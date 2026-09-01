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Release Notes

September 1, 2026

Release Notes August 2026

Maintenance - September 16th

Today's maintenance will add the following new Balance Changes and fixes.

📉 BALANCE CHANGES 📈

NERFS SHADE Super Charge when near enemies reduced by 15% Gadget 'Long arms' - cooldown increased from 18s → 20s Gadget 'Jump scare' - fear radius reduced from 1000 → 600 Hypercharge Buffie - bonus damage reduced from 75% → 30%

GUS Gadget 'Knockback spirit' - cooldown increased to 18s Star Power 'Health Bonanza' - healing increase reduced from 100% → 75%

EL PRIMO Gadget 'Asteroid Belt' - cooldown increased from 16s → 20s Gadget 'Asteroid Belt' - Super gained from projectiles reduced by 50% Starpower 'Meteor Rush' - speedboost duration reduced from 4s → 3s Star Power 'Meteor Rush' - shield reduced from 20% → 15%

AMBER Gadget 'Fire Starters' - health reduced from 1750 → 1300 Star Power 'Wild Flames' - oil trail duration reduced from 3s → 1s Hypercharge Buffie - burn damage reduced from 500 → 240

NORI Main Attack - max charge time increased by 25% Hypercharge rate reduced from 50 → 28

WENDY Health Increased from 2000 → 2500 Shield on spawn - reduced from 100% max health → 40% max health Shield gained from main attack - reduced from 580 → 300 Star Power 'Solar Shield' - bonus health reduced from 1000 → 600 Hypercharge - turret health reduced from 4500 → 3500 Gadget 'Wind-Powered' can now jump on water

MEG Gadget 'Repurpose' - knockback on projectile removed (now only on the explosion)

COLETTE Hypercharge Buffie - second projectile damage reduced from 50% → 35%

BROCK Gadget 'Rocket Laces' - cooldown increased from 20s → 22s Super Charge from Super - reduced from 80 → 70

BUFFS POCO Gadget 'Tuning Fork' - healing increased from 500 → 700 Star Power 'Da Capo' - healing increased from 320 → 400

CHUCK Starpower 'Pit Stop' - slow duration increased from 1 sec → 2 sec Star Power 'Pit Stop' - slow potency increased from 20% → 30% Star Power 'Pit Stop' Buffie - area damage increased from 100 → 400

OLLIE Main attack damage increased from 900 → 1000

TRUNK Main attack movement speed on ants increased from 25% → 30% Super Charge rate increased from 70 → 75

WILLOW Main Attack reload speed increased from 2000 → 1800 Health increased from 3300 → 3600

JUJU Health increased from 3100 → 3500 Super Charge rate increased from 65 → 75

PAM Super - turret health increased from 3040 → 3300 Super - healing increased from 500 → 600 Hypercharge - turret health increased from 4200 → 4500

BELLE Main attack damage increased from 1040 → 1140

R-T Star Power 'Recording' - damage resistance increased from 20% → 25%

BUG FIXES • Respawn shields are now removed when using a dash or jump ability • Kaze, Moe, Meg, and Bonnie no longer receive an unintended respawn shield when changing forms in Showdown • Colt's Star Power 'Magnum Special' now increases bullet speed correctly when using a Skin • Bea's Gadget 'Rattled Hive' and Cosmo's main attack now end in the same position on mirrored maps • Cosmo's main attack now follows the same path on both the True Blue and True Red sides • Eve's Hypercharged Super now spawns 4 hatchlings when it explodes (as it should) • Players are no longer charged multiple times the 1000 Coins for the Club creation fee • The goal line is now clearly visible on Brawl Ball 5v5 maps using the Duolingo environment • Jump pads are no longer blocked by invisible walls on the Crescendo and Brawlerverse 5v5 Knockout maps • Brawl Ball matches now end correctly at 0:00 when a ball is stuck inside the walls • Mega Boxes no longer grant the full Credit amount twice when the final reward from multiple Credit drops unlocks a new Brawler on Starr Road

Brawler Blast

Starr Road has been reworked into Brawler Blast, a new shooting gallery-style unlocking experience where Credits progress you toward your next new Brawler (with potential upgrades)! Rarity costs are unchanged, and Rare and Super Rare Brawlers that used to come from Trophy Road now come from Brawler Blast.

When you earn enough Credits, they immediately count toward the next rarity of Brawler in Brawler Blast. 

There’s a set order of rarity unlocks. Check the Brawler Blast section of the Brawler Collection to see which rarity you’re unlocking next.

