New, New Games at Supercell

Supercell New Games is our dedicated organization for new game development. It’s a new way of creating new games, and we want the best people in to chase the best game of their careers.

Call them forever games, generational games, cultural phenomena, or billion-dollar franchises. The words matter less than the bar: we’re here to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. The bar is high, and most things won’t clear it.

We’ve launched games played by millions. We’ve also killed more games than we can neatly explain on a webpage. This is an approach we’ve thought through, informed by our breadth of experience in failing.

The idea is simple: the best teams make the best games. So we’re providing the conditions for founder-minded teams with resilience, craft and ambition to work with real autonomy and the backing to give the game a shot at reaching the world.

Making games is going to keep on being hard. This is an invitation to people who know that, and still love it as much as we do.