
Gale is one of the best Brawlers at creating space for his team or pushing enemies off the map. His Buffies lean right into that, giving him more tools to help his team stand their ground or take space aggressively.
Gadget 1: North Wind Wall (Rework)
Gale throws down a temporary wind wall that redirects enemy projectiles passing through it.
Buffied: Allied projectiles that pass through the wall gain 30% projectile speed.
Gadget 2: Twister
Gale uses his snow blower to create a tornado that pushes away opponents trying to pass through.
Buffied: Allies who pass through the tornado gain 20% movement speed for 2 seconds.
Star Power 1: Blustery Blow
Gale's Super stuns enemies for 1.25 seconds if they are pushed against obstacles.
Buffied: Also deals 440 damage when stunning enemies.
Star Power 2: Freezing Snow
Gale's snowballs also slow opponents for 0.5 seconds.
Buffied: Slows enemies by up to 50%, the closer they are to Gale.
Hypercharge: Raging Blizzard
Gale's Super is slightly wider and fires twice, pushing enemies even further away.
Buffied: Gale fires an extra, larger snowball shortly after his attack.
Mandy
Mandy's Buffies make her Focused state feel even better and give her more interesting choices between her Star Powers. She's now the ultimate cross-map sniper, with a massive amount of range and plenty of ways to hit off-screen opponents.
Base Kit Changes
Mandy's old “In My Sights” Star Power is now part of her base kit, increasing her main attack projectile speed while Focused.
Gadget 1: Caramelize (Rework)
Mandy fires a caramelized candy that slows enemies hit for 2 seconds. The closer the target, the stronger the slow. It is now aimable and uses ammo.
Buffied: Mandy gains a speed boost proportional to the slow applied.
Gadget 2: Cookie Crumbs
Mandy fires a candy that pierces through enemies and walls. It is now aimable and uses ammo.
Buffied: Hitting a Brawler through a wall refunds 50% of the Gadget cooldown.
Star Power 1: In My Sights (Rework)
Each enemy hit while Focused extends Mandy's range by 1 tile until focus is broken.
Buffied: Mandy stays Focused for 0.75 seconds after moving.
Star Power 2: Gobstopper (Rework)
Mandy's Super is 20% bigger.
Buffied: Mandy's Super winds up 50% faster while Focused.
Hypercharge: Sugar For All!
Mandy fires her Super in three different directions.
Buffied: Mandy stays Focused for the whole Hypercharge, even while moving, and her camera zooms out.
Chester
Chester's Gadgets and Star Powers felt very uneven, so Spicy Dice and Sneak Peek are both being reworked into options that can genuinely compete with Candy Beans and Single Bell'O'Mania. We still want Chester to feel like a volatile bag of tricks, so there's even more chaos packed into his updated unlockables and Buffies!
Base Kit Changes
Chester can now always see what his next Super will be.
Gadget 1: Prankster's Surprise (Rework)
Chester hides a jack-in-the-box. The box jumps out and explodes at enemies within 2 tiles, randomly fearing, slowing, or damaging in an area.
Buffied: Throw an extra fake box and hide them faster.
Gadget 2: Candy Beans
Chester gets a random buff.
Buffied: Defeating an enemy refunds 50% of the Gadget cooldown.
Star Power 1: Bell'O'Mania
The first bell of Chester's attack sequence deals 150% damage.
Buffied: The first bell also gains the effect of Chester's next Super: an extra 50% damage, slow, poison, or heal.
Star Power 2: Jester's Privilege (Rework - was Sneak Peek)
Hits from Chester's 4-bell attack give 30% extra Super charge.
Buffied: After using his Super, Chester's next attack fires four bells.
Hypercharge: Crunchy, Chewy, Gooey
Chester throws a sweet that explodes and deals damage, spreads a poison cloud, then leaves a slowing area for a few seconds.
Buffied: Chester's attack fires double the bells (2/4/6/8 instead of 1/2/3/4), each dealing 65% damage.
Berry
Berry is in a decent spot with some clear modes and maps where he shines, but we wanted to deepen his gameplay and give him more room for mastery and skill expression. He now has more options for making space, supporting teammates, and blocking out enemies trying to take the ground he's fought for.
Gadget 1: Friendship Is Great
Berry swipes his tail, knocking back enemies and healing nearby allies for 520 health.
