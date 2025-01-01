Esports Manager, Clash of Clans

The Esports Manager for Clash of Clans will lead our competitive gaming strategy and design a global program that captivates players at all skill levels. This role focuses on creating engaging and meaningful experiences - in- and out of game - that surprise and delight players, build our community, and drive player acquisition and retention.
As a key member of the Clash of Clans Marketing team, the Esports Manager serves as an ambassador for the esports program. You are passionate about the subject and will advocate for esports internally and externally, share best practices, and collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including Analytics, Insights, Central Marketing, Community, PR, and external vendors to ensure the success of the program.
Your Responsibility
Work with internal and external partners to develop and oversee a world-class esports program for Clash of Clans.
Lead and execute online and offline esports events and productions for our Qualifiers and World Finals.
Track and report esports and business KPIs, translating insights into actionable improvements.
Maintain and track the overall esports budget, ensuring financial efficiency and impact.
Develop and manage a sustainable business model for the esports program that aligns with broader company goals.
Stay at the forefront of esports trends and best practices to continually evolve, innovate and improve the Clash of Clans esports ecosystem.
Requirements
5+ years of experience running large-scale, global esports programs.
Exceptional leadership, communication, and project management abilities.
Comprehensive understanding of esports components, including business management, event execution, competitive structure, team/player management, and broadcast production.
Proven track record of success in defining and implementing esports strategies in the gaming industry
Awareness of global industry trends and best practices to inform program enhancements.
Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to inspire and collaborate across diverse teams.
Highly organized, detail-oriented, and capable of managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
Willingness to travel, including international destinations.
Ideally, experience with gaming across multiple platforms and genres.
Preferably located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki
What Success Looks Like
Short-term (0-3 months): Build strong relationships with internal and external partners, get a good understanding of the Clash of Clans esports ecosystem, and successfully manage any ongoing initiatives.
Mid-term (6-12 months): Lead the flawless execution of the Clash of Clans 2025 Qualifiers and World Finals, driving strong player engagement and participation while optimizing processes and staying on budget.
Long-term (1 year+): Develop a scalable, sustainable esports program that balances player-driven events with a self-sustaining business model, ensuring continuous growth and alignment with player and business goals.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
