Living in London
Where the world keeps coming together.
Could you see yourself living here?
Looking for somewhere you can do your best work? London’s industries, opportunities, and variety make it a place to build a life on your own terms.
It's family-friendly, pet-friendly, and greener than you'd expect. Settling in is straightforward. As the world’s third-largest gaming hub for game makers, London is full of like-minded people and endless inspiration for anyone in the games industry. We're here to help with relocation.
Andy Grier
Audio Engineer
Scottish
"Coming from a tiny fishing town, I always imagined London as one enormous, all-encompassing belly of stuff, with everything crammed into one giant blob of city. And sure, at first glance, it kind of is. But once you actually live here, you realise London is really 32 mini-villages (called boroughs), each with their own unique identity, diverse culture, stunning sights, all underscored by a constantly changing soundtrack.
Seen that way, London stops feeling like some end-of-level boss you have to conquer, and more like a whole bunch of lands to explore, with plenty of side quests along the way.
Read the full story
Nathan Sawatzky
Trust & Safety Lead
Canadian
"London is a city that has everything (except, perhaps, peace and quiet). There is incredible food, music, art, history, theatre, etc. nearby at any time or part of the city. I love that I can find food from anywhere in the world for under £10 (or for a lot more, if that’s your thing).
As a parent, it’s amazing to see the opportunities that are available for my kids. London is also an incredibly walkable city. While it sprawls out in every direction, the city centre is so easy to navigate with wide sidewalks and an increasingly large network of bike paths.
And the weather…
Read the rest