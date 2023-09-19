Fixes/changes:

Fast-forward is automatically disabled if all troops are lost, and the player has enough Gunboat Energy to use abilities;

Fixed a bug that allowed Everspark's Universal Remote to fire off twice;

Multiple UI/text fixes and improvements - Laser Ranger's description no longer references cold beam;

Attack replay UI consistency and fixes.

New features:

Statue info popup shows the maximum possible boost percentages. It was not obvious you could get better percentages.

Eversparks's Universal Remote:

Cooldown gets shorter as the skill is leveled up: The damage bonus is inconsequential since Universal Remote is mainly used to destroy the targeted defense. Tying the cooldown to the skill level gives a better reason to level the skill;

Universal Remote can now be fired multiple times in short succession. The energy cost increase has been raised from 7 to 9 to compensate;

Fast-forward in battle is now available for PVP and Resource Bases.

Layout Editor

To use Layout Editor, you just need to click on your Headquarters and the button to change layouts. You'll then be able to EDIT an existing base layout.