Buffied: Drops an ice cream puddle under each healed ally.
Gadget 2: Secret Formula (was Healthy Additives - Rework)
Berry throws an extra scoop of ice cream with a longer lasting puddle. Main attacks landing in it make the puddle bigger. Consumes ammo.
Buffied: Main attacks landing in the Gadget puddle will bounce onward.
Star Power 1: Floor Is Fine
Berry gains 50% increased reload speed while standing on his own melted ice cream.
Buffied: Allies standing on Berry's ice cream also reload 20% faster.
Star Power 2: Sticky Toppings (Rework)
Berry's main attack slows enemies by 10% for 1 second on initial impact.
Buffied: Berry gains a 10% movement speed boost when slowing enemies with his melted ice cream.
Hypercharge: Double Scoops
Sweet Swirl drops double the scoops of ice cream!
Buffied: Berry's main attack splits into two after the first hit, leaving smaller, shorter-lasting puddles on each side.
Seasons & Skins
Season: BRAWL VICE
BRAWL VICE BULL | EPIC | Brawl Pass
BRAWL VIBES BULL | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
CITY STREETS BULL | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
CRIME PAYS POCO | EPIC | Brawl Pass
PLAYER HATING POCO | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
GAME HATING POCO | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
UNDERCOVER BUZZ | MYTHIC
UNDERCOVER PIERCE | LEGENDARY
BLACK MARKET BARLEY | MYTHIC
CITY DAYS EMZ | MYTHIC
CITY NIGHTS EMZ | MYTHIC Chroma
Title: Undercover
Season: BRAWLIDAYS
SANTA SQUEAK | EPIC | Brawl Pass
FROSTY SQUEAK | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
ELF SQUEAK | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
NUTCRACKER DRACO | EPIC | Brawl Pass
ROYAL NUTCRACKER DRACO | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
CANDY NUTCRACKER DRACO | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
SNOWBALL BOLT | MYTHIC
GINGERBREAD STARR NOVA | LEGENDARY
BRAWLIDAYS PAM | MYTHIC
DELIVERY ELF JESSIE | MYTHIC
Title: Happy Brawlidays!
Miscellaneous Skins
Toons
TOON MORTIS | LEGENDARY
STEAMBOAT PENNY | MYTHIC
Esports
WORLD FINALS LEON: HMBLE | Chroma
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MAX: CRAZY RACCOON | Chroma
WORLD FINALS CLANCY | EPIC
Pro Pass Skins
SCHOOLGIRL BIBI | Stage 1
STARR PATROL BIBI | Stage 2
NOVA BIBI | Hypercharge 1
BLACK HOLE BIBI | Hypercharge Chroma #1
LUMINOUS BIBI | Hypercharge Chroma #2
True Silver / Gold Skins
TRUE SILVER COSMO
TRUE GOLD COSMO
TRUE SILVER VINCE
TRUE GOLD VINCE
Balance Changes
A general note for Brawlers receiving changes to their Super or main attack damage: unless otherwise mentioned, their Super charge rate is also adjusted so it takes the same number of attacks or Supers to charge as before!
Buffs
Hank
Health increased from 5500 to 6000
Shelly
Main Attack damage increased from 300 to 340
Super damage increased from 320 to 360
Ziggy
Main Attack damage increased from 950 to 1050
Starpower - The Great Ziggini bonus damage reduced from 18% to 7%
Draco
Updated Draco super to be more consistent damage application.
