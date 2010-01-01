Senior Marketing Producer, Clash of Clans
We are seeking a Senior Marketing Producer to bring operational excellence to the amazing Clash universe working on Clash of Clans. Step into the heart of a global marketing organization, where you'll engage with iconic game brands and captivate millions of dedicated gamers worldwide. We're looking for highly structured and organised collaborators who take full ownership of their projects, being able to interpret strategic direction into a hands-on approach to realize the team’s creative visions. Join us and play a pivotal role in defining the future of game marketing.
You will work very closely with the Marketing Lead and wider Clash of Clans team being involved in all marketing initiatives, strategy, execution, and production for these iconic live games.
This role requires strong project management expertise, with high attention to details - in reality this means being on top of operational marketing activities and key deliverables at all times. You are a strong communicator, who takes ownership and is passionate about our games and is continuously striving for better performance.
We pride ourselves on the level of thoughtfulness, quality, and focus put into every aspect of our work. Be it the games themselves or how we communicate them to our players – we are passionate about not compromising on quality ever and choosing a long-term approach to make Supercell a truly global games company that will last for many decades to come.
All of this is way easier said than done. It takes vision, commitment, and super-talented (and perhaps slightly crazy) people who will pursue only the very best work possible. If that sounds like you (including the “slightly crazy” part), then let's chat!
Responsibilities
Collaborate closely with Marketing, Game Development and partners to define, execute and operationalise the marketing campaigns for Clash of Clans
Supporting your Marketing Lead on ensuring delivery of marketing initiatives
Guide the delivery of end-to-end marketing campaigns, coordinating with cross-functional teams
Develop project plans, timelines, and manage budgets for marketing initiatives
Track and update leadership on project budgets, ensuring efficient allocation of resources and adherence to project timelines
Ensure marketing efforts align with global marketing strategy, project objectives and business goals
Conduct quality checks on marketing materials to ensure accuracy, consistency, and compliance with brand standards
Manage end-to-end production processes for non-owned channels
Work closely with marketers on testing and implementation of new creatives, analyzing the results, and sharing learnings to improve the performance of future Marketing strategies and optimization
Manage existing partner relationships, in addition to sourcing new partners that will enable us to level up the quality and quantity of our initiatives
Foster a collaborative and creative environment, encouraging cross-functional teamwork and knowledge sharing within the Marketing Team
Requirements
Experience working on large-scale, award winning marketing campaigns for consumer facing products (ideally global)
Extensive knowledge of marketing production, project management and outsourcing
Ability and demonstrated experience of understanding and managing production pipelines end-to-end
Strong organizational and communication skills, with the ability to collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners
Ability to work independently and on a project basis
Entrepreneurial mindset and ability to thrive in a fast-moving complex environment
Interest in gaming
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind! Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.