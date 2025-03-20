Dr. T's island challenges now scale according to player progress. Completing the bases increases the challenge. This increase is unlimited, and the toughest players can compete for the top spots on the new leaderboards.



THREAT

Threat is a new concept used to indicate the difficulty of a challenge base. Each base in Volcano and Tropical challenges has a Threat rating, with a higher Threat indicating a more difficult base. Threat 1 is roughly meant to be a challenge for an HQ 5 base, and each increase in Threat corresponds to one HQ level. Threat 23 would correspond to a challenge for HQ 27.

When the event first starts after the update, each player is assigned an initial Permanent Threat rating. Players with HQs 5 - 11 will be assigned a Permanent Threat of 1. Higher HQs will have a Permanent Threat of HQ level minus 10. Tropical and Volcano events have their separate Permanent Threat.

ROTATION



Each time the event starts, each player can still beat seven bases.

The first base will have a Threat level equal to the playerʼs Permanent Threat. Each successive base will increase Threat by one.



If the player beats all bases, their Permanent Threat is increased by one. Thus next time the event starts, the bases will be harder. The rewards gained from bases will be correspondingly greater. There is no limit to how high a base Threat can go, but the rewards stop increasing after Threat 26.



LEADERBOARD



Both events have their own leaderboard. A playerʼs position on the leaderboard is determined by the base with the highest Threat they have defeated. To resolve ties, a destruction percentage is calculated from the following base.



Since the rewards stop increasing after Threat 26, some players might prefer not having the challenge continually increase, instead focusing on gaining maximum resources. Once these players achieve Permanent Threat 27, there will be an option in the leaderboard menu to downgrade their Threat. This downgrade can be selected even if some bases have already been defeated.



Downgrading sets the playerʼs Permanent Threat to 26 for the day and adjusts the available bases accordingly. Once selected, downgrading can not be reversed for the day. If downgrading is selected, beating all bases will not increase the Permanent Threat.