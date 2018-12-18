Content creators compete to see who’s the best in each game mode! We kicked off the series last week with Gem Grab, this week’s event is:
24-hour Duo Showdown Competition
Leaderboard: https://tournament.brawlstars.com/event/101
NA time: Tues-Wed Dec 18-19 starts and finishes at 6:00pm PST
The Big Shots competed for most Gem Grab wins in 24 hours. 1Rain and Gustovow tied at 191 wins!
They’ll both be streaming the first few hours of this event as well, check them out below.
1Rain in English: https://www.twitch.tv/1rain
Gustovow in Portuguese: www.youtube.com/gustovow