  • Rare: 160 Credits

  • Super Rare: 430 Credits

  • Epic: 925 Credits

  • Mythic: 1900 Credits

  • Legendary: 3800 Credits

  • Ultra: 5500 Credits

During a Brawler Blast opening, up to 10 unowned Brawlers of the current rarity fill a shooting gallery. You fire shots to knock targets down, and the last Brawler standing is the one you unlock!  If fewer than 10 unowned Brawlers are available in that rarity, the remaining spots become empty targets. 

While targets are being knocked down, there’s a chance that 1-4 Gem Fragments will be revealed. After you receive your new Brawler, those Gem Fragments turn into progression for that Brawler.

Odds for total Gem Fragments found per Brawler Blast opening:

  • 1 Gem Fragment: 12.02%

  • 2 Gem Fragments: 14.03%

  • 3 Gem Fragments: 16.03%

  • 4 Gem Fragments: 20.04%

  • 5 Gem Fragments: 14.03%

  • 6 Gem Fragments: 10.02%

  • 7 Gem Fragments: 6.01%

  • 8 Gem Fragments: 2.20%

  • 9 Gem Fragments: 1.80%

  • 10 Gem Fragments: 1.00%

  • 11 Gem Fragments: 0.80%

  • 12 Gem Fragments: 0.60%

  • 13 Gem Fragments: 0.40%

  • 14 Gem Fragments: 0.20%

  • 15 Gem Fragments: 0.20%

  • 16 Gem Fragments: 0.20%

  • 17 Gem Fragments: 0.40%

How Gem Fragments convert into progression for your new Brawler:

  • 1 Gem Fragment: +1 Power Level

  • 2 Gem Fragments: +2 Power Levels, a random Gadget, or a random Super Rare Gear

  • 3 Gem Fragments: +3 Power Levels or a random Star Power

  • 4 Gem Fragments: +4 Power Levels, a Hypercharge, or a random Buffie

Opening limits:

  • Limit 1 Gadget per opening

  • Limit 1 Gear per opening

  • Limit 1 Star Power per opening

  • Limit 1 Hypercharge per opening

  • Limit 1 Buffie per opening

  • Limit +10 Power Levels per opening

  • A Brawler cannot receive a Hypercharge or Buffies until they have been fully released (i.e. not in early access)

  • You can receive Gears, Star Powers, Gadgets, Hypercharges, and Buffies for a new Brawler before they are at the Power Level required to use those abilities

  • Brawler Blast is the only source of random Gears

There are always 10 targets during a Brawler Blast opening. If more than 10 unowned Brawlers exist in that rarity, 10 random Brawlers are selected as targets. If fewer than 10 unowned Brawlers exist, some targets will be blank. All blank targets are eliminated before Brawler targets, and every target has the same chance to drop Gem Fragments.

There’s also a chance you’ll get to choose which new Brawler you receive!

  • Chance to get a choice: 50%

  • Choice of 2 Brawlers: 57.14%

  • Choice of 3 Brawlers: 28.57%

  • Choice of 4 Brawlers: 14.29%

  • If only 1 unowned Brawler remains in that rarity, a choice cannot be offered

The Starr Road and Fame buttons have been removed from the Home screen. Brawler Blast and Fame now live in the Brawler Collection. Brawler Blast info is to the left of your collection, and Fame is to the right. When a Brawler Release Event is active, it gets its own button on the Home screen.

Brawler Collection

The Brawler List has been rebuilt! It now scrolls horizontally to match the rest of the game, with smaller Brawler cards so more of your roster is visible at once. Plus the much-requested Search feature has now been added!

Duolingo Event

It’s Back 2 School season and Brawl Stars and Duolingo are about to collide!

When Brawlers stumble into Duo's classroom, learning quickly turns into chaos. Lessons spiral into battles, rivalries spill beyond the classroom walls, and our two iconic green mascots face off as Duo and Spike fight for the attention of players everywhere.

Duo takes over Brawl Stars for 2 weeks through a brand-new Boss Fight, Community Event, themed PSIs, daily rewards, and a full event hub. As the event unfolds, players will work together to defeat increasingly powerful versions of Duo while participating in community-wide challenges and earning exclusive collaboration rewards.

Brawl-O-Ween Event

This year’s Brawl-O-Ween will have a month-long event experienced in multiple phases, all following a story connected to Gus. Unlock the story as the month goes on through, puzzles, community choices, a Creator-led Community experience, and a finale that ties it all together.

Classic Brawl-O-Ween bosses return, a new gacha coffin is coming, and more spooky experiences are coming!

That’s all we’re saying for now. Stay tuned!

