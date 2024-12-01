Welcome, Commanders, to another electrifying month in Boom Beach!

As we sail into December, prepare to take your gameplay to the next level. This month is packed with thrilling events and opportunities to showcase your skills on the battlefield.



1 - 3: Cryoneer & Warrior Mania: Unleash the ice-cold precision of Cryoneers paired with the swift strikes of Warriors for a dynamic combo!

2 - 8: Leader Event: Step into the spotlight and lead your forces to victory in this special event!

4 - 6: Scorcher & Zooka Mania: Combine the blazing fury of Scorchers with the explosive power of Zookas for an unstoppable force.

7 - 9: Laser Ranger & Bombardier Mania: Engage in high-tech warfare with Laser Rangers and Bombardiers delivering devastating precision strikes!

9 - 15: Heavy Choppa: Take command of the Heavy Choppa, a powerful troop transporter, and dominate the battlefield.

10 - 12: Heavy & Tank Mania: Deploy the ultimate combination of resilience and firepower with Heavies and Tanks leading your charge.

13 - 15: Mech & Medic Mania: Pair the robust Mech with the life-saving Medics to create an unbreakable force of destruction and survival.

16 - 18: Crystal Critters: Enhance your strategies with Crystal Critters, adding a touch of magic to protect and empower your troops.

20 - 26: Rain Maker: Experience the unmatched range and firepower of the Rain Maker, a unique blend of Tank and Mortar that reigns supreme!

20 - 30: All Troop Mania: It’s an all-out war! Every troop type is supercharged for maximum mayhem. Let the chaos ensue!

20 - 26: GBA Week: Gear up your Gunboat Abilities (GBA) for a week of explosive tactical fun! The rotation (in order): Speed Serum, Tiny Shock, Remote Hack, Remote Defib, Cryo Bomb, Crystal Shield, Super Warrior.

27 - 29: Fireworks Crab: Get ready for a dazzling display of power and strategy in this special edition of Mega Crab.

30 - Jan 19: Warships Season 69: Chart your course for glory in the newest season of Warships, featuring fresh challenges and exclusive rewards!