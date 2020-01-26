It's YOUR chance to #WinBrawlSkins — Lunar Brawl edition!
The skins are: Street Ninja Tara, Heroine Bibi & Virus 8-BIT.
On Sunday (Jan 26) tune in to the schedule below to #WinBrawlSkins! Every streamer will be giving away 1 of each skin (3 total) during their stream. The more you watch, the more chances you have of winning one!
NOTE: All times are in UTC (current UTC time).
00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)
KairosTime Gaming - [
] - English
TheAlvaro845 - [
] - Spanish
Bruno Clash - [
] - Portuguese
BlackYT ShowDown - [
] - Portuguese
巴斯主播 - [
] - Traditional Chinese
01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)
Chiken - [
] - English
Kashewz - [
] - English
Chief Pat - [
] - English
Androx - [
] - Spanish
02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)
nickatnyte - [
] - English
大腦動遊戲王 - [
] - Traditional Chinese
03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)
natwithaheart - [
] - English
ThatGuyJeff - [
] - English
末末吾名 - [
] - Traditional Chinese
04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)
Orange Juice Gaming - [
] - English
bobbybs - [
] - English
홀릿 Youtube Holit - [
] - Korean
엔젤 유튜브 ANGEL7777 - [
] - Korean
05:00 - 06:00 (UTC)
Lex - [
] - English
뽁구티비 - [
] - Korean
비엠TV - [
] - Korean
06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)
Rey - [
] - English
瘋狂男孩CrazyBoy - [
] - Traditional Chinese
07:00 - 08:00 (UTC)
111tom333_bs - [
] - English
愛好者嗶嗶潔西 - [
] - Traditional Chinese
08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)
Anikilo Gamer - [
] - Spanish
Corollary - [
] - Simplified Chinese
Dr. mmm - [
] - Traditional Chinese
09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)
RoTz Fire - [
] - Portuguese
ClashGames - [
] - German
Sitr0x - [
] - Polish
Kremol - [
] - Polish
阿水鸭 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
尚娱-皛傲气 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
耕著我 Follow me - [
] - Traditional Chinese
10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)
puuki - [
] - German
Rost - [
] - Polish
Gawel - [
] - Polish
Gigi - [
] - Italian
我不是今朝喔 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)
YdeGaming - [
] - English
Legend Viki - [
] - Hindi
Trebor BS - [
] - Spanish
尚娱-校长 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
建盛 - [
] - Traditional Chinese
12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)
Ark - [
] - English
Phoenix Blaze - [
] - Hindi
Aldo Pedro - [
] - Portuguese
Lucas Clash ON - [
] - Portuguese
Zhar - [
] - Spanish
俯冲杯的小夕 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
法师李 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
Xiake - [
] - Traditional Chinese
13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)
Rozetmen - [
] - Turkish
Super rare gaming - [
] - Hindi
Dżejdżejka - [
] - Polish
Vinhô - [
] - Portuguese
胡大 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
人家都叫我Han - [
] - Traditional Chinese
14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)
JS GodSaveTheFish - [
] - French
DJ Lucas [
] - Portuguese
Harun Kılıç - [
] - Turkish
BrawlStar豆豆- [
] - Simplified Chinese
SGV - [
] - Traditional Chinese
PowerTech淮特 - [
] - Traditional Chinese
Style ghg - [
] - Russian
15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)
FullFrontage - [
] - English
Clash com Nery - [
] - Portuguese
Blarod - [
] - French
Sam1735 - [
] - Hindi
CryingMan - [
] - English/Korean
TheignaxL - [
] - Spanish
MaRCeUTM - [
] - Spanish
yediandian - [
] - Simplified Chinese
尚娱-阿祖 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
大V - [
] - Simplified Chinese
羽玄SamWing - [
] - Traditional Chinese
16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)
RadicalRosh - [
] - English
Patrix - [
] - English
Farell - [
] - Polish
Malcaide - [
] - Spanish
PiouPiouLover - [
] - French
PitBullFera - [
] - Portuguese
Holdik - [
] - Russian
Raiko - [
] - Traditional Chinese
kuroko哲平 - [
] - Simplified Chinese
17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)
BenTimm1 - [
] - English
Romain Dot Live - [
] - French
Spiuk Gaming - [
] - Spanish
Lord Sacram - [
] - Spanish
Panda Gaming - [
] - Polish
Lukas - [
] - German
Emerick - [
] - Portuguese
18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)
CoachCory - [
] - English
ChiefAvalon - [
] - English
Misteer - [
] - Spanish
iKaoss - [
] - Spanish
VCR - [
] - Polish
Jo Jonas - [
] - German
Jc Buller - [
] - Portuguese
Pepito - [
] - French
Captain Ben - [
] - Hebrew
19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)
GizmoSpikeGaming - [
] - English
HavocGaming - [
] - English
AuRuM TV - [
] - Russian
Ferre - [
] - Italian
TheJesucristian - [
] - Spanish
Mab55 - [
] - Spanish
Axael TV - [
] - French
20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)
DavidK - [
] - French
Grax - [
] - Italian
TheGameHuntah - [
] - Spanish
GoDeiK - [
] - Spanish
21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)
The Chicken 2 - [
] - English
Kius - [
] - Spanish
Edhy Ghellen - [
] - Portuguese
gataozudo - [
] - Portuguese
DragonUfficiale - [
] - Italian
22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)
Enchatin - [
] - English
Lukas Games - [
] - Portuguese
Jewzen - [
] - Portuguese
Brawl Stars MMA - [
] - Russian
KmanuS88 - [
] - Spanish
TwentyFour Bytes - [
] - Spanish
23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)
Ash - [
] - English
Gustovow - [
] - Portuguese
BR Pro Master - [
] - Portuguese
Mad Raider - [
] - Spanish
3lno0b - [
] - Spanish
NemosTV - [
] - Italian
GLHF!