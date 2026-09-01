Release Notes August 2026
Maintenance - September 16th
Today's maintenance will add the following new Balance Changes and fixes.
📉 BALANCE CHANGES 📈
NERFS SHADE Super Charge when near enemies reduced by 15% Gadget 'Long arms' - cooldown increased from 18s → 20s Gadget 'Jump scare' - fear radius reduced from 1000 → 600 Hypercharge Buffie - bonus damage reduced from 75% → 30%
GUS Gadget 'Knockback spirit' - cooldown increased to 18s Star Power 'Health Bonanza' - healing increase reduced from 100% → 75%
EL PRIMO Gadget 'Asteroid Belt' - cooldown increased from 16s → 20s Gadget 'Asteroid Belt' - Super gained from projectiles reduced by 50% Starpower 'Meteor Rush' - speedboost duration reduced from 4s → 3s Star Power 'Meteor Rush' - shield reduced from 20% → 15%
AMBER Gadget 'Fire Starters' - health reduced from 1750 → 1300 Star Power 'Wild Flames' - oil trail duration reduced from 3s → 1s Hypercharge Buffie - burn damage reduced from 500 → 240
NORI Main Attack - max charge time increased by 25% Hypercharge rate reduced from 50 → 28
WENDY Health Increased from 2000 → 2500 Shield on spawn - reduced from 100% max health → 40% max health Shield gained from main attack - reduced from 580 → 300 Star Power 'Solar Shield' - bonus health reduced from 1000 → 600 Hypercharge - turret health reduced from 4500 → 3500 Gadget 'Wind-Powered' can now jump on water
MEG Gadget 'Repurpose' - knockback on projectile removed (now only on the explosion)
COLETTE Hypercharge Buffie - second projectile damage reduced from 50% → 35%
BROCK Gadget 'Rocket Laces' - cooldown increased from 20s → 22s Super Charge from Super - reduced from 80 → 70
BUFFS POCO Gadget 'Tuning Fork' - healing increased from 500 → 700 Star Power 'Da Capo' - healing increased from 320 → 400
CHUCK Starpower 'Pit Stop' - slow duration increased from 1 sec → 2 sec Star Power 'Pit Stop' - slow potency increased from 20% → 30% Star Power 'Pit Stop' Buffie - area damage increased from 100 → 400
OLLIE Main attack damage increased from 900 → 1000
TRUNK Main attack movement speed on ants increased from 25% → 30% Super Charge rate increased from 70 → 75
WILLOW Main Attack reload speed increased from 2000 → 1800 Health increased from 3300 → 3600
JUJU Health increased from 3100 → 3500 Super Charge rate increased from 65 → 75
PAM Super - turret health increased from 3040 → 3300 Super - healing increased from 500 → 600 Hypercharge - turret health increased from 4200 → 4500
BELLE Main attack damage increased from 1040 → 1140
R-T Star Power 'Recording' - damage resistance increased from 20% → 25%
BUG FIXES • Respawn shields are now removed when using a dash or jump ability • Kaze, Moe, Meg, and Bonnie no longer receive an unintended respawn shield when changing forms in Showdown • Colt's Star Power 'Magnum Special' now increases bullet speed correctly when using a Skin • Bea's Gadget 'Rattled Hive' and Cosmo's main attack now end in the same position on mirrored maps • Cosmo's main attack now follows the same path on both the True Blue and True Red sides • Eve's Hypercharged Super now spawns 4 hatchlings when it explodes (as it should) • Players are no longer charged multiple times the 1000 Coins for the Club creation fee • The goal line is now clearly visible on Brawl Ball 5v5 maps using the Duolingo environment • Jump pads are no longer blocked by invisible walls on the Crescendo and Brawlerverse 5v5 Knockout maps • Brawl Ball matches now end correctly at 0:00 when a ball is stuck inside the walls • Mega Boxes no longer grant the full Credit amount twice when the final reward from multiple Credit drops unlocks a new Brawler on Starr Road
Brawler Blast
Starr Road has been reworked into Brawler Blast, a new shooting gallery-style unlocking experience where Credits progress you toward your next new Brawler (with potential upgrades)! Rarity costs are unchanged, and Rare and Super Rare Brawlers that used to come from Trophy Road now come from Brawler Blast.
When you earn enough Credits, they immediately count toward the next rarity of Brawler in Brawler Blast.
