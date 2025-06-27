Accessibility Statement

At Supercell, we want all players to be able to access our web content. We’re committed to improving accessibility across our websites and welcome feedback to help us get better. We take every comment seriously and see it as an important part of making our experiences more inclusive for everyone.

Supercell is committed to making its digital services accessible, in accordance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882) and the Finnish Act on the Provision of Digital Services 306/2019 (from now on referred to as “the Finnish Act”).

This accessibility statement applies to the Supercell website (supercell.com), from now on referred to as “the service”. The service is managed by Supercell Oy.

Compliance Status

The service is partially compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 Level AA standards (from now on referred to as “the Standards”). See ‘Non-accessible content’ for more details.

The service was last tested and this statement was last reviewed on June 27th 2025.

Preparation of this statement

This statement was prepared on June 19th 2025. It is based on an audit performed by Wunder Oy during June 2025.

Non-accessible content

The content or features discussed below is non-accessible for the specified reasons:

Non-compliance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882):

Supercell is committed to addressing any concerns and non-compliances by June 28th 2026.

Below in brackets, you can see the WCAG 2.1 success criterion or criteria the content and/or functionalities do not yet meet.

Non-compliance

Header

In mobile views, the submenu items are obscured when using a screen reader or when enlarging content [1.4.10. Reflow, 2.4.7 . Focus visible].

Mobile menu can't be used with keyboard only [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.7 . Focus visible, 1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

There is not enough color contrast in the submenu links on desktop views because the background is semi-transparent [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Default focus styles may not have enough contrast on all browsers [2.4.7 . Focus visible, 1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

Main navigation contains list elements that are not nested correctly in the code [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Text and image links run out of their containers when using large font sizes. [1.4.4. Resize text, 1.4.10. Reflow].

Supercell logo link name is not descriptive enough [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Submenu can't be dismissed with the Escape-key [1.4.13. Content on hover or focus].

The accessible name of the “Skip to Content” link is not similar enough to the visible name [2.5.3. Label in name].

The skip link can obscure the main navigation when using large text sizes [1.4.13. Content on hover or focus, 1.4.4. Resize text].

The navigation-landmark contains an undescriptive label [2.4.6. Headings and labels, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Color contrast

The pink color (#FB4A9D) on white background (#FFFFFF) doesn't have enough contrast for small text [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

The light blue color (#2D85F3) has insufficient contrast on the background colors it is used in the website [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

The light grey colors (#CCCCCC) and (#C0C0C0)has insufficient contrast when used on white backgrounds (#FFFFFF) [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

The medium grey color (#939393) has insufficient contrast on light backgrounds when used on small text sizes. The grey color (#808080) is used as a placeholder text in some form fields and has insufficient contrast with white (#FFFFFF) backgrounds. [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

White text (#FFFFFF) on top of some image backgrounds has insufficient contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

The light green color (#21C49F) has insufficient contrast on light backgrounds [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

The privacy quiz uses text color (#4B4B4B) with insufficient contrast on the dark grey background (#222222) [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

The default browser focus styles have insufficient contrast on some elements [1.1.1. Non-text content].

General content

The site contains many images that are missing or contain non-descriptive alt-text, there are also images with text in them. [1.1.1. Non-text content, 1.4.5. Images of text].

There is content on the site that runs out of its container or viewport when text sizes are enlarged [1.4.10. Reflow, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Video button and iframe names are not descriptive enough on home page [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

News and blog lift-ups contain two identical links, and the lift-up images have insufficient alt-texts or are not hidden from screen readers when they are decorative. [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 1.1.1. Non-text content].

Links to show and filter types of news and blogs do not look like links and their state is not communicated to all users [1.4.1. Use of color, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 2.4.1. Bypass blocks].

Many pages contain a heading structure that is not hierarchical and some headings are written in all caps [2.4.6. Headings and labels, 2.4.2. Page titled].

Link names on some pages are non-descriptive [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context), 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

The website is missing more than one way to navigate and to find information. [2.4.5. Multiple ways].

The "Open Positions" results table has no header rows. When the results change or are sorted, screen reader users are not notified of the change. [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.3. Status messages, 1.4.11. Non-text contrast, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.1. Use of color].

"Anonymous tips" accordion cannot be accessed with a keyboard and the element is not interpreted by assistive technologies that it is an interactive element. [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.4.7 . Focus visible, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

The "Open positions" filter buttons do not inform all users about their state and are not associated with a filter category programmatically. [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 1.4.1. Use of color, 1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

The "See positions" jump link does not move keyboard focus to the right position. [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 2.4.3. Focus order].

Featured Open Positions links are not unique [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context), 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Safe and Fair Play, Privacy Policy and Parent's Guide pages

Visibly hidden content can be accessed by screen readers [3.2.1. On focus, 2.4.3. Focus order].

Privacy Policy quiz: "Close" button is not focusable and has no text alternative [2.1.1. Keyboard, 2.1.2. No keyboard trap, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Privacy Policy quiz: Options are not connected to the visible text labels [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.5.3. Label in name].

Privacy Policy quiz: Interactive card lacks a semantic role and tab stop [2.1.1. Keyboard, 4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Privacy Policy quiz: A generic "here" link is encountered [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Privacy Policy quiz: Text overlaps and runs out of its container when text zoom is used [1.4.4. Resize text].

Privacy Policy quiz: Alt text for game images is abbreviated and reward button labels do not specify which game they correspond to [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

The focus outline for the select and button elements is insufficient and the focus order does not align with the visual order [2.4.7 . Focus visible, 2.4.3. Focus order].

Headings are not organized in a hierarchical order and some lack proper semantic tagging or identification [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Resized text exceeds the viewport boundaries on embedded pages when viewed on smaller screens [1.4.4. Resize text].

Hero images do not have a text alternative [1.1.1. Non-text content].

Table of Contents navigational link list is not marked with a landmark [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Privacy Policy quiz: Heading order is not hierarchical [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Game pages

The carousel elements use aria-role=listbox", which does not convey to screen users that the component contains interactive elements. Screen reader users may not be able to access the link inside the slider item. [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Video liftups on the game pages contain information that is not available for all users [1.1.1. Non-text content, 2.5.3. Label in name, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.11. Non-text contrast, 2.1.1. Keyboard].

Game logos are used in place of plain text headings and can't be enlarged by the user [1.4.12. Text spacing, 1.4.5. Images of text, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 1.4.11. Non-text contrast].

Footer

Users are not informed when links open a browser new tab [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Headings in the footer are not hierarchical. [2.4.6. Headings and labels, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Supercell welcomes all feedback on the accessibility of the service.

You have a right to report any failures to comply with the Standards, and to request alternative versions of content that is inaccessible to you.

To send feedback on the technical accessibility of this service, the accessibility of the content of this service, or to request alternative versions of any of the content, please write to us at legal-requests@supercell.com. You should receive timely confirmation acknowledging the receipt of your feedback or request.

We are required by the Finnish Act to address your feedback or request within 14 days. If we are unable to address it within 14 days, we will contact you to inform you and extend the deadline by up to 14 additional days.

Enforcement Procedure

If your feedback or request is not acknowledged or addressed within the required timeframe, you have a right to file a complaint with the competent authority:

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom

Digital Accessibility Supervision Unit

Website: webaccessibility.fi

Email: saavutettavuus@traficom.fi

Telephone switchboard: 029 534 5000