Super damage increased from 1120 to 1620
Super damage reduction increased from 20% to 25%
Chuck
Main Attack reload speed reduced from 2000 to 1800
Super no longer loses unused charges on death
Darryl
Super damage increased from 660 to 720
Super no longer loses unused charges on death
Melodie
Main Attack damage increased from 460 to 500
Main Attack note damage increased from 920 to 1000
Super no longer loses unused charges on death
Buster
Trait Super charge near allies increased by 10%
Angelo
Main Attack time to fully charge reduced by 10%
R-T
Main Attack projectile size increased by 15%
Nerfs
Amber
Gadget - Dancing Flames cooldown increased from 14s to 20s
Gadget - Fire Starters cooldown increased from 24s to 28s
Gadget - Fire Starters barrel health reduced from 1300 to 1000
Super damage over time reduced from 480 to 400
Hypercharge Super radius reduced from 1600 to 1200
Shade
Health reduced from 3700 to 3400
Super charge rate reduced by 12%
Super duration reduced from 6s to 4s
Trait Super charge from area reduced by 13%
Gadget - Jump Scare cooldown increased from 18s to 24s
Gadget - Jump Scare shield reduced from 1000 to 400
Star Power - Hardened Hoodie shield reduced from 30% to 20%
Gus
Max number of spirits allowed on the map reduced from 10 to 3
Super charge rate reduced by 8%
Gadget - Knockback Spirit cooldown increased from 18s to 26s
Gadget - Knockback Spirit damage reduced from 540 to 260
Star Power - Health Bonanza bonus healing reduced from 75% to 50%
Star Power - Health Bonanza Buffie spirit movement speed reduced by 50%
Hypercharge Buffie projectile size reduced by 15%
Wendy
Main Attack projectile size reduced by 20%
Gadget - Wind-Powered range reduced from 15 to 10
Star Power - Slowing Shield slow potency reduced from 20% to 15%
Colette
Hypercharge Super second projectile Super charge rate reduced by 75%
Ash
Super charge gained from Super reduced by 40%
Super charge rate reduced by 15%
Max
Trait Super charge rate from moving reduced by 23%
Star Power - Super Charged shield duration reduced from 4s to 3s
Gadget - Sneaky Sneakers cooldown increased from 18s to 24s
Gadget - Sneaky Sneakers duration reduced from 3s to 2s
Pierce
Main Attack last shot damage reduced from 1500 to 1400
Maisie
Main Attack damage reduced from 1500 to 1360
Nori
Super damage per fish reduced from 4% to 3%
Brock
Hypercharge rate reduced by 28%
Star Power - More Rockets Buffie movement speed reduced from 30% to 20%
Star Power - Rocket No. 4 Buffie time for extra range shot increased from 6s to 8s
Rico
Gadget - Multiball Buffie slow reduced from 30% to 20%
Star Power - Robo Retreat movement speed reduced from 35% to 25%
Star Power - Robo Retreat Buffie max movement speed reduced from 50% to 40%
Changes
Surge
Hypercharge Super no longer gives an immediate upgrade to level 5
Main Attack unload speed increased from 470 to 400
Gadget - Power Shield cooldown reduced from 22s to 18s
Gadget - Power Shield Buffie cooldown refund reduced from 50% to 30%
Cosmo
Health increased from 3400 to 3600
Gadget - Telescope Trap cooldown increased from 20s to 24s
Gadget - Telescope Trap size reduced from 1300 to 1000
Damian
Super jump speed reduced from 3000 to 2400
Main Attack regular punch damage increased from 700 to 800
Main Attack fire punch damage increased from 800 to 880
Squeak
Main Attack damage increased from 1160 to 1280
Super damage increased from 1000 to 1100
Star Power - Chain Reaction bonus damage reduced from 15% to 10%
Kit
Super damage is now more consistent, landing at 0.75s and 1.5s instead of 1s and 2s
Brawl Arena Only
A fresh round of Brawl Arena-specific balance changes to keep competitive play fair and exciting!
Nerfs
Ollie
Damage scaling reduced from 4 to 3
Janet
Damage scaling reduced from 4 to 3
Grey
Damage scaling reduced from 6 to 5
Gigi
Health scaling reduced from 450 to 350
Movement speed scaling reduced from 8 to 7
Stu
Health scaling reduced from 700 to 500
Damage scaling reduced from 7 to 6
Starr Nova
Damage scaling reduced from 3 to 2
8-Bit
Reload scaling reduced from 150 to 100
Movement speed scaling reduced from 8 to 6
Mandy
Damage scaling reduced from 7 to 6
Piper
Damage scaling reduced from 8 to 7
Buffs
Nori
Damage scaling increased from 3 to 4
Fang
Damage scaling increased from 5 to 6
Najia
Damage scaling increased from 6 to 7
Doug
Damage scaling increased from 2 to 3
Chuck
Reload speed scaling increased from 200 to 250
Maps, Game Modes, Environments & Rotation Changes
Jingle Brawls
The Christmas version of Topple the Tower! Win games through multiple stages with a limited Brawler pool, where each Brawler can only be used once during a run. When all your Brawlers are lost, the game is over.
Look For Team now works for this mode
The Brawler pool favors your highest Trophy Brawlers
Mega Showdown
20 players battle it out in Showdown. Be the last Brawler standing to win!
