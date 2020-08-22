Tomorrow (August 22nd) is the international Cosplay Day! Your favorite Brawl Stars creators are taking part! Follow the action below!

TIME (UTC) - Content Creator - Language - Channel URL





09:00 - Csuszy Gaming (Hungarian) - https://youtube.com/Csuszygami...

10:00 - Ark (English) - https://twitch.tv/arkbrawlstar... - 24 Hour Stream

10:00 - Skiller Gaming (Russian) - http://www.youtube.com/skiller...

12:00 - Falcone (English) - http://twitch.tv/falconehosts

13:00 - SpenLC (English) - https://twitch.tv/SpenLC

14:00 - Tom Brawl Stars (English) - https://twitch.tv/tom_brawlsta...

15:00 - PdePaula (Spanish) - https://twitch.tv/pdepaula

15:00 - Power Couple Gaming (Portuguese) - https://youtube.com/PowerCoupl...

15:00 - FullFrontage (English) - https://twitch.tv/TeamLiquid

16:00 - Arran1904 (English) - https://twitch.tv/arran1904

17:00 - Bentimm1 (English) - https://twitch.tv/bentimm1

17:00 - BroCast (German) - https://twitch.tv/tv_brocast

18:00 - Garotas No Controle (Portuguese) - https://youtube.com/garotasnoc...

19:00 - GizmoSpike Gaming (English) - https://twitch.tv/gizmospikega...

20:00 - Edhy Ghellen (Portuguese) - https://youtube.com/EdhyGhelle...

21:00 - Rey (English) - https://www.twitch.tv/reybrawl...

22:00 - OG Brawl Stars (English) - https://twitch.tv/ogbrawlstars...

22:00 - Dinhuu Gamers (Portuguese) - https://youtube.com/c/F%C3%BAr...

23:00 - AshlynS (English) - https://twitch.tv/AshlynS

23:00 - BobbyBS (English) - https://twitch.tv/bobbybs

23:00 - ReddySet (English) - https://twitch.tv/ReddySet - 24 Hour Stream

00:00 - Gustovow (Portuguese) - https://dlive.tv/Gustovow





