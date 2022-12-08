It's time to say #byebyeboxes 📦🥊

Take down 4 BILLION Brawlers together with the community to win the OMEGA BOX!💥

Goals 🎯

500M - Mega Box

1B - Omega Box Icon

1.5B - Omega Box Spray

2B - Omega Box Pin

3B - Omega Box

4B - Omega Box Darryl Skin

The community progress will be updated daily in the Brawl Stars news section!

Go and take down some Brawlers!🥳

Scoreboard:





December 1st - 507.136.633

December 2nd - 595.484.737

December 3rd - 746.154.268

December 4th - 682.821.183

December 5th - 586.920.541

December 6th - 703.936.730



December 7th - 708.459.204





TOTAL: 4.530.913.296