Explore a bigger map with distinct areas, and take down the bosses and robots that appear during the match to collect Power Cubes. Use the mini-map to navigate the battlefield and plan your next move.
Counterlight
Counterlight is a game mode played over 2 rounds. In the first round, one team has to set Blue Lights on the red side of the map. In the second round, the opposing team has to do the same with their red lights. Whoever is faster wins the match!
There are 2 capture sites, and as the attacking team you can strategically choose which one to attack. You only need to capture 1 of them.
Each site has 3 capture points. The more players standing on unique capture points, the faster the progress.
The first team sets the initial capture time, and the other team tries to beat it. Beat the time and you win, miss it and you lose.
If neither team manages to capture, the game ends in a draw.
Loaded Showdown changes
Loaded Showdown returns with a refreshed set of power-ups to grab mid-match!
Permanent power-ups
Reload Speed buff
Super Charge Rate buff
Life Steal - gain health when damaging opponents
Attack Range buff
Gadget Cooldown Rate buff
Consumables
Invisibility - become invisible for 10 seconds, until it times out or you attack
Ghost Walk - walk through walls and water for 10 seconds
Piercing - attack through walls and characters for 10 seconds
Carryables
UFO - fly over walls, levitate characters with the pull beam when flying over them, and self-destructs 6.6 seconds after pickup
Bomb - explosion radius slightly increased to match the effects
Loaded Showdown item sets
Each Loaded Showdown event runs with its own themed item set, so no two rounds feel the same. All sets also include every permanent power-up.
Mobility: Speeder, UFO
Throwables: Bomb, Shuriken, Boulder
Ghosts: Ghost Walk, Invisibility, Piercing
Boosters: Energy Drink, Hypercharge
Super Hockey
A Super Ball-style take on Brawl Hockey! Charge up the puck for stronger shots and try to beat the wacky goalkeeper guarding each net.
The puck can be charged for stronger shots.
Both teams have a whacky goalkeeper guarding the goal.
Drumroll & Present Plunder
Some fan-favorite modes are coming back around!
Drumroll
Present Plunder
New Maps
We ran a competition with the community to design competitive maps. We added the following maps in rotation:
Framework - Hotzone
Sectioned - Hotzone
Sunken harbor - Hotzone
Human Nature - Brawl Ball
Passing Through - Brawl Ball
Front Tackle - Brawl Ball
Printstream - Heist
Fires Across - Heist
On the Lookout - Heist
Emotional Detachment - Gem Grab
Don't Leaf Me - Gem Grab
Ravenous Rapids - Gem Grab
Sound Waves - Knockout
Dry Run - Knockout
Pincer Movement - Knockout
Endothermic Shift - Bounty
Eye of the Beholder - Bounty
Sudden Movement - Bounty
Environments
Removed:
Duolingo
Poco's Bandstand
Ghost Metro
Gift Shop
Windstock
Added:
Candy Stand
Katana Kingdom Rebuilt
Puzzle World
Retropolis
Snowtel
Starr Force
Stunt Show
Permanent Improvements & QoL Features
Improved the Pins & Sprays selection & in-battle use
Pins and Sprays get a full refresh, with presets, better organization, and new ways to use them in battle.
Set a default layout of Pins and Sprays to use in battle, or customize one per Brawler.
Brawler Pins are still tied to Brawlers, so you can only use them in the Brawler customized preset. In the Default preset you can only use player Pins.
Easier to search through the list of Pins with categories
You can now mix Pins and Sprays in any slot
There are slots you can set Pins to auto-fire: match start, match victory, and elimination streak (3 without dying)
In addition to the old way of using emotes in a match, you can now hold down and choose which Pin or Spray to use. Tapping outside of the Pin and Spray menu will close it.
Improved Spray and Pin unlock screen
Added more clarity on the exclusivity of Pins, Sprays, and Icons in different places
Sprays are now unlocked by default and are no longer on Trophy Road
Brawler Quests
Unlocking a new Brawler now comes with a Quest made just for them!
Brawler Quests appear in their own new section of the Quests screen.
There is a limit of 6 Brawler Quests you can have active at a time.
You will see a reminder on the main screen when you have Brawler Quests about to expire.
Future Brawler-specific Quests may also make use of this space.
