Living in London

Where the world keeps coming together.

Could you see yourself living here?

Culture
London has more music venues, concerts, and festivals than anywhere else. With world-class museums, theatre, and galleries, inspiration is never far.
Diversity
People from many backgrounds call this city home. London's mix of cultures means you'll feel like you belong, wherever you're from.
Food
Cuisines from all corners of the world, and a culture that prizes authenticity. From a quick lunch to a special occasion, you'll eat well.
Pub Culture
Pub culture as it exists in London is rare elsewhere. Thousands to choose from with their own character, history, and regulars.
History
London’s history is everywhere: in the buildings you enter, the streets you walk, the centuries-old pubs you drink and feast in.
Liveable
Surprisingly walkable, well-connected, and full of green space. And yes, the weather is better than its reputation suggests.

Looking for somewhere you can do your best work? London’s industries, opportunities, and variety make it a place to build a life on your own terms.

It's family-friendly, pet-friendly, and greener than you'd expect. Settling in is straightforward. As the world’s third-largest gaming hub for game makers, London is full of like-minded people and endless inspiration for anyone in the games industry. We're here to help with relocation.

Andy Grier

Andy Grier

Audio Engineer

Scottish

"Coming from a tiny fishing town, I always imagined London as one enormous, all-encompassing belly of stuff, with everything crammed into one giant blob of city. And sure, at first glance, it kind of is. But once you actually live here, you realise London is really 32 mini-villages (called boroughs), each with their own unique identity, diverse culture, stunning sights, all underscored by a constantly changing soundtrack.

Seen that way, London stops feeling like some end-of-level boss you have to conquer, and more like a whole bunch of lands to explore, with plenty of side quests along the way.

Read the full story

Nathan Sawatzky

Nathan Sawatzky

Trust & Safety Lead

Canadian

"London is a city that has everything (except, perhaps, peace and quiet). There is incredible food, music, art, history, theatre, etc. nearby at any time or part of the city. I love that I can find food from anywhere in the world for under £10 (or for a lot more, if that’s your thing).

As a parent, it’s amazing to see the opportunities that are available for my kids. London is also an incredibly walkable city. While it sprawls out in every direction, the city centre is so easy to navigate with wide sidewalks and an increasingly large network of bike paths.

And the weather…

Read the rest

Interested in working with us?

