New Games
at Supercell
Build the next game players remember forever.
New, New Games at Supercell
Supercell New Games is our dedicated organization for new game development. It’s a new way of creating new games, and we want the best people in to chase the best game of their careers.
Call them forever games, generational games, cultural phenomena, or billion-dollar franchises. The words matter less than the bar: we’re here to create games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. The bar is high, and most things won’t clear it.
We’ve launched games played by millions. We’ve also killed more games than we can neatly explain on a webpage. This is an approach we’ve thought through, informed by our breadth of experience in failing.
The idea is simple: the best teams make the best games. So we’re providing the conditions for founder-minded teams with resilience, craft and ambition to work with real autonomy and the backing to give the game a shot at reaching the world.
Making games is going to keep on being hard. This is an invitation to people who know that, and still love it as much as we do.
Who Are We Looking For
You are driven by a vision. You aren’t interested in comfort nor are you willing to spend time and frustration over administrative nuisance. You want to make the game, not the startup.
The next global hit game is why you’re here.
Creation is your breakfast. Owning and wearing an exquisite repertoire of hats might very well be a way you strive in ambiguity. (That’s a cute way to say you are a multi-talented proactive doer.) Passion and ambition are no-brainers.
You might have been around for a loooong time. Perhaps you are only taking your first rodeos. You’re looking for a new challenge and the perfect opportunity. The right people and environment.
For you red tape is a red flag.
What We Offer
Focus
Full autonomy
Infrastructure
Financial opportunity
Focus
From the moment your team is formed, your only job is making the game.
We handle everything else: recruitment support, operational infrastructure, legal, finance, and the hundred other things that quietly consume founders’ time and energy. No fundraising. No logistics. No HR overhead. No organizational politics. No survival mode. Just the game.
Full autonomy
You decide what to build, how to build it, and how to find your way to players. There is no creative committee. There is no mandate on genre, style, platform, or format.
If the vision is big, player-first, and held by the team, it belongs in the conversation – whatever it looks like or plays like.
What we greenlight is teams, not ideas. If we believe in the people, we back them to find the game.
Infrastructure
You own the game. You don’t have to build everything around it from scratch.
Behind each New Games team is Supercell’s launchpad: capital, player insight, analytics, growth, marketing, brand, community, finance, legal, security, live operations, and people who have seen games succeed, fail, scale, wobble, and occasionally surprise everyone.
We will not tell you what game to make. That part is yours. But when there is real signal, we can surround the team with the kind of support most studios only get much later.
Venture capital brings money. We bring money, the machine, and people who actually care if your game succeeds.
Financial opportunity
We should be straightforward about this. The compensation model for Supercell New Games teams is structured to offer outsized upside tied directly to the performance and scale of a successful game.
This is different from a traditional games industry paycheck. For a game that reaches global scale, the team’s financial outcome is significant.