There’s a set order of rarity unlocks. Check the Brawler Blast section of the Brawler Collection to see which rarity you’re unlocking next.
Rare: 160 Credits
Super Rare: 430 Credits
Epic: 925 Credits
Mythic: 1900 Credits
Legendary: 3800 Credits
Ultra: 5500 Credits
During a Brawler Blast opening, up to 10 unowned Brawlers of the current rarity fill a shooting gallery. You fire shots to knock targets down, and the last Brawler standing is the one you unlock! If fewer than 10 unowned Brawlers are available in that rarity, the remaining spots become empty targets.
While targets are being knocked down, there’s a chance that 1-4 Gem Fragments will be revealed. After you receive your new Brawler, those Gem Fragments turn into progression for that Brawler.
Odds for total Gem Fragments found per Brawler Blast opening:
1 Gem Fragment: 12.02%
2 Gem Fragments: 14.03%
3 Gem Fragments: 16.03%
4 Gem Fragments: 20.04%
5 Gem Fragments: 14.03%
6 Gem Fragments: 10.02%
7 Gem Fragments: 6.01%
8 Gem Fragments: 2.20%
9 Gem Fragments: 1.80%
10 Gem Fragments: 1.00%
11 Gem Fragments: 0.80%
12 Gem Fragments: 0.60%
13 Gem Fragments: 0.40%
14 Gem Fragments: 0.20%
15 Gem Fragments: 0.20%
16 Gem Fragments: 0.20%
17 Gem Fragments: 0.40%
How Gem Fragments convert into progression for your new Brawler:
1 Gem Fragment: +1 Power Level
2 Gem Fragments: +2 Power Levels, a random Gadget, or a random Super Rare Gear
3 Gem Fragments: +3 Power Levels or a random Star Power
4 Gem Fragments: +4 Power Levels, a Hypercharge, or a random Buffie
Opening limits:
Limit 1 Gadget per opening
Limit 1 Gear per opening
Limit 1 Star Power per opening
Limit 1 Hypercharge per opening
Limit 1 Buffie per opening
Limit +10 Power Levels per opening
A Brawler cannot receive a Hypercharge or Buffies until they have been fully released (i.e. not in early access)
You can receive Gears, Star Powers, Gadgets, Hypercharges, and Buffies for a new Brawler before they are at the Power Level required to use those abilities
Brawler Blast is the only source of random Gears
There are always 10 targets during a Brawler Blast opening. If more than 10 unowned Brawlers exist in that rarity, 10 random Brawlers are selected as targets. If fewer than 10 unowned Brawlers exist, some targets will be blank. All blank targets are eliminated before Brawler targets, and every target has the same chance to drop Gem Fragments.
There’s also a chance you’ll get to choose which new Brawler you receive!
Chance to get a choice: 50%
Choice of 2 Brawlers: 57.14%
Choice of 3 Brawlers: 28.57%
Choice of 4 Brawlers: 14.29%
If only 1 unowned Brawler remains in that rarity, a choice cannot be offered
The Starr Road and Fame buttons have been removed from the Home screen. Brawler Blast and Fame now live in the Brawler Collection. Brawler Blast info is to the left of your collection, and Fame is to the right. When a Brawler Release Event is active, it gets its own button on the Home screen.
Brawler Collection
The Brawler List has been rebuilt! It now scrolls horizontally to match the rest of the game, with smaller Brawler cards so more of your roster is visible at once. Plus the much-requested Search feature has now been added!
Duolingo Event
It’s Back 2 School season and Brawl Stars and Duolingo are about to collide!
When Brawlers stumble into Duo's classroom, learning quickly turns into chaos. Lessons spiral into battles, rivalries spill beyond the classroom walls, and our two iconic green mascots face off as Duo and Spike fight for the attention of players everywhere.
Duo takes over Brawl Stars for 2 weeks through a brand-new Boss Fight, Community Event, themed PSIs, daily rewards, and a full event hub. As the event unfolds, players will work together to defeat increasingly powerful versions of Duo while participating in community-wide challenges and earning exclusive collaboration rewards.
Brawl-O-Ween Event
This year’s Brawl-O-Ween will have a month-long event experienced in multiple phases, all following a story connected to Gus. Unlock the story as the month goes on through, puzzles, community choices, a Creator-led Community experience, and a finale that ties it all together.
