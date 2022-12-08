It's time to say #byebyeboxes 📦🥊
Take down 4 BILLION Brawlers together with the community to win the OMEGA BOX!💥
Goals 🎯
500M - Mega Box
1B - Omega Box Icon
1.5B - Omega Box Spray
2B - Omega Box Pin
3B - Omega Box
4B - Omega Box Darryl Skin
The community progress will be updated daily in the Brawl Stars news section!
Go and take down some Brawlers!🥳
Scoreboard:
December 1st - 507.136.633
December 2nd - 595.484.737
December 3rd - 746.154.268
December 4th - 682.821.183
December 5th - 586.920.541
December 6th - 703.936.730
December 7th - 708.459.204
TOTAL: 4.530.913.296