Chat Improvements
Chatting with your team is getting a lot smoother this update.
Quick chat and full team chat now open together from the lobby button, with full chat on the left side and quick actions on the right.
Players can now react to messages and Pins by tapping the message.
Reactions and Pins are now in a more organized picker with categories.
Chat now retains history.
Team Chat improvements will roll out shortly after update day.
Club Chat improvements are coming soon with similar features, but will roll out later — at the latest, next update.
Other changes
Brawler Blast has new backgrounds and an intro segment that changes depending on the rarity of the Brawler you're unlocking.
Brawler screens that are not unlocked through Brawler Blast now use the same improved Brawler Unlock screen.
Brawler Blast tuning: we've lowered the odds of the higher Gem fragment draws. The max number of fragments you can find hasn't changed, it just happens less often now.
Why did we do this? Whenever we ship a new feature, we're trying to improve an aspect of Brawl Stars to ultimately make the game more fun. Our hypothesis with Brawler Blast was that if players could sometimes get a lot of progression for a new Brawler, they would play that Brawler more, and that fresh experience would make the game more fun for them.
The good news is that Brawler Blast is delivering on that hypothesis. What surprised us is that the most impactful part of the feature was the choice itself. When players get a choice of Brawler, they're much more likely to switch to them, and that's where we see the changes we were hoping for. The progression rewards do have a positive impact, but less than we predicted.
With that in mind, some of that Coin and Power Point budget is more effectively used elsewhere in the game, like live ops events and community events, where everyone can earn them by playing. And based on those findings, we're also increasing the Brawler Blast choice odds from 50% to 100%.
Protecting competitive integrity
We have been working behind the scenes to take action against problematic players.
We have suspended 53,000+ accounts for 31 days in the past months for using third party software for either gaining an advantage and/or idle farming trophies.
The accounts will get permanently banned if they are continuing to cheat.
We also banned 4.000+ accounts that are involved in win-trading.
Our work is far from done, and we will continue to invest in detecting and taking actions that hurt the competitive integrity of Brawl. Thanks everyone who shared reports and feedback!
Additional Improvements
Brawler Release event ticket refresh now always happens at 8am UTC, rather than the time you first started the event, so it's the same for all players.
Players can now get a Buffie from drops or the Shop even if they don't own the corresponding Brawler.
You'll be able to share your Game Highlight as a video through your device's native sharing. This is an experimental feature that will be enabled later.
Improved how damage number UI spawns when hitting enemies, and polished the hit effect on Brawlers. Damage numbers now have directionality, sum up damage, and are shown at the edge of the screen when hitting offscreen Brawlers.
Added an orange critical hit treatment to the damage numbers of a Hank or Angelo maximum charge hit.
The 15 Gem Mega Quest will be removed from November onwards. Those Gems are being reallocated to other sources like community events, gachas, and freebies.
Ukrainian language support added.
Help & Support can now be accessed directly from the hamburger menu in the top right, in addition to the Settings.
Updated loading screen Brawl logo animation.
Bug Fixes
General Fixes
Reduced the chance of matchmaking failing after pressing "Play Again".
Greatly reduced the chance of seeing "Server is busy" when opening rewards like Starr Drops, when Ranked Pick & Ban doesn't register, or when you can't exit Training Grounds.
Made shooting more reliable under poor network conditions.
Fixed a bug where rapid-fire attacks and dashes couldn't be fully used right after respawning in Brawl Ball.
Fixed a bug where respawn protection wasn't removed when certain Brawlers attacked.
Fixed a bug where Buffie drops gave fallback rewards if the app was closed during opening, or in rare cases when multiple drops were queued up.
Fixed a bug where "Choose a Skin" bundles were offered for rarities where the player was only missing 1 Skin.
Fixed a bug where non-premium Coffin Box draws could include premium-exclusive rewards.
Fixed the Gem animation not playing after topping up Gems from a full-screen Shop offer.
Fixed Chaos Drop frames looping or flickering in the Oddities Shop detailed view.
Fixed an issue where True Silver Nori and True Silver Wendy Skins would show up in the Oddities Shop instead of being purchasable with Coins.
Fixed Boss Fight UI and theme display issues in the Battle Log and Friend Recommendations screens.
Fixed special Quests for the 20-player Boss Fight not appearing on the Quests screen.
Fixed a bug where tapping empty space near Brawler equipment in Ranked opened a "Current SOLO RANK" pop-up.