Classic Brawl-O-Ween bosses return, a new gacha coffin is coming, and more spooky experiences are coming!
That’s all we’re saying for now. Stay tuned!
Lobby Companion (Loony)
Meet Loony, Gus’s balloon buddy! Loony hangs out on the Home screen during the Brawl-O-Ween event, reacts to your matches and mischief, and delivers extra daily win rewards.
You can poke, drag, shake, squeeze, and throw Loony. But be gentle, he has feelings you know!
Loony also chats in speech bubbles based on your interactions and game events. Wins, losses, Trophy milestones, unlocks, and more. You can turn this off with the Loony Dialogue toggle in Settings, which tapes Loony’s mouth shut!
Loony's Loot
Each daily win sends a reward flying into Loony, filling it up. Progress resets every day, just like Daily Wins.
Maximum of 6 wins per day
Rewards are Starr Drops or Chaos Drops, with anywhere from 0 to 2 Starr Drops per day
You can claim only after completing all 6 daily wins
Press and hold Loony to pop it open and claim. A pulsing animation shows when rewards are ready
If you finish all 6 daily wins but forget to claim that day, your rewards are granted automatically the next day
NEW Brawlers
Cosmo - Mythic - Controller
Cosmo is the lead astronomer at Starr Park's Observatory. Besides teaching visitors about the universe, he is constantly gazing at the stars searching for something...
Trait: None.
Attack (ORBIT): Cosmo fires 3 projectiles that orbit in a circle. The projectiles get further apart as they travel, while growing in size and damage.
Super (GRAVITATIONAL PULL): Cosmo fires a positive magnet that attaches to an enemy. Teammates' projectiles then gain extreme homing toward the target.
Gadget 1 (PLANETARY PUSHBACK): Cosmo knocks enemies back from the targeted area.
Gadget 2 (TELESCOPE TRAP): Cosmo uses his telescope to reveal an area for 6 seconds, including invisible enemies. Enemy Brawlers inside this area cannot use movement abilities (dashes, jumps, teleports, and more).
Star Power 1 (PRECESSION): Increases the orbit speed of Cosmo's main attack by 25%.
Star Power 2 (AMMO ATTRACTOR): Hitting an enemy with Cosmo's Super reloads 2 ammo.
Prestige 1 Title: Out of this World
Prestige 3 Title: Stargazer
Vince - Mythic - Damage Dealer
Vince has been tending to both the espresso machine and his many-legged friends for a while now, much to his customers' dismay. He walks slowly around his Creepy Café, careful not to step on any of his beloved bugs.
Trait: Caterpillars periodically spawn near Vince. Hitting them with a coffee attack or walking over them turns them into moths for Vince’s collection. Vince loses 50% of his collection when defeated.
Attack (ESPRESSO SHOT): Vince serves up a fresh cup of coffee, dealing damage.
Super (BARISTA BARRAGE): Shoots a single projectile, inflicting a Caterpillar debuff. Main Attacks deal bonus damage when hitting an opponent with a Caterpillar debuff.
Gadget 1 (HOT COFFEE): Vince throws an explosive cappuccino, dealing area damage.
Gadget 2 (METAMOTHOSIS): Vince turns all nearby Caterpillars into Moths, gaining an additional Moth for each collected.
Star Power 1 (COME TO PAPA): Nearby Caterpillars crawl toward Vince.
Star Power 2 (BUG BANDAGE): Turning a Caterpillar into a Moth heals Vince for 1200.
Prestige 1 Title: Creepy
Prestige 3 Title: Buggin' Out
NEW Hypercharges
Nori and Wendy are getting brand-new Hypercharges!
Nori (MASTER FISHERMAN): When Nori jumps into the water, he pulls all enemies in before dealing area damage!
Wendy (GREEN ENERGY): Increases Shield Generator health and absorbs 90% of damage taken by Wendy or her teammates.
NEW Buffies
Poco
Poco is one of the first Brawlers players see, and the main “support” you think of when you’re learning the game. As such we wanted to enhance his support abilities while keeping his kit simple and easy to understand. We’re giving his main attack a smaller heal baseline so that all players have access to his healing even as they progress. In addition with his Buffies and the reworks he’ll have more space control, some new pieces of utility against enemies and buffing allies.
