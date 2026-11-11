Release Notes November 2026

We’re going into maintenance to roll out a new round of balance changes and bug fixes!

⚖️ BALANCE CHANGES ⚖️

This time we’re taking a lighter approach as we don’t want to change things too drastically so close to the World Finals!

VINCE We’re happy with how Vince performs when stacked, while still having clear vulnerabilities. However, his Hypercharged Super is giving him a little too much immediate power • Hypercharged Super: Pet health decay increased by 30% • Hypercharged Super: Caterpillars spawned reduced from 6 → 4

CHESTER Chester is cycling through Hypercharges a little too frequently, while Prankster’s Surprise is providing too much shielding • Prankster’s Surprise Gadget: Box health reduced from 2250 → 1800 • Buffied Hypercharged Main Attack: Super charge gained from projectiles reduced by 35% (matching the damage reduction)

LOU Avalanche is helping Lou freeze opponents a little too quickly! • Avalanche Gadget: Freeze application reduced from 50% → 40%

GALE North Wind Wall is doing its job a little too well, providing too much free space control • North Wind Wall Gadget: Cooldown increased from 22 → 26 seconds • North Wind Wall Gadget: Projectile redirection reduced from 30% → 20% • Buffied North Wind Wall Gadget: Projectile speed boost reduced from 30% → 20%

MR. P Mr.P is here, but his mini-porters are here a bit too much! That combined with his ability to have constant pressure as Porter Reinforcements does not cost ammo is making him incredibly powerful • Porter Reinforcements Gadget now consumes ammo • Porter Reinforcements Gadget: Cooldown increased from 22 → 26 seconds

WENDY Wendy is leaning a little too far into assassin territory with her jump Gadgets, especially in Knockout and Bounty. We’re shifting her more towards a shielding support role! • Main Attack: Damage reduced from 1000 → 800 • Shield gained from hitting enemies increased from 30% → 38% of Main Attack damage

AMBER Amber’s map control is something we want to preserve, but her overall damage output is making her a little too oppressive once she takes control of the map • Main Attack: Damage reduced from 2100 → 1800 • Super charge gained from her Super reduced from 53 → 40

MANDY Mandy’s Gadgets are performing well, but Cookie Crumbs is available a little too often, while Caramelize’s slow and speed effects are a bit too powerful • Buffied Cookie Crumbs Gadget: Cooldown refund reduced from 50% → 30% • Cookie Crumbs Gadget now correctly grants Super charge • Caramelize Gadget: Maximum slow changed from a flat 350 → 25%; minimum slow changed from a flat 70 → 10% • Buffied Caramelize Gadget: Maximum speed boost changed from a flat 350 → 25%; minimum speed boost changed from a flat 70 → 10% • Caramelize Gadget now correctly grants Super charge.

THUNDER FROGS Some pre-releases tuning! Frogs should be relying on their crit with the outer edge of main attack more, as well as staying too healthy with the combo of the lifesteal starpower and healing gadget, so bringing those both down • Main Attack: Middle damage reduced from 1050 → 900 • Soothing Shock Gadget: Healing reduced from 2000 → 1500 • Leech Landing Star Power: Healing reduced from 75% → 50%

REY Rey’s knockbacks would make him a little too safe, so we’re increasing the cooldown to make him a bit less strong • Queen’s Gambit Gadget: Cooldown increased from 15 → 18 seconds

🐛 BUG FIXES 🐛 ✅ Berry: Fixed an issue where his Super dash only healed one teammate when multiple teammates were standing close together. It now heals all nearby teammates again ✅ Mandy: Fixed Cookie Crumbs not granting Super charge on hit. It now charges her Super as intended. ✅ Buzz: Fixed Reserve Buoy not stunning enemies after landing when activated during a regular Super dash. It now stuns as intended, while the next Gadget-charged Super will not ✅ Buzz: Fixed his Super stun incorrectly affecting other Brawlers during their own Super dashes, causing extended stuns or canceling their Supers (such as Berry, Colette, and Carl) ✅ Cordelius: Fixed Meg, Moe, and Draco leaving the Shadow Realm prematurely when their transformations ended, leaving Cordelius alone inside. They’ll now remain in the Shadow Realm as expected ✅ Emz: Fixed her Hypercharged Super stunning enemies positioned against a wall. It will no longer unintentionally stun!