March is here, and it’s time to celebrate with epic battles, powerful troop combinations, and exciting events!

Get ready to dominate the battlefield with these upcoming events:



1 - 6: All Troop Mania – Unleash the full might of every troop with reduced training costs, allowing you to experiment with powerful army compositions!



3 - 16: Warships Season 72 – Set sail for a brand-new season of Warships, featuring fresh layouts, innovative strategies, and rewards!



3 - 9: Heavy Choppa – Bring in the aerial reinforcements with the Heavy Choppa, delivering nonstop firepower and frontline dominance!



7 - 9: Bombardier & Scorcher Mania – Pair the explosive long-range firepower of Bombardiers with the relentless charge of Scorchers for devastating battlefield control!



10 - 16: Rain Maker – Rain destruction on your enemies with these powerful long-range artillery units, outranging most defensive buildings!



10 - 16: Gunboat Ability Week – A special week featuring rotating Gunboat Abilities to enhance your attacks! Each day brings a new ability:



March 10: Speed Serum

March 11: Tiny Shock

March 12: Remote Hack

March 13: Remote Defibrillator

March 14: Cryo Bomb

March 15: Crystal Shield

March 16: Super Warrior



17 - 19: Cryoneer & Medic Mania – Keep your enemies frozen and your troops alive with this powerful support-based troop combination!



21 - 23: Anniversary Crab – Celebrate 11 years of Boom Beach with this special Mega Crab!



24 - 26: Heavy & Warrior Mania – Charge into battle with an unstoppable frontline force, combining the brute strength of Heavies with the fast-striking Warriors!



28 - 30: Joker Crab – A mysterious and unpredictable Mega Crab event with wild twists! Are you ready for the challenge?



31 - Apr 2: Deployable Turret – Upgrade your defenses with this powerful Proto Troop, providing additional firepower during your attacks!



31 - Apr 6: Critter Engineer – Bring the mechanical swarm to battle with the Critter Engineer, perfect for overwhelming enemy defenses!



31 - Apr 20: Warships Season 73 – A new Warships season sets sail with fresh challenges and strategic opportunities!



Get ready for an unforgettable anniversary month, Commanders! Strategize, battle, and claim your victories as we celebrate 11 years of Boom!



Don't forget to claim your diamonds daily!