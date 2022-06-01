Effective Date: June 1st, 2022

The following section applies to you if you are a data subject located in the Republic of Turkey.

1) Data Collection & Processing

Your personal data will only be processed under the data protection legislation, in particular the Turkish Law on Personal Data Protection Law w. no 6698 (“DPL”).

The categories of personal data we have collected, and the sources of said data, are described in the section “THE DATA WE COLLECT” in the global privacy policy.

The purposes for collecting your personal data are described in the section “WHY DO WE COLLECT YOUR DATA” in the global privacy policy.

In addition to the above, your personal data shall be collected automatically and processed based on the following legal justifications under the DPL:

Article 5/2 (f)

Article 5/2 (c)

Article 5/1

2) Your Rights

You have the following legal rights, which are specified in Article 11 of the DPL, in relation to the personal information data we hold about you. As a data subject accessing services from the Republic of Turkey, you may apply to the data controller and (and to the extent permitted under applicable laws and regulations):

to learn whether your personal data are processed, to demand for information as to if your personal data have been processed, to learn the purpose of the processing of your personal data and whether these personal data are used in compliance with the purpose, to know the third parties to whom your personal data are transferred in the country or abroad, to request the rectification of the incomplete or inaccurate data, if any, to request the erasure or destruction of your personal data under the conditions referred to in Article 7 of the DPL, to request reporting of the operations carried out under sub-paragraphs (e) and (f) to third parties to whom your personal data have been transferred, to object to the occurrence of a result against the person yourself by analyzing the data processed solely through automated systems, to claim compensation for the damage arising from the unlawful processing of your personal data.

Our Data Controller Representative in Turkey is Özdağıstanli Ekici Avukatlık Ortaklığı for compliance with the Turkish data protection regulations can be contacted at tr_supercell@iptech-legal.com.