8 Dec 2022
WE MADE IT: 4 Billion Takedowns!

#byebyeboxes

It's time to say #byebyeboxes 📦🥊

Take down 4 BILLION Brawlers together with the community to win the OMEGA BOX!💥

Goals 🎯
500M - Mega Box
1B - Omega Box Icon
1.5B - Omega Box Spray
2B - Omega Box Pin
3B - Omega Box
4B - Omega Box Darryl Skin

The community progress will be updated daily in the Brawl Stars news section!

Go and take down some Brawlers!🥳

Scoreboard:

December 1st - 507.136.633

December 2nd - 595.484.737

December 3rd - 746.154.268

December 4th - 682.821.183

December 5th - 586.920.541

December 6th - 703.936.730

December 7th - 708.459.204


TOTAL: 4.530.913.296