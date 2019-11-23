Supercell logo
23 Nov 2019
Blog – Brawl Stars

LINE FRIENDS SKIN GIVEAWAY

LINE SKINS GIVEAWAY

It's your chance to #WinBrawlSkins LINE FRIENDS edition!
On Sunday (November 24th) follow the schedule below so you can have as many chances as possible!

Remember that the times are in UTC, so make sure to adjust the time to your current timezone.



Time (UTC)
Name - Channel - Language


00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)


Gustovow - https://www.youtube.com/user/gustovow - Portuguese


BenTimm1 - https://twitch.tv/bentimm1 - English

01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)


Lex - https://twitch.tv/lexbrawlstars - English


Bruno Clash - https://www.youtube.com/brunoclash - Portuguese

02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)


KairosTime - https://twitch.tv/kairostime_gaming - English


BBokTV - https://www.youtube.com/bboktv - Korean

03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)

ChiefPat - https://twitch.tv/chiefpat - English

04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)


Rey - https://twitch.tv/brawlstarsrey - English

Puzpuztetsupei - https://www.youtube.com/user/puzpuztetsupei - Traditional Chinese

05:00 - 06:00 (UTC) - Break!

06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)


Enchantin - https://twitch.tv/enchatin - English

07:00 - 08:00 (UTC) - Break!

08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)

June - https://www.youtube.com/junecr - Korean

09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)


ClashGames - https://www.youtube.com/clashgames1 - German

10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)


Puuki - https://www.youtube.com/puuki - German

11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)


建盛 - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqOZXR9XcHB4jOEDYuCgvLw - Traditional Chinese

12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)

技看夕 校图乐 - https://www.huya.com/17905395 - Simplified Chinese


Xiake - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJFN9Mo4AMR_qZ1ZB6i2N8Q - Traditional Chinese

13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)

荒野一姐 - https://www.douyu.com/6541105 - Simplified Chinese

守护TA - https://www.huya.com/19754562 - Simplified Chinese

Dr. mmm - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXc3-JVE7lrkTZ8H0s7CYSg - Traditional Chinese


人家都叫我Han - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoAiE8vZt4l7HAwl5u42k5w/ - Traditional Chinese

14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)


Chief Avalon - https://youtube.com/ChiefAvalon - English


手游休闲 - https://www.douyu.com/6362907 - Simplified Chinese


Huangyeluando - https://www.huya.com/huangyeluandou - Simplified Chinese

15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)


Ark - https://www.twitch.tv/arkbrawlstars - English


FerreFTW - https://www.youtube.com/user/FerreFTW - Italian


BrProMaster - https://www.youtube/com/brpromaster - Portuguese


DavidK - http://www.youtube.com/c/DavidKPlaybrawlstars - French

16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)


gouloulou coc - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBSOZ9tw07TaBO9Q9hlOcqA - French


FullFrontage - https://twitch.tv/FullFrontage - English

Ghg - https://www.youtube.com/user/MrEscapeeeee - Russian

17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)


Grax - https://www.youtube.com/grax - Italian


Romain Dot Live - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV3CAvUPaMZai8GxW2fqZAg - French

Aurum Tv - https://www.youtube.com/autv - Russian


Radical Rosh - http://twitch.tv/radicalrosh - English

18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)


Vinhô - https://www.youtube.com/c/Vinhô - Portuguese


Axael TV - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvyoMrWm0_h_7NDgVlpCxjA - French


Dragonufficiale - https://www.twitch.tv/dragonufficiale - Italian


Chiken - https://www.twitch.tv/chiken - English

19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)


Nery - https://youtube.com/clashcomnery - Portuguese


Kius - http://youtube.com/c/KiusYT - Spanish

JS GodSaveTheFish - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPkFXGHJM52CnuTQcywBlA - French

20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)


GizmoSpike - https://www.youtube.com/gizmospike - English

Coach Cory - https://dlive.tv/CoachCory - English


Consty - https://www.youtube.com/consty - Portuguese

Alvaro845 - https://www.facebook.com/TheAlvaro845 - Spanish

21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)


PitBullFera - https://www.youtube.com/user/KevinnPires242517 - Portuguese


Malcaider - https://youtube.com/c/MalcaideCR - Spanish

22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)

Nat - https://twitch.tv/natwithaheart - English


Spiuk - https://www.facebook.com/Spiuk-Gaming-230984034477465/ - Spanish

Anikilo - https://www.youtube.com/user/anikiloiOS - Spanish

23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)


Ash - https://www.youtube.com/ashBrawlStars - English

The Game Huntah - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsfnlKS4fcljoaBCJPoKfrQ - Spanish