Lobby Companion (Loony)

Meet Loony, Gus’s balloon buddy! Loony hangs out on the Home screen during the Brawl-O-Ween event, reacts to your matches and mischief, and delivers extra daily win rewards. 

You can poke, drag, shake, squeeze, and throw Loony. But be gentle, he has feelings you know!

Loony also chats in speech bubbles based on your interactions and game events. Wins, losses, Trophy milestones, unlocks, and more. You can turn this off with the Loony Dialogue toggle in Settings, which tapes Loony’s mouth shut!

Loony's Loot

Each daily win sends a reward flying into Loony, filling it up. Progress resets every day, just like Daily Wins.

  • Maximum of 6 wins per day

  • Rewards are Starr Drops or Chaos Drops, with anywhere from 0 to 2 Starr Drops per day

  • You can claim only after completing all 6 daily wins

  • Press and hold Loony to pop it open and claim. A pulsing animation shows when rewards are ready

  • If you finish all 6 daily wins but forget to claim that day, your rewards are granted automatically the next day

NEW Brawlers

Cosmo - Mythic - Controller

Cosmo is the lead astronomer at Starr Park's Observatory. Besides teaching visitors about the universe, he is constantly gazing at the stars searching for something...

  • Trait: None.

  • Attack (ORBIT): Cosmo fires 3 projectiles that orbit in a circle. The projectiles get further apart as they travel, while growing in size and damage.

  • Super (GRAVITATIONAL PULL): Cosmo fires a positive magnet that attaches to an enemy. Teammates' projectiles then gain extreme homing toward the target.

  • Gadget 1 (PLANETARY PUSHBACK): Cosmo knocks enemies back from the targeted area.

  • Gadget 2 (TELESCOPE TRAP): Cosmo uses his telescope to reveal an area for 6 seconds, including invisible enemies. Enemy Brawlers inside this area cannot use movement abilities (dashes, jumps, teleports, and more).

  • Star Power 1 (PRECESSION): Increases the orbit speed of Cosmo's main attack by 25%.

  • Star Power 2 (AMMO ATTRACTOR): Hitting an enemy with Cosmo's Super reloads 2 ammo.

  • Prestige 1 Title: Out of this World

  • Prestige 3 Title: Stargazer

Vince - Mythic - Damage Dealer

Vince has been tending to both the espresso machine and his many-legged friends for a while now, much to his customers' dismay. He walks slowly around his Creepy Café, careful not to step on any of his beloved bugs.

  • Trait: Caterpillars periodically spawn near Vince. Hitting them with a coffee attack or walking over them turns them into moths for Vince’s collection. Vince loses 50% of his collection when defeated.

  • Attack (ESPRESSO SHOT): Vince serves up a fresh cup of coffee, dealing damage.

  • Super (BARISTA BARRAGE): Shoots a single projectile, inflicting a Caterpillar debuff. Main Attacks deal bonus damage when hitting an opponent with a Caterpillar debuff.

  • Gadget 1 (HOT COFFEE): Vince throws an explosive cappuccino, dealing area damage.

  • Gadget 2 (METAMOTHOSIS): Vince turns all nearby Caterpillars into Moths, gaining an additional Moth for each collected.

  • Star Power 1 (COME TO PAPA): Nearby Caterpillars crawl toward Vince.

  • Star Power 2 (BUG BANDAGE): Turning a Caterpillar into a Moth heals Vince for 1200.

  • Prestige 1 Title: Creepy

  • Prestige 3 Title: Buggin' Out

NEW Hypercharges

Nori and Wendy are getting brand-new Hypercharges!

  • Nori (MASTER FISHERMAN): When Nori jumps into the water, he pulls all enemies in before dealing area damage!

  • Wendy (GREEN ENERGY): Increases Shield Generator health and absorbs 90% of damage taken by Wendy or her teammates. 

NEW Buffies

Poco

Poco is one of the first Brawlers players see, and the main “support” you think of when you’re learning the game. As such we wanted to enhance his support abilities while keeping his kit simple and easy to understand. We’re giving his main attack a smaller heal baseline so that all players have access to his healing even as they progress. In addition with his Buffies and the reworks he’ll have more space control, some new pieces of utility against enemies and buffing allies.

  • Gadget 1: Tuning Fork (Rework)

    • Poco heals all nearby allies for 400 health 3 times over 6 seconds. This is a pulse heal, not a lasting area effect.

    • Buffied: Healing an ally also grants them 25% reload speed for 2 seconds.

  • Gadget 2: Protective Tunes (Rework)

    • Poco creates a large area lasting 4 seconds that removes all adverse effects and grants immunity to them while inside.

