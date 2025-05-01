May is here, bringing a wave of fresh challenges, explosive troop combos, and new chances to outsmart your opponents and dominate the battlefield!

2 - 4: Grenadier & Mech Mania

Crush defenses with the raw firepower of Grenadiers backed by the brute strength of Mechs. Perfect for a slow and steady siege.

9 - 11: Zooka & Grenadier Mania

Rain destruction from a distance with this powerful pairing! Zookas deliver precision strikes while Grenadiers create chaos across enemy lines.

12 - 14: Explosive Drones

Unleash these flying terrors to swarm enemy bases and trigger massive chain reactions—an explosive twist to your attack strategy!

12 - 18: Mega Scorcher

Feel the heat with this super-sized Prototroop! The Mega Scorcher leads the charge with fiery might and incredible durability.

16 - 18: Cryoneer & Laser Ranger Mania

Slow down defenses and cut through them with surgical precision using the chilling support of Cryoneers and the pinpoint power of Laser Rangers.

23 - 25: Tribal Crab

Join the Tribal Mega Crab event! Embrace unique boosts and buffs as you climb its towering stages and unlock juicy rewards.

26 - 28: Crystal Shield

Protect your troops under a shimmering shield of invincibility! This Gunboat Ability can turn the tide at just the right moment.

26 - Jun 1: Cryo Bombardier

Bring the freeze and the firepower! The Cryo Bombardier slows enemy defenses while packing serious punch from a distance.

26 - Jun 15: Warships Season 75

A new Warships season sets sail! Battle your way through innovative layouts, test bold new strategies, and claim exclusive seasonal rewards.

30 - Jun 1: Rifleman & Mech Mania

Combine the relentless wave of Riflemen with the unyielding force of Mechs for a powerful mix of numbers and muscle!