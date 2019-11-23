It's your chance to #WinBrawlSkins LINE FRIENDS edition!

On Sunday (November 24th) follow the schedule below so you can have as many chances as possible!

Remember that the times are in UTC, so make sure to adjust the time to your current timezone.





Time (UTC)

Name - Channel - Language





00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)



Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/gustovow - Portuguese





BenTimm1 - https://twitch.tv/bentimm1 - English



01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)



Lex - https://twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - English





Bruno Clash - https://www.youtube.com/brunoclash - Portuguese



02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)



KairosTime - https://twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - English





BBokTV - https://www.youtube.com/bboktv - Korean



03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)

ChiefPat - https://twitch.tv/chiefpat - English

04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)



Rey - https://twitch.tv/brawlstarsrey - English



Puzpuztetsupei - https://www.youtube.com/user/puzpuztetsupei - Traditional Chinese



05:00 - 06:00 (UTC) - Break!

06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)



Enchantin - https://twitch.tv/enchatin - English





07:00 - 08:00 (UTC) - Break!

08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)

June - https://www.youtube.com/junecr - Korean

09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)



ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - German



10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)



Puuki - https://www.youtube.com/puuki - German





11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)



建盛 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOZXR9XcHB4jOEDYuCgvLw - Traditional Chinese



12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)

技看夕 校图乐 - https://www.huya.com/17905395 - Simplified Chinese





Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJFN9Mo4AMR_qZ1ZB6i2N8Q - Traditional Chinese



13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)

荒野一姐 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Simplified Chinese



守护TA - https://www.huya.com/19754562 - Simplified Chinese



Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXc3-JVE7lrkTZ8H0s7CYSg - Traditional Chinese





人家都叫我Han - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoAiE8vZt4l7HAwl5u42k5w/ - Traditional Chinese



14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)



Chief Avalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - English





手游休闲 - https://www.douyu.com/6362907 - Simplified Chinese





Huangyeluando - https://www.huya.com/huangyeluandou - Simplified Chinese





15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)



Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawlstars - English





FerreFTW - https://www.youtube.com/user/FerreFTW - Italian





BrProMaster - https://www.youtube/com/brpromaster - Portuguese





DavidK - http://www.youtube.com/c/DavidKPlaybrawlstars - French



16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)



gouloulou coc - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSOZ9tw07TaBO9Q9hlOcqA - French





FullFrontage - https://twitch.tv/FullFrontage - English



Ghg - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrEscapeeeee - Russian

17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)



Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italian





Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV3CAvUPaMZai8GxW2fqZAg - French



Aurum Tv - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russian





Radical Rosh - http://twitch.tv/radicalrosh - English



18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)



Vinhô - https://www.youtube.com/c/Vinhô - Portuguese





Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvyoMrWm0_h_7NDgVlpCxjA - French





Dragonufficiale - https://www.twitch.tv/dragonufficiale - Italian





Chiken - https://www.twitch.tv/chiken - English



19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)



Nery - https://youtube.com/clashcomnery - Portuguese





Kius - http://youtube.com/c/KiusYT - Spanish

JS GodSaveTheFish - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPkFXGHJM52CnuTQcywBlA - French



20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)



GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmospike - English



Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - English





Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty - Portuguese



Alvaro845 - https://www.facebook.com/TheAlvaro845 - Spanish



21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)



PitBullFera - https://www.youtube.com/user/KevinnPires242517 - Portuguese





Malcaider - https://youtube.com/c/MalcaideCR - Spanish





22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)

Nat - https://twitch.tv/natwithaheart - English





Spiuk - https://www.facebook.com/Spiuk-Gaming-230984034477465/ - Spanish



Anikilo - https://www.youtube.com/user/anikiloiOS - Spanish



23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)



Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashBrawlStars - English



The Game Huntah - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsfnlKS4fcljoaBCJPoKfrQ - Spanish



