Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Brawl Stars News Archive
English
français
Deutsch
italiano
日本語
한국어
polski
português
русский
español
Türkçe
中文
简体中文
13 Feb 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars
RANKED IS DEAD, AND RANKED IS BACK!!
12 Feb 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars
NEW PARTNER TEAMS | ARE SPRAYS GOING AWAY FOREVER!?
10 Feb 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars
All about the Brawlentine's Community Event!
18 Jan 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars
BSC 2025 Season Kickoff!
2 Jan 2025
Blog – Brawl Stars
EVERYTHING ABOUT THE PIZZA PLANET EVENT!
19 Dec 2024
Blog – Brawl Stars
PATCH NOTES: Toy Story!
1
2
3
Next