    • Buffied: Protective Tunes area is 20% larger and lasts 2 seconds longer.

  • Star Power 1: Da Capo! (Rework)

    • Power Chord now always heals allies for 300 health. This Star Power increases that healing by 220.

    • Buffied: When hitting allies at full health, Power Chord grants them 10% Super Charge Rate for 3 seconds.

  • Star Power 2: Screeching Solo

    • Poco's Super also hits enemies, dealing 760 damage.

    • Buffied: Enemies hit by Encore are Silenced for 0.5 seconds.

  • Hypercharge: Medics Melody

    • Encore now overheals, adding a decaying shield for the amount overhealed. The shield lasts 5 seconds.

    • Buffied: Projectiles from Power Chord spawn in a 180° arc while Hypercharge is active.

El Primo

Similar to Poco, Primo is the first “Tank” players interact with. As such we want to keep him simple and easy to understand while still giving him more flair and agency as a tank. His updated Gadgets will help him play more aggressively by becoming even tankier or having some extra mobility. In addition he’ll be lighting up Brawlers more often, have more survivability, and punch bigger and better than ever!

  • Gadget 1: Suplex Supplement (Rework)

    • El Primo dashes, grabbing the first Brawler hit and suplexing them behind him.

    • Buffied: El Primo slams the enemy into the ground, dealing 800 damage in an area when they land.

  • Gadget 2: Asteroid Belt (Rework)

    • El Primo flexes and destroys any incoming projectiles for 2 seconds.

    • Buffied: Any projectiles destroyed also charge El Primo's Super.

  • Star Power 1: El Fuego

    • Enemies caught in El Primo's Super burn for 900 damage over 4 seconds.

    • Buffied: Punching an enemy on fire extends the burn duration by 1.5 seconds.

  • Star Power 2: Meteor Rush

    • El Primo gains a 25% speed boost for 4 seconds after using his Super.

    • Buffied: The speed boost also grants a 30% shield.

  • Hypercharge: Gravity Leap

    • Leaping high, El Primo drops an Intergalactic Elbow that pulls enemies to the epicenter.

    • Buffied: El Primo's punches are 20% larger and light enemies on fire, dealing 400 damage over 2 seconds.

Amber

Amber has some strong uses when you need consistent damage in Modes like Heist, but as a controller she is falling a bit short as her oil is often hard to actually use as a space control tool. For her updates/Buffies this was our main focus, giving her more presence on the map and more opportunity to use her oil for taking space or buffing herself.

  • Gadget 1: Fire Starters (Rework)

    • Amber summons an Oil Barrel with 3500 health, spilling oil when destroyed.

    • Buffied: Amber can deploy 2 barrels.

  • Gadget 2: Dancing Flames

    • Amber creates 3 orbiting flames around her for 5 seconds, dealing 945 damage on hit.

    • Buffied: Amber coats herself in flames, gaining 20% movement speed and dealing 400 damage to enemies she touches.

  • Star Power 1: Wild Flames (Rework)

    • Amber's Fire Fluid becomes sticky, attaching to Brawlers and leaving a trail of oil while they move.

    • Buffied: Amber gains 15% increased movement speed when near fire or Fire Fluid.

  • Star Power 2: Scorching Siphon (Rework)

    • Amber reloads ammo whenever an enemy takes fire damage from burning oil (not from her main attack).

    • Buffied: Duration of fire status is increased by 1 second.

  • Hypercharge: Oil Spill

    • Super's oil spill area is increased. Oil keeps burning for 3 seconds after being lit on fire.

    • Buffied: Main attack projectiles also apply fire status like lit petrol.

  • When Amber uses Super, it will not remove her old Super oil.

Gus

Gus is a unique support in how much he also functions as a marksman. We love that about him and didn’t want to change it, but felt that he was lacking in his support abilities. For his updates we’re giving him more tools to keep his team alive and healthy, and letting him have more agency on if his Spirits are used for offense or defense.

  • Gadget 1: Kooky Popper

    • Explode all uncollected spirits, dealing damage to nearby enemies.

    • Buffied: Enemies hit lose 1 ammo.

  • Gadget 2: Knockback Spirit (Rework)

    • Gus throws a spirit knocking back enemies. It turns into a healing spirit at the end of its trajectory.

    • Buffied: Spawns a spirit for each Brawler hit.

  • Star Power 1: Health Bonanza

    • Healing gained from spirits is increased by 100%.

    • Buffied: Spirits slowly move toward the nearest ally.