Gadget 1: Tuning Fork (Rework)
Poco heals all nearby allies for 400 health 3 times over 6 seconds. This is a pulse heal, not a lasting area effect.
Buffied: Healing an ally also grants them 25% reload speed for 2 seconds.
Gadget 2: Protective Tunes (Rework)
Poco creates a large area lasting 4 seconds that removes all adverse effects and grants immunity to them while inside.
Buffied: Protective Tunes area is 20% larger and lasts 2 seconds longer.
Star Power 1: Da Capo! (Rework)
Power Chord now always heals allies for 300 health. This Star Power increases that healing by 220.
Buffied: When hitting allies at full health, Power Chord grants them 10% Super Charge Rate for 3 seconds.
Star Power 2: Screeching Solo
Poco's Super also hits enemies, dealing 760 damage.
Buffied: Enemies hit by Encore are Silenced for 0.5 seconds.
Hypercharge: Medics Melody
Encore now overheals, adding a decaying shield for the amount overhealed. The shield lasts 5 seconds.
Buffied: Projectiles from Power Chord spawn in a 180° arc while Hypercharge is active.
El Primo
Similar to Poco, Primo is the first “Tank” players interact with. As such we want to keep him simple and easy to understand while still giving him more flair and agency as a tank. His updated Gadgets will help him play more aggressively by becoming even tankier or having some extra mobility. In addition he’ll be lighting up Brawlers more often, have more survivability, and punch bigger and better than ever!
Gadget 1: Suplex Supplement (Rework)
El Primo dashes, grabbing the first Brawler hit and suplexing them behind him.
Buffied: El Primo slams the enemy into the ground, dealing 800 damage in an area when they land.
Gadget 2: Asteroid Belt (Rework)
El Primo flexes and destroys any incoming projectiles for 2 seconds.
Buffied: Any projectiles destroyed also charge El Primo's Super.
Star Power 1: El Fuego
Enemies caught in El Primo's Super burn for 900 damage over 4 seconds.
Buffied: Punching an enemy on fire extends the burn duration by 1.5 seconds.
Star Power 2: Meteor Rush
El Primo gains a 25% speed boost for 4 seconds after using his Super.
Buffied: The speed boost also grants a 30% shield.
Hypercharge: Gravity Leap
Leaping high, El Primo drops an Intergalactic Elbow that pulls enemies to the epicenter.
Buffied: El Primo's punches are 20% larger and light enemies on fire, dealing 400 damage over 2 seconds.
Amber
Amber has some strong uses when you need consistent damage in Modes like Heist, but as a controller she is falling a bit short as her oil is often hard to actually use as a space control tool. For her updates/Buffies this was our main focus, giving her more presence on the map and more opportunity to use her oil for taking space or buffing herself.
Gadget 1: Fire Starters (Rework)
Amber summons an Oil Barrel with 3500 health, spilling oil when destroyed.
Buffied: Amber can deploy 2 barrels.
Gadget 2: Dancing Flames
Amber creates 3 orbiting flames around her for 5 seconds, dealing 945 damage on hit.
Buffied: Amber coats herself in flames, gaining 20% movement speed and dealing 400 damage to enemies she touches.
Star Power 1: Wild Flames (Rework)
Amber's Fire Fluid becomes sticky, attaching to Brawlers and leaving a trail of oil while they move.
Buffied: Amber gains 15% increased movement speed when near fire or Fire Fluid.
Star Power 2: Scorching Siphon (Rework)
Amber reloads ammo whenever an enemy takes fire damage from burning oil (not from her main attack).
Buffied: Duration of fire status is increased by 1 second.
Hypercharge: Oil Spill
Super's oil spill area is increased. Oil keeps burning for 3 seconds after being lit on fire.
Buffied: Main attack projectiles also apply fire status like lit petrol.
When Amber uses Super, it will not remove her old Super oil.
Gus
Gus is a unique support in how much he also functions as a marksman. We love that about him and didn’t want to change it, but felt that he was lacking in his support abilities. For his updates we’re giving him more tools to keep his team alive and healthy, and letting him have more agency on if his Spirits are used for offense or defense.
Gadget 1: Kooky Popper
Explode all uncollected spirits, dealing damage to nearby enemies.
Buffied: Enemies hit lose 1 ammo.