Fixed players not being able to spectate surviving players after their team was eliminated in Duo Showdown, Trio Showdown, and Mega Showdown Duo.
Fixed rotating the screen resetting control layouts in Training Grounds.
Fixed the goal VFX not playing when scoring a goal.
Fixed carryable and Boss audio playing while they were off-screen.
Fixed the Season timer not displaying correctly in Arabic and Hebrew.
Fixed an error in the News Inbox when using the Arabic language setting.
Fixed the "Brawlers Coming Soon" header disappearing before it fully left the screen in the Brawler Collection.
Fixed Brawlers' mouths and eyes not animating properly when purchased.
Fixed Poco's, Squeak's, and Colt's Hypercharge icons not lighting up their eyes properly.
Fixed Trunk and Mico appearing cropped in the lobby.
Fixed a crash when a Profile Icon was placed on the Challenge reward track.
Brawler Fixes
Fixed Brock's Hypercharged Super firing only 3 waves of rockets instead of 4 when no Star Power is equipped.
Fixed audio and animation issues with Barley's and Brock's Hypercharged Supers.
Fixed a bug where Rosa's Grow Light Gadget could affect Basket Brawl when activated at a specific time.
Fixed Sugarplum Rosa's shield VFX disappearing before her protection ended.
Fixed Kit's stun lasting after he was defeated.
Fixed Griff's Coin Shower Gadget briefly disappearing and then dealing one extra tick of damage.
Fixed Cosmo's orbiting projectiles being visible while he was in or moving through bushes.
Fixed Cosmo's Super breaking orbiting projectiles, such as R-T's Hypercharge orbs and Amber's Dancing Flames.
Fixed incorrect damage on Vince's Hot Coffee Gadget, whether or not a Caterpillar was collected.
Fixed a bug where Vince's Caterpillars moved to his previous position if he stood still after being pushed or pulled.
Fixed Damage Reduction Shields not reducing damage from Vince's Caterpillars.
Fixed a bug where Vince's Caterpillars could activate an enemy tower in Brawl Arena without pushing the lane.
Corrected El Primo's Asteroid Belt Gadget description, including the non-Buffied version showing a 0-second duration.
Updated Lily's Repot Gadget description to mention that it doubles Super damage and Super charge gain.
Fixed Lily's Repot-modified Super not triggering the Spiky Star Power when hitting at the outer edge of the indicator.
Fixed Gus' Spirit Animal Star Power not buffing Gus when he shields himself.
Fixed Hank's bubble always dealing base damage when it burst from being Silenced or crowd-controlled.
Fixed Stu’s winning pose showing after losing a match.
Fixed Otis' shield visual being too large, especially with Nano Powers.
Fixed a bug where Lola's Ego sometimes stopped moving forward when Lola walked into a wall.
Fixed Shade's Buffied Hypercharge using the same value for his main attack's bonus damage and size.
Fixed parts of Lumi's main attack projectiles not showing.
Fixed Amber's Fire Starters Gadget icon turning green after use when her Buffie wasn't unlocked.
Fixed inconsistent damage scaling on Crow's Buffied Extra Toxic Star Power.
Fixed Colt's Speedloader Gadget VFX, SFX, and animation being out of sync.
Fixed a bug where Kenji's Super was interrupted when its dash path crossed a wall on large maps, like Brawl Arena and 5v5.
Fixed Janet turning into a prop while flying during her Super.
Fixed Nita's and Juju's Hypercharge cards showing the wrong movement speed increase for their pets.
Nita's, Juju's, and Tick's Hypercharged Super pets now get a percentage-based movement speed increase instead of a flat one.
Fixed a server error that Najia could trigger when interacting with transforming characters.
Fixed a server crash caused by Finx's teleport Gadget in Brawl Ball.
Fixed a crash (Server Error 43) caused by Chuck in Instagib.
Fixed Terrornaut Damian's hair in-game.
Fixed R-T Skins showing the default area effect instead of the Skin's own effect.
Fixed Squeak's Super projectiles showing default effects instead of Skin-specific ones.
Fixed Pierce's Vampire Hunter Skin using the default area VFX after casting Super.
Fixed Glowy's Ywolg Skin showing default VFX when his main attack tethers.
Fixed main attack hit effects not playing on some melee Brawler Skins.