  • Star Power 2: Spirit Animal

    • Spooky increases the damage of a teammate by 25% for 5 seconds.

    • Buffied: Allies also gain 15% increased movement speed for 5 seconds.

  • Hypercharge: Spooky Pop

    • No changes to the Hyper Super.

    • Buffied: Balloons have increased size and pierce walls.

Chuck

Chuck needed a decent facelift to help him fit in more Modes than just Heist! With the reworks to his Super and main attack, Chuck should have a much shorter setup phase, more consistent ability to trade and fight without his Super, and more mobility after he’s set up at the cost of higher single instances of damage. With his Buffies, we’re giving his Poles more utility and threat when placing them, as well as letting him choose if he wants to empower the Poles or the dash with Gadgets and Star Powers.

  • Chuck has 4 Super charges (4 Poles max by default)

  • Using a Pole or a dash expends one charge

  • Chuck no longer charges Super automatically

  • Chuck starts a match with a full Super

  • Chuck keeps his Super on respawn if it was full

  • Chuck does not respawn with a full Super if he already used it

  • Gadget 1: Rerouting (Rework)

    • Chuck removes the nearest Post and recharges 50% of his Super.

    • Buffied: Gains a 20% Damage Reduction Shield for 5 seconds when removing a pole.

  • Gadget 2: Ghost Train (Rework)

    • Chuck can go through walls with his Super for 8 seconds.

    • Buffied: Leaves a trail of fire on the next Super, dealing 1200 damage, which burns for 3 seconds.

  • Star Power 1: Pit Stop (Rework)

    • Placing a Pole slow 20%.

    • Buffied: Placing a Pole leaves an area dealing 200 damage over 4 seconds.

  • Star Power 2: Tickets Please!

    • Dashing through enemies with his Super steals 33% of their ammo.

    • Buffied: Super Dash speed is increased by 25%.

  • Hypercharge: Full Steam Ahead! (Rework)

    • During Super, each pole that hits an enemy deals 1600 area damage.

    • Buffied: Chuck shoots 3 clouds of smoke in a cone with his main attack.

Shade

Shade is a fairly powerful and modern Brawler. With his updates, we felt it was most important to balance out the power of his Gadgets and Star Powers so that they're all desirable. Expect more of the same with some new tools and flair with Shade’s update!

  • Gadget 1: Longarms

    • The next main attack has 50% longer range.

    • Buffied: Enemies hit are pulled to the center of the hug.

  • Gadget 2: Jump Scare (Rework)

    • Shade jumps a short distance, fearing enemies for 0.5 seconds in an area when landing.

    • Buffied: Gain a 1000 health shield when jumping.

  • Star Power 1: Spooky Speedster

    • Hitting opponents with the center of Shade's main attack gives a short movement speed boost.

    • Buffied: Crits also reduce Gadget cooldown by 15% of current cooldown.

  • Star Power 2: Hardened Hoodie

    • Shade gets 30% damage reduction while in Incorporeal Form.

    • Buffied: Increase Super duration by 2 seconds.

  • Hypercharge: The Frightener (Rework)

    • Shade heals for 1000 while inside a wall.

    • Buffied: The center of Shade's hugs has its damage and size increased by 50%.

Seasons & Skins

Season: Royal Academy

  • HEAD COACH HANK | EPIC | Brawl Pass

  • TRAINER HANK | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1

  • TEAM CAPTAIN HANK | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2

  • PRINCIPAL NANI | EPIC | Brawl Pass

  • HEAD TEACHER NANI | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1

  • QUEEN NANI | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2

  • DRUM MAJOR NAJIA | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • ACADEMY OLLIE | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • ACADEMY MANDY | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems

  • TRASH GOBLIN DARRYL | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • Title: Royalty

Season: Brawl-O-Ween

  • FORTUNE TELLER P | EPIC | Brawl Pass

  • MR. PSYCHIC | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1

  • MYSTIC P | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2

  • CURSED SHADE | EPIC | Brawl Pass

  • CREEPY SHADE | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #1

  • JOLLY GHOST SHADE | EPIC | Brawl Pass Chroma #2

  • DR. BELLENSTEIN | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • BELLENSTEIN'S MONSTER (Piper) | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • FLAME RIDER CHUCK | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • TERRORNAUT DAMIAN | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems

  • Title: Paranormal Investigator

Miscellaneous Skins

Other Skins

  • XENOMECH MAX | EPIC | 149 Gems

Supercell Make

  • GRAVESTONE GRIFF | EPIC | 149 Gems

  • JÖRMUNGANDR DOUG | EPIC | 149 Gems

  • BONE COLLECTOR ALLI | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • TWILIGHT QUEEN LILY | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