Gadget 2: Knockback Spirit (Rework)
Gus throws a spirit knocking back enemies. It turns into a healing spirit at the end of its trajectory.
Buffied: Spawns a spirit for each Brawler hit.
Star Power 1: Health Bonanza
Healing gained from spirits is increased by 100%.
Buffied: Spirits slowly move toward the nearest ally.
Star Power 2: Spirit Animal
Spooky increases the damage of a teammate by 25% for 5 seconds.
Buffied: Allies also gain 15% increased movement speed for 5 seconds.
Hypercharge: Spooky Pop
No changes to the Hyper Super.
Buffied: Balloons have increased size and pierce walls.
Chuck
Chuck needed a decent facelift to help him fit in more Modes than just Heist! With the reworks to his Super and main attack, Chuck should have a much shorter setup phase, more consistent ability to trade and fight without his Super, and more mobility after he’s set up at the cost of higher single instances of damage. With his Buffies, we’re giving his Poles more utility and threat when placing them, as well as letting him choose if he wants to empower the Poles or the dash with Gadgets and Star Powers.
Chuck has 4 Super charges (4 Poles max by default)
Using a Pole or a dash expends one charge
Chuck no longer charges Super automatically
Chuck starts a match with a full Super
Chuck keeps his Super on respawn if it was full
Chuck does not respawn with a full Super if he already used it
Gadget 1: Rerouting (Rework)
Chuck removes the nearest Post and recharges 50% of his Super.
Buffied: Gains a 20% Damage Reduction Shield for 5 seconds when removing a pole.
Gadget 2: Ghost Train (Rework)
Chuck can go through walls with his Super for 8 seconds.
Buffied: Leaves a trail of fire on the next Super, dealing 1200 damage, which burns for 3 seconds.
Star Power 1: Pit Stop (Rework)
Placing a Pole slow 20%.
Buffied: Placing a Pole leaves an area dealing 200 damage over 4 seconds.
Star Power 2: Tickets Please!
Dashing through enemies with his Super steals 33% of their ammo.
Buffied: Super Dash speed is increased by 25%.
Hypercharge: Full Steam Ahead! (Rework)
During Super, each pole that hits an enemy deals 1600 area damage.
Buffied: Chuck shoots 3 clouds of smoke in a cone with his main attack.
Shade
Shade is a fairly powerful and modern Brawler. With his updates, we felt it was most important to balance out the power of his Gadgets and Star Powers so that they're all desirable. Expect more of the same with some new tools and flair with Shade’s update!
Gadget 1: Longarms
The next main attack has 50% longer range.
Buffied: Enemies hit are pulled to the center of the hug.
Gadget 2: Jump Scare (Rework)
Shade jumps a short distance, fearing enemies for 0.5 seconds in an area when landing.
Buffied: Gain a 1000 health shield when jumping.
Star Power 1: Spooky Speedster
Hitting opponents with the center of Shade's main attack gives a short movement speed boost.
Buffied: Crits also reduce Gadget cooldown by 15% of current cooldown.
Star Power 2: Hardened Hoodie
Shade gets 30% damage reduction while in Incorporeal Form.
Buffied: Increase Super duration by 2 seconds.
Hypercharge: The Frightener (Rework)
Shade heals for 1000 while inside a wall.
Buffied: The center of Shade's hugs has its damage and size increased by 50%.
Seasons & Skins
Season: Royal Academy
HEAD COACH HANK | EPIC | Brawl Pass
TRAINER HANK | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
TEAM CAPTAIN HANK | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
PRINCIPAL NANI | EPIC | Brawl Pass
HEAD TEACHER NANI | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
QUEEN NANI | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
DRUM MAJOR NAJIA | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
ACADEMY OLLIE | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
ACADEMY MANDY | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
TRASH GOBLIN DARRYL | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
Title: Royalty
Season: Brawl-O-Ween
FORTUNE TELLER P | EPIC | Brawl Pass
MR. PSYCHIC | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
MYSTIC P | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
CURSED SHADE | EPIC | Brawl Pass
CREEPY SHADE | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1
JOLLY GHOST SHADE | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2
DR. BELLENSTEIN | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
BELLENSTEIN'S MONSTER (Piper) | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
FLAME RIDER CHUCK | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
TERRORNAUT DAMIAN | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
Title: Paranormal Investigator
Miscellaneous Skins
Other Skins
XENOMECH MAX | EPIC | 149 Gems
Supercell Make
GRAVESTONE GRIFF | EPIC | 149 Gems
JÖRMUNGANDR DOUG | EPIC | 149 Gems
BONE COLLECTOR ALLI | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
TWILIGHT QUEEN LILY | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
RETRO KIT | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems
Moon Festival
MOONLIGHT LOLA | EPIC | 149 Gems
MOONLIGHT EVE | MYTHIC | 199 Gems
True Silver / Gold Skins
TRUE GOLD NORI
TRUE SILVER NORI
TRUE GOLD WENDY
TRUE SILVER WENDY
Season 1
Featured game mode:
Map 1
Map 2
Free Brawler Rotation:
Season 2
Featured game mode:
Map 1
Map 2
Free Brawler Rotation:
Balance Changes
Balance Changes
Buffs
Jae-Yong
Main Attack Heal increased from 650 to 750.
