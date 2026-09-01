Release Notes August 2026

Poco

Poco is one of the first Brawlers players see, and the main “support” you think of when you’re learning the game. As such we wanted to enhance his support abilities while keeping his kit simple and easy to understand. We’re giving his main attack a smaller heal baseline so that all players have access to his healing even as they progress. In addition with his Buffies and the reworks he’ll have more space control, some new pieces of utility against enemies and buffing allies.

Gadget 1: Tuning Fork (Rework) Poco heals all nearby allies for 400 health 3 times over 6 seconds. This is a pulse heal, not a lasting area effect. Buffied: Healing an ally also grants them 25% reload speed for 2 seconds.

Gadget 2: Protective Tunes (Rework) Poco creates a large area lasting 4 seconds that removes all adverse effects and grants immunity to them while inside. Buffied: Protective Tunes area is 20% larger and lasts 2 seconds longer.

Star Power 1: Da Capo! (Rework) Power Chord now always heals allies for 300 health. This Star Power increases that healing by 220. Buffied: When hitting allies at full health, Power Chord grants them 10% Super Charge Rate for 3 seconds.

Star Power 2: Screeching Solo Poco's Super also hits enemies, dealing 760 damage. Buffied: Enemies hit by Encore are Silenced for 0.5 seconds.

Hypercharge: Medics Melody Encore now overheals, adding a decaying shield for the amount overhealed. The shield lasts 5 seconds. Buffied: Projectiles from Power Chord spawn in a 180° arc while Hypercharge is active.



El Primo

Similar to Poco, Primo is the first “Tank” players interact with. As such we want to keep him simple and easy to understand while still giving him more flair and agency as a tank. His updated Gadgets will help him play more aggressively by becoming even tankier or having some extra mobility. In addition he’ll be lighting up Brawlers more often, have more survivability, and punch bigger and better than ever!

Gadget 1: Suplex Supplement (Rework) El Primo dashes, grabbing the first Brawler hit and suplexing them behind him. Buffied: El Primo slams the enemy into the ground, dealing 800 damage in an area when they land.

Gadget 2: Asteroid Belt (Rework) El Primo flexes and destroys any incoming projectiles for 2 seconds. Buffied: Any projectiles destroyed also charge El Primo's Super.

Star Power 1: El Fuego Enemies caught in El Primo's Super burn for 900 damage over 4 seconds. Buffied: Punching an enemy on fire extends the burn duration by 1.5 seconds.

Star Power 2: Meteor Rush El Primo gains a 25% speed boost for 4 seconds after using his Super. Buffied: The speed boost also grants a 30% shield.

Hypercharge: Gravity Leap Leaping high, El Primo drops an Intergalactic Elbow that pulls enemies to the epicenter. Buffied: El Primo's punches are 20% larger and light enemies on fire, dealing 400 damage over 2 seconds.



Amber

Amber has some strong uses when you need consistent damage in Modes like Heist, but as a controller she is falling a bit short as her oil is often hard to actually use as a space control tool. For her updates/Buffies this was our main focus, giving her more presence on the map and more opportunity to use her oil for taking space or buffing herself.

Gadget 1: Fire Starters (Rework) Amber summons an Oil Barrel with 3500 health, spilling oil when destroyed. Buffied: Amber can deploy 2 barrels.

Gadget 2: Dancing Flames Amber creates 3 orbiting flames around her for 5 seconds, dealing 945 damage on hit. Buffied: Amber coats herself in flames, gaining 20% movement speed and dealing 400 damage to enemies she touches.

Star Power 1: Wild Flames (Rework) Amber's Fire Fluid becomes sticky, attaching to Brawlers and leaving a trail of oil while they move. Buffied: Amber gains 15% increased movement speed when near fire or Fire Fluid.

Star Power 2: Scorching Siphon (Rework) Amber reloads ammo whenever an enemy takes fire damage from burning oil (not from her main attack). Buffied: Duration of fire status is increased by 1 second.

Hypercharge: Oil Spill Super's oil spill area is increased. Oil keeps burning for 3 seconds after being lit on fire. Buffied: Main attack projectiles also apply fire status like lit petrol.

When Amber uses Super, it will not remove her old Super oil.

Gus

Gus is a unique support in how much he also functions as a marksman. We love that about him and didn’t want to change it, but felt that he was lacking in his support abilities. For his updates we’re giving him more tools to keep his team alive and healthy, and letting him have more agency on if his Spirits are used for offense or defense.

Gadget 1: Kooky Popper Explode all uncollected spirits, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Buffied: Enemies hit lose 1 ammo.

Gadget 2: Knockback Spirit (Rework) Gus throws a spirit knocking back enemies. It turns into a healing spirit at the end of its trajectory. Buffied: Spawns a spirit for each Brawler hit.

Star Power 1: Health Bonanza Healing gained from spirits is increased by 100%. Buffied: Spirits slowly move toward the nearest ally.

Star Power 2: Spirit Animal Spooky increases the damage of a teammate by 25% for 5 seconds. Buffied: Allies also gain 15% increased movement speed for 5 seconds.

Hypercharge: Spooky Pop No changes to the Hyper Super. Buffied: Balloons have increased size and pierce walls.



Chuck

Chuck needed a decent facelift to help him fit in more Modes than just Heist! With the reworks to his Super and main attack, Chuck should have a much shorter setup phase, more consistent ability to trade and fight without his Super, and more mobility after he’s set up at the cost of higher single instances of damage. With his Buffies, we’re giving his Poles more utility and threat when placing them, as well as letting him choose if he wants to empower the Poles or the dash with Gadgets and Star Powers.

Chuck has 4 Super charges (4 Poles max by default)

Using a Pole or a dash expends one charge

Chuck no longer charges Super automatically

Chuck starts a match with a full Super

Chuck keeps his Super on respawn if it was full

Chuck does not respawn with a full Super if he already used it

Gadget 1: Rerouting (Rework) Chuck removes the nearest Post and recharges 50% of his Super. Buffied: Gains a 20% Damage Reduction Shield for 5 seconds when removing a pole.

Gadget 2: Ghost Train (Rework) Chuck can go through walls with his Super for 8 seconds. Buffied: Leaves a trail of fire on the next Super, dealing 1200 damage, which burns for 3 seconds.

Star Power 1: Pit Stop (Rework) Placing a Pole slow 20%. Buffied: Placing a Pole leaves an area dealing 200 damage over 4 seconds.

Star Power 2: Tickets Please! Dashing through enemies with his Super steals 33% of their ammo. Buffied: Super Dash speed is increased by 25%.

Hypercharge: Full Steam Ahead! (Rework) During Super, each pole that hits an enemy deals 1600 area damage. Buffied: Chuck shoots 3 clouds of smoke in a cone with his main attack.



Shade

Shade is a fairly powerful and modern Brawler. With his updates, we felt it was most important to balance out the power of his Gadgets and Star Powers so that they're all desirable. Expect more of the same with some new tools and flair with Shade’s update!