  • RETRO KIT | LEGENDARY | 299 Gems

Moon Festival

  • MOONLIGHT LOLA | EPIC | 149 Gems

  • MOONLIGHT EVE | MYTHIC | 199 Gems

True Silver / Gold Skins

  • TRUE GOLD NORI

  • TRUE SILVER NORI

  • TRUE GOLD WENDY

  • TRUE SILVER WENDY

Season 1

  • Featured game mode:

  • Map 1

  • Map 2

  • Free Brawler Rotation:

Season 2

  • Featured game mode:

  • Map 1

  • Map 2

  • Free Brawler Rotation:

Balance Changes

Balance Changes

Buffs

Jae-Yong

  • Main Attack Heal increased from 650 to 750.

  • Star Power - The Crowd Goes Mild speed boost increased from 10% to 15%.

Bea

  • Gadget - Rattle Hive cooldown reduced from 24s to 20s.

  • Super Damage increased from 100 to 130.

Ziggy

  • Super Charge Rate increased by 6%.

Jacky

  • Star Power - Hardy Hard Hat shield increased from 20% to 25%.

Jessie

  • Super Turret Damage increased from 260 to 300.

Colette

  • Super Charge Rate increased by 10%.

Janet

  • Main Attack Damage increased from 1,000 to 1,100.

Maisie

  • Main Attack Projectile Speed increased from 3,000 to 3,200.

Clancy

  • Main Attack Reload Speed reduced from 2,000 to 1,800.

  • Number of tokens for Stage 2 reduced from 6 to 5.

  • Number of tokens for Stage 3 increased from 21 to 24.

Bo

  • Main attack damage increased from 640 to 700.

Eve

  • Super number of Hatchlings spawned increased from 3 to 4.

  • Super Charge from Super increased by 17%.

Buster

  • Gadget - Utility Belt Heal increased from 450 to 600.

  • Star Power - Blockbuster bonus damage increased from 15% to 20%.

Tara

  • Star Power - Black Portal Shadow's Health increased from 3,400 to 4,000.

  • Star Power - Black Portal Shadow's Damage increased from 800 to 1,000.

  • Star Power - Healing Shade Shadow's Health increased from 3,000 to 4,000.

  • Star Power - Healing Shade Shadow's Healing increased from 400 to 600.

Melodie

  • Health increased from 3,800 to 4,000.

  • Gadget - Perfect Pitch cooldown reduced from 14s to 10s.

  • Gadget - Perfect Pitch movement speed increased from 25% to 35%.

  • Gadget - Perfect Pitch range increased from 60% to 70%.

Lola

  • Super Ego movement speed now matches Lola.

Leon

  • Gadget - Clone Projector clone attack range increased from 5 to 25.

  • Gadget - Clone Projector clone Damage increased from 200 to 800.

  • Gadget - Clone Projector clone movement speed increased to match Leon's.

Dynamike

  • Gadget - Fidget Spinner Damage increased from 1,200 to 1,400.

Hank

  • Health increased from 5,200 to 5,500.

Shade

  • Star Power - Spooky Speedster movement speed increased from 15% to 20%.

Nerfs

Ash

  • Tank Trait Super Charge from taking damage reduced by 15%.

Wendy

  • Super Charge Rate reduced by 20%.

  • Super Charge from Shield Damage reduced from 50% to 30%.

  • Super Shield Generator Health reduced from 3,500 to 2,500.

  • Super Shield Generator damage reduction reduced from 75% to 60%.

Nori

  • Gadget - Sushi Snack cooldown increased from 12s to 18s.

  • Health reduced from 3,800 to 3,500.

  • Main attack slash damage reduced from 1100 to 1000.

Meg

  • Gadget - Repurpose (formerly Toolbox) cooldown increased from 22s to 25s.

  • Star Power - Force Field shield reduced from 40% to 30%.

Griff

  • Gadget - Coin Shower cooldown increased from 15s to 18s.

  • Super Charge from Super reduced from 88 to 70.

Max

  • Hypercharge Buffie Super Charge reduced from 7% to 6%.

  • Gadget - Phase Shifter cooldown increased from 15s to 18s.

  • Gadget - Sneaky Sneakers cooldown increased from 15s to 18s.

  • Super Charge Rate reduced by 8%.

Bolt

  • Acceleration Speed reduced by 15%.

Brock

  • Hypercharge Buffie Damage reduced from 60% to 40%.

Lumi

  • Main Attack Recall Damage reduced from 900 to 800.