Star Power - The Crowd Goes Mild speed boost increased from 10% to 15%.
Bea
Gadget - Rattle Hive cooldown reduced from 24s to 20s.
Super Damage increased from 100 to 130.
Ziggy
Super Charge Rate increased by 6%.
Jacky
Star Power - Hardy Hard Hat shield increased from 20% to 25%.
Jessie
Super Turret Damage increased from 260 to 300.
Colette
Super Charge Rate increased by 10%.
Janet
Main Attack Damage increased from 1,000 to 1,100.
Maisie
Main Attack Projectile Speed increased from 3,000 to 3,200.
Clancy
Main Attack Reload Speed reduced from 2,000 to 1,800.
Number of tokens for Stage 2 reduced from 6 to 5.
Number of tokens for Stage 3 increased from 21 to 24.
Bo
Main attack damage increased from 640 to 700.
Eve
Super number of Hatchlings spawned increased from 3 to 4.
Super Charge from Super increased by 17%.
Buster
Gadget - Utility Belt Heal increased from 450 to 600.
Star Power - Blockbuster bonus damage increased from 15% to 20%.
Tara
Star Power - Black Portal Shadow's Health increased from 3,400 to 4,000.
Star Power - Black Portal Shadow's Damage increased from 800 to 1,000.
Star Power - Healing Shade Shadow's Health increased from 3,000 to 4,000.
Star Power - Healing Shade Shadow's Healing increased from 400 to 600.
Melodie
Health increased from 3,800 to 4,000.
Gadget - Perfect Pitch cooldown reduced from 14s to 10s.
Gadget - Perfect Pitch movement speed increased from 25% to 35%.
Gadget - Perfect Pitch range increased from 60% to 70%.
Lola
Super Ego movement speed now matches Lola.
Leon
Gadget - Clone Projector clone attack range increased from 5 to 25.
Gadget - Clone Projector clone Damage increased from 200 to 800.
Gadget - Clone Projector clone movement speed increased to match Leon's.
Dynamike
Gadget - Fidget Spinner Damage increased from 1,200 to 1,400.
Hank
Health increased from 5,200 to 5,500.
Shade
Star Power - Spooky Speedster movement speed increased from 15% to 20%.
Nerfs
Ash
Tank Trait Super Charge from taking damage reduced by 15%.
Wendy
Super Charge Rate reduced by 20%.
Super Charge from Shield Damage reduced from 50% to 30%.
Super Shield Generator Health reduced from 3,500 to 2,500.
Super Shield Generator damage reduction reduced from 75% to 60%.
Nori
Gadget - Sushi Snack cooldown increased from 12s to 18s.
Health reduced from 3,800 to 3,500.
Main attack slash damage reduced from 1100 to 1000.
Meg
Gadget - Repurpose (formerly Toolbox) cooldown increased from 22s to 25s.
Star Power - Force Field shield reduced from 40% to 30%.
Griff
Gadget - Coin Shower cooldown increased from 15s to 18s.
Super Charge from Super reduced from 88 to 70.
Max
Hypercharge Buffie Super Charge reduced from 7% to 6%.
Gadget - Phase Shifter cooldown increased from 15s to 18s.
Gadget - Sneaky Sneakers cooldown increased from 15s to 18s.
Super Charge Rate reduced by 8%.
Bolt
Acceleration Speed reduced by 15%.
