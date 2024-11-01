Welcome, Commanders, to an action-packed month in Boom Beach! As we embrace the changing tides of November, our tropical battleground is set to explode with thrilling events!.



Here’s what you can expect:



1 - 3: Heavy & Bombardier Mania: Unleash the power of Heavy and Bombardier troops for a fierce showdown!



4 - 6: Crystal Shield: Protect your troops with Crystal Shield.



8 - 10: Tank Mania: Combine firepower and resilience for an unstoppable armored force.



15 - 17: Laser Ranger & Heavy Mania: Engage in high-tech battles with the Laser Ranger alongside your Heavies.



18 - 20: Speed Serum: Boost your troops’ speed and unleash chaos on the battlefield!



18 - 24: Rainmaker: Experience the power of the Rainmaker, a unique mix of Tank and Mortar with enhanced range!

22 - 24 Proto Crab: Prepare for a special edition of Mega Crab featuring the Rain Maker as an optional Troop!



25 - 27: Explosive Drones: Deploy Explosive Drones for devastating attacks on enemy defenses.



25 - Dec 22: Warships Season 68: Set sail into a new season filled with fresh challenges and rewards!



28 - 30: Rifleman & Grenadier Mania: Bring the heat with a powerful combination of Riflemen and Grenadiers!



As we gear up for these exciting events, don’t forget to strategize and prepare your troops. November in Boom Beach is an unforgettable experience filled with battles, rewards, and plenty of action!