Rico

  • Star Power Buffie - Robo Retreat max speed reduced from 60% to 50%.

  • Gadget - Multiball Launcher cooldown increased from 19s to 22s.

  • Gadget - Multiball (formerly Bouncy Castle) Damage reduced from 980 to 900.

Ruffs

  • Super Charge Rate reduced by 20%.

Changes

Chuck is getting a full Super rework, trading infinite charge and raw dash power for more control and a Super that’s ready from the start of the match.

Chuck

  • Health reduced from 4,700 to 4,400.

  • Super no longer charges over time, but starts matches with a full Super.

  • Super now has 4 charges baseline.

  • Knockback removed from placing poles.

  • Super Shield reduced from 50% to 35%.

  • Super Dash Damage reduced from 1,750 to 800.

  • Super Dash Speed reduced from 3,700 to 3,200.

  • Main Attack damage falloff removed.

  • Main Attack Range reduced from 20 to 18.

  • Main Attack Projectile Speed increased from 1,750 to 2,700.

Brawl Arena Only

These tweaks apply only in Brawl Arena.

Buffs

Colt

  • Damage Scaling reduced from 3 to 2.

Crow

  • Damage Scaling increased from 4 to 6.

Mortis

  • Damage Scaling increased from 4 to 5.

Melodie

  • Damage Scaling increased from 4 to 5.

Nerfs

Bolt

  • Damage Scaling reduced from 5 to 3.

Wendy

  • Health Scaling reduced from 600 to 300.

  • Damage Scaling reduced from 4 to 2.

8-Bit

  • Damage Scaling reduced from 8 to 4.

Nori

  • Damage Scaling reduced from 5 to 3.

Brock

  • Damage Scaling reduced from 6 to 5.

Jessie

  • Damage Scaling reduced from 2 to 1.

Emz

  • Health Scaling reduced from 450 to 350.

  • Reload Speed Scaling reduced from 200 to 150.

Maps, Game Modes, Environments & Rotation Changes

Hide & Seek Game Mode

One Seeker. Three Hiders. The Seeker has to eliminate all the Hiders (and stay alive) before time runs out in order to win!

  • The match consists of 4 rounds

  • Players take turns being the Seeker, so everyone gets a chance to play the role.

  • Each round lasts 45 seconds

The Seeker receives significant stat boosts: movement speed, damage, health & size... But, there's a catch! The Seeker cannot regenerate health!

Win Conditions

  • Seeker Victory: Eliminating all Hiders before time runs out. The Seeker receives significant boosts to movement speed, damage, health, and size, but cannot regenerate health.

  • Hider Victory: At least one Hider remains alive when the timer expires.

  • Scoring: The Seeker gains 3 points for winning. Hiders gain 1 point for surviving.

Hide & Seek is played with the Prop Hunt modifier.

Prop Hunt (Modifier)

Stop moving and you blend into the map! Prop Hunt can appear across modes, and it’s a must-play twist for Hide & Seek!

When you stop, you turn into a map element, a random wall or decoration from the map theme (but not tiles or grass). You’re more likely to become something close to you so you can blend in. Attack and you’ll be revealed, but after a brief moment of inactivity, you can change into another prop!

  • Works especially well in Showdown, and can also appear in Gem Grab, Knockout, and Bounty

  • This modifier will be available in Friendly Rooms as well!

Loaded Walls (Modifier)

When this modifier is active, breaking walls has a chance to spawn the following items:

  • Bombs

  • Bowling balls

  • Shuriken

  • Bumper cars

Friendly Fire (Modifier)

Watch your aim! Any source of damage that can hurt enemies can also damage teammates while this modifier is active.

Environments

Removed:

  • adidas Arena

  • Katana Kingdom

  • MadEvil Manor

  • Pyramid Quest

Added:

  • Brawlywood

  • Duolingo

  • Ghost Metro

  • Giftshop

  • Swamp of Love

Ranked

Season 1

  • Featured game mode: Brawl Ball

    • Spiraling Out

    • Beach Ball

  • Free Brawler Rotation:

    • Trunk

    • Willow

    • Kaze

Season 2

  • Featured game mode: Hot Zone

    • In the Liminal

    • Quick Travel

  • Free Brawler Rotation:

    • Ash

    • Mortis

    • Pierce

New Maps in Rotation

  • Tread Carefully by IAmNumberFour (Hot Zone)

  • In Demand by AppleSaucing (Brawl Ball)

  • Pump It Up by unverable (Brawl Ball)

  • Dungeon Train by Lynxroh (Gem Grab)

  • Stroke of Luck by PhotonWinz (Knockout)