Brock
Hypercharge Buffie Damage reduced from 60% to 40%.
Lumi
Main Attack Recall Damage reduced from 900 to 800.
Rico
Star Power Buffie - Robo Retreat max speed reduced from 60% to 50%.
Gadget - Multiball Launcher cooldown increased from 19s to 22s.
Gadget - Multiball (formerly Bouncy Castle) Damage reduced from 980 to 900.
Ruffs
Super Charge Rate reduced by 20%.
Changes
Chuck is getting a full Super rework, trading infinite charge and raw dash power for more control and a Super that’s ready from the start of the match.
Chuck
Health reduced from 4,700 to 4,400.
Super no longer charges over time, but starts matches with a full Super.
Super now has 4 charges baseline.
Knockback removed from placing poles.
Super Shield reduced from 50% to 35%.
Super Dash Damage reduced from 1,750 to 800.
Super Dash Speed reduced from 3,700 to 3,200.
Main Attack damage falloff removed.
Main Attack Range reduced from 20 to 18.
Main Attack Projectile Speed increased from 1,750 to 2,700.
Brawl Arena Only
These tweaks apply only in Brawl Arena.
Buffs
Colt
Damage Scaling reduced from 3 to 2.
Crow
Damage Scaling increased from 4 to 6.
Mortis
Damage Scaling increased from 4 to 5.
Melodie
Damage Scaling increased from 4 to 5.
Nerfs
Bolt
Damage Scaling reduced from 5 to 3.
Wendy
Health Scaling reduced from 600 to 300.
Damage Scaling reduced from 4 to 2.
8-Bit
Damage Scaling reduced from 8 to 4.
Nori
Damage Scaling reduced from 5 to 3.
Brock
Damage Scaling reduced from 6 to 5.
Jessie
Damage Scaling reduced from 2 to 1.
Emz
Health Scaling reduced from 450 to 350.
Reload Speed Scaling reduced from 200 to 150.
Maps, Game Modes, Environments & Rotation Changes
Hide & Seek Game Mode
One Seeker. Three Hiders. The Seeker has to eliminate all the Hiders (and stay alive) before time runs out in order to win!
The match consists of 4 rounds
Players take turns being the Seeker, so everyone gets a chance to play the role.
Each round lasts 45 seconds
The Seeker receives significant stat boosts: movement speed, damage, health & size... But, there's a catch! The Seeker cannot regenerate health!
Win Conditions
Seeker Victory: Eliminating all Hiders before time runs out. The Seeker receives significant boosts to movement speed, damage, health, and size, but cannot regenerate health.
Hider Victory: At least one Hider remains alive when the timer expires.
Scoring: The Seeker gains 3 points for winning. Hiders gain 1 point for surviving.
Hide & Seek is played with the Prop Hunt modifier.
Prop Hunt (Modifier)
Stop moving and you blend into the map! Prop Hunt can appear across modes, and it’s a must-play twist for Hide & Seek!
When you stop, you turn into a map element, a random wall or decoration from the map theme (but not tiles or grass). You’re more likely to become something close to you so you can blend in. Attack and you’ll be revealed, but after a brief moment of inactivity, you can change into another prop!
Works especially well in Showdown, and can also appear in Gem Grab, Knockout, and Bounty
This modifier will be available in Friendly Rooms as well!
Loaded Walls (Modifier)
When this modifier is active, breaking walls has a chance to spawn the following items:
Bombs
Bowling balls
Shuriken
Bumper cars
Friendly Fire (Modifier)
Watch your aim! Any source of damage that can hurt enemies can also damage teammates while this modifier is active.
