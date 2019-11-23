It's your chance to #WinBrawlSkins LINE FRIENDS edition!
On Sunday (November 24th) follow the schedule below so you can have as many chances as possible!
Remember that the times are in UTC, so make sure to adjust the time to your current timezone.
Time (UTC)
Name - Channel - Language
00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)
Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/gustovow - Portuguese
BenTimm1 - https://twitch.tv/bentimm1 - English
01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)
Lex - https://twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - English
Bruno Clash - https://www.youtube.com/brunoclash - Portuguese
02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)
KairosTime - https://twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - English
BBokTV - https://www.youtube.com/bboktv - Korean
03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)
ChiefPat - https://twitch.tv/chiefpat - English
04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)
Rey - https://twitch.tv/brawlstarsrey - English
Puzpuztetsupei - https://www.youtube.com/user/puzpuztetsupei - Traditional Chinese
05:00 - 06:00 (UTC) - Break!
06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)
Enchantin - https://twitch.tv/enchatin - English
07:00 - 08:00 (UTC) - Break!
08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)
June - https://www.youtube.com/junecr - Korean
09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)
ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - German
10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)
Puuki - https://www.youtube.com/puuki - German
11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)
建盛 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOZXR9XcHB4jOEDYuCgvLw - Traditional Chinese
12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)
技看夕 校图乐 - https://www.huya.com/17905395 - Simplified Chinese
Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJFN9Mo4AMR_qZ1ZB6i2N8Q - Traditional Chinese
13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)
荒野一姐 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Simplified Chinese
守护TA - https://www.huya.com/19754562 - Simplified Chinese
Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXc3-JVE7lrkTZ8H0s7CYSg - Traditional Chinese
人家都叫我Han - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoAiE8vZt4l7HAwl5u42k5w/ - Traditional Chinese
14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)
Chief Avalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - English
手游休闲 - https://www.douyu.com/6362907 - Simplified Chinese
Huangyeluando - https://www.huya.com/huangyeluandou - Simplified Chinese
15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)
Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawlstars - English
FerreFTW - https://www.youtube.com/user/FerreFTW - Italian
BrProMaster - https://www.youtube/com/brpromaster - Portuguese
DavidK - http://www.youtube.com/c/DavidKPlaybrawlstars - French
16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)
gouloulou coc - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSOZ9tw07TaBO9Q9hlOcqA - French
FullFrontage - https://twitch.tv/FullFrontage - English
Ghg - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrEscapeeeee - Russian
17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)
Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italian
Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV3CAvUPaMZai8GxW2fqZAg - French
Aurum Tv - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russian
Radical Rosh - http://twitch.tv/radicalrosh - English
18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)
Vinhô - https://www.youtube.com/c/Vinhô - Portuguese
Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvyoMrWm0_h_7NDgVlpCxjA - French
Dragonufficiale - https://www.twitch.tv/dragonufficiale - Italian
Chiken - https://www.twitch.tv/chiken - English
19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)
Nery - https://youtube.com/clashcomnery - Portuguese
Kius - http://youtube.com/c/KiusYT - Spanish
JS GodSaveTheFish - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPkFXGHJM52CnuTQcywBlA - French
20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)
GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmospike - English
Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - English
Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty - Portuguese
Alvaro845 - https://www.facebook.com/TheAlvaro845 - Spanish
21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)
PitBullFera - https://www.youtube.com/user/KevinnPires242517 - Portuguese
Malcaider - https://youtube.com/c/MalcaideCR - Spanish
22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)
Nat - https://twitch.tv/natwithaheart - English
Spiuk - https://www.facebook.com/Spiuk-Gaming-230984034477465/ - Spanish
Anikilo - https://www.youtube.com/user/anikiloiOS - Spanish
23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)
Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashBrawlStars - English
The Game Huntah - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsfnlKS4fcljoaBCJPoKfrQ - Spanish