  • Stone Skipping by unverable (Duels)

  • False Sense Of Security by PistonMan (Duels)

  • Alchemy by Tevolozza (Bounty)

  • Net Presence (Hockey)

  • Triple Threat (Arena)

  • Brawler's Rift (Arena)

Permanent Improvements & QoL Features

General Improvements

  • Latin American Spanish is added as a new language option

  • Players have a clearer online status in the Friend List

  • The respawn invincibility shield is now also removed when you take an action (attack, Gadget, Super, or Hypercharge), so you choose when to jump back into the fight

  • Bull’s Tough Guy Star Power and Nita’s Faux Fur Gadget 0.5s immunity no longer get respawn-protection benefits, and now only prevent damage

  • Brock’s Rocket Laces Gadget now jumps in the facing direction, not toward the closest enemy

  • When Hank gets muted or crowd-controlled, his bubble bursts and deals damage instead of canceling his attack

  • New icon and name for Meg's 2nd Gadget (Now called Repurpose) to better reflect the rework.

  • New icon for Rico's 1st Gadget (Now called "Multiball Launcher") to better reflect the rework.

  • Gear Speed now also stacks with other sources of speed boosts, including the Star Powers listed below.

  • Ultra Legendary rarity name changed to Ultra rarity

  • New Hypercharge Skins will no longer be bundled together with Pins, Sprays, or Icons.

  • For some players, we may show personalized offers. Eligible players can opt out by toggling Personalized Offers to Off in the Settings menu. Some offers may continue to be shown until they expire.

  • The following Star Powers stack again with other sources of speed boosts:

    • 8-Bit - Plugged In

    • Angelo - Flow

    • Bibi - Home Run

    • Colt - Slick Boots

    • El Primo - Meteor Rush

    • Grom - Foot Patrol

    • Hank - It’s Gonna Blow

    • Jae-Yong - The Crowd Goes Mild

    • Lily - Vigilance

    • Melodie - Fast Beats

    • Moe - Speeding Ticket

    • Nori - His Mother’s Son

    • Ollie - Kick, Push

    • Pierce - Slip'n Snipe

    • Rico - Robo Retreat

    • Sirius - Dusk Runners

    • Willow - Obsession

VFX Updates and Improvements:

  • The mecha transformation VFX for all Meg Skins have been updated

  • Squeak's Gadget (Slow Area) VFX has been polished

  • Lola and Max have updated teleport VFX

  • Hank's basic attack VFX were opaque on certain Skins. They are now semi-transparent

  • Gus Championship Skin has custom shield VFX

  • Brock’s Hypercharge VFX now follows the standard rule: only Hypercharge and Pro Pass Skins get custom Hypercharge VFX

SFX Updates and Improvements:

  • Added SFX for every tile you hit or destroy, matching its material

  • Modified the sound of opponents picking up Power Cubes, to better tell apart when you or an ally picks one up

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed misleading Spanish translation for Lola’s Freeze Frame Gadget.

  • Fixed an issue where Larry & Lawrie’s Hypercharge damage boost didn’t apply properly.

  • Fixed an issue where Leon’s Hypercharge damage boost didn’t apply to the decoy.

  • Fixed an issue where Jacky’s “Pneumatic Booster” Gadget didn’t increase reload speed properly.

  • Fixed an issue where Eve under max level would show her hatchling count as Super damage in her Super info box.

  • Fixed an issue where Moe's movement speed didn’t increase while using Main Attack in Driller form.

  • Fixed an issue where the attack landing point of Kit’s possessed basic attack didn’t match the indicator. Additionally, after activating Hypercharge, the possessed basic attack’s projectile path was a straight line instead of an arc.

  • Griff's piggy bank now also gets a damage boost during Hypercharge, like the Coin Shower Gadget.

  • Fixed an issue where Willow's Love is Blind Star Power didn’t reduce reload speed properly.

  • Fixed audio for the following Skins:

    • Cupid Bo.

    • Mothra Eve.

    • Ascended 8-Bit.

    • Star Shelly.

    • Demon Mortis.

    • Daruma Mr. P, Mr. Fly, Mr. Dragonfruit, and Gym Rat Mr. P.

    • El Brown.

    • Woodriver Stu.

    • Surgenie.

    • Bibi Skins in general.

    • Meg Skins in general.

    • Piper Skins in general.

  • Corrected Larry & Lawrie’s Hypercharge description to match current gameplay.

  • Fixed an issue where Nita and Kenji could heal from shields.

  • Fixed an issue that caused some player to get stuck at 87% loading.