Environments
Removed:
adidas Arena
Katana Kingdom
MadEvil Manor
Pyramid Quest
Added:
Brawlywood
Duolingo
Ghost Metro
Giftshop
Swamp of Love
Ranked
Season 1
Featured game mode: Brawl Ball
Spiraling Out
Beach Ball
Free Brawler Rotation:
Trunk
Willow
Kaze
Season 2
Featured game mode: Hot Zone
In the Liminal
Quick Travel
Free Brawler Rotation:
Ash
Mortis
Pierce
New Maps in Rotation
Tread Carefully by IAmNumberFour (Hot Zone)
In Demand by AppleSaucing (Brawl Ball)
Pump It Up by unverable (Brawl Ball)
Dungeon Train by Lynxroh (Gem Grab)
Stroke of Luck by PhotonWinz (Knockout)
Stone Skipping by unverable (Duels)
False Sense Of Security by PistonMan (Duels)
Alchemy by Tevolozza (Bounty)
Net Presence (Hockey)
Triple Threat (Arena)
Brawler's Rift (Arena)
Permanent Improvements & QoL Features
General Improvements
Latin American Spanish is added as a new language option
Players have a clearer online status in the Friend List
The respawn invincibility shield is now also removed when you take an action (attack, Gadget, Super, or Hypercharge), so you choose when to jump back into the fight
Bull’s Tough Guy Star Power and Nita’s Faux Fur Gadget 0.5s immunity no longer get respawn-protection benefits, and now only prevent damage
Brock’s Rocket Laces Gadget now jumps in the facing direction, not toward the closest enemy
When Hank gets muted or crowd-controlled, his bubble bursts and deals damage instead of canceling his attack
New icon and name for Meg's 2nd Gadget (Now called Repurpose) to better reflect the rework.
New icon for Rico's 1st Gadget (Now called "Multiball Launcher") to better reflect the rework.
Gear Speed now also stacks with other sources of speed boosts, including the Star Powers listed below.
Ultra Legendary rarity name changed to Ultra rarity
New Hypercharge Skins will no longer be bundled together with Pins, Sprays, or Icons.
For some players, we may show personalized offers. Eligible players can opt out by toggling Personalized Offers to Off in the Settings menu. Some offers may continue to be shown until they expire.
The following Star Powers stack again with other sources of speed boosts:
8-Bit - Plugged In
Angelo - Flow
Bibi - Home Run
Colt - Slick Boots
El Primo - Meteor Rush
Grom - Foot Patrol
Hank - It’s Gonna Blow
Jae-Yong - The Crowd Goes Mild
Lily - Vigilance
Melodie - Fast Beats
Moe - Speeding Ticket
Nori - His Mother’s Son
Ollie - Kick, Push
Pierce - Slip'n Snipe
Rico - Robo Retreat
Sirius - Dusk Runners
Willow - Obsession
VFX Updates and Improvements:
The mecha transformation VFX for all Meg Skins have been updated
Squeak's Gadget (Slow Area) VFX has been polished
Lola and Max have updated teleport VFX
Hank's basic attack VFX were opaque on certain Skins. They are now semi-transparent
Gus Championship Skin has custom shield VFX
Brock’s Hypercharge VFX now follows the standard rule: only Hypercharge and Pro Pass Skins get custom Hypercharge VFX
SFX Updates and Improvements:
Added SFX for every tile you hit or destroy, matching its material
Modified the sound of opponents picking up Power Cubes, to better tell apart when you or an ally picks one up
Bug Fixes
Fixed misleading Spanish translation for Lola’s Freeze Frame Gadget.
Fixed an issue where Larry & Lawrie’s Hypercharge damage boost didn’t apply properly.
Fixed an issue where Leon’s Hypercharge damage boost didn’t apply to the decoy.
Fixed an issue where Jacky’s “Pneumatic Booster” Gadget didn’t increase reload speed properly.
Fixed an issue where Eve under max level would show her hatchling count as Super damage in her Super info box.
Fixed an issue where Moe's movement speed didn’t increase while using Main Attack in Driller form.
Fixed an issue where the attack landing point of Kit’s possessed basic attack didn’t match the indicator. Additionally, after activating Hypercharge, the possessed basic attack’s projectile path was a straight line instead of an arc.
Griff's piggy bank now also gets a damage boost during Hypercharge, like the Coin Shower Gadget.
Fixed an issue where Willow's Love is Blind Star Power didn’t reduce reload speed properly.
Fixed audio for the following Skins:
Cupid Bo.
Mothra Eve.
Ascended 8-Bit.
Star Shelly.
Demon Mortis.
Daruma Mr. P, Mr. Fly, Mr. Dragonfruit, and Gym Rat Mr. P.
El Brown.
Woodriver Stu.
Surgenie.
Bibi Skins in general.
Meg Skins in general.
Piper Skins in general.
Corrected Larry & Lawrie’s Hypercharge description to match current gameplay.
Fixed an issue where Nita and Kenji could heal from shields.
Fixed an issue that caused some player to get stuck at 87% loading.