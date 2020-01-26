It's YOUR chance to #WinBrawlSkins — Lunar Brawl edition!

The skins are: Street Ninja Tara, Heroine Bibi & Virus 8-BIT.

On Sunday (Jan 26) tune in to the schedule below to #WinBrawlSkins! Every streamer will be giving away 1 of each skin (3 total) during their stream. The more you watch, the more chances you have of winning one!

NOTE: All times are in UTC (current UTC time).

00:00 - 01:00 (UTC)

01:00 - 02:00 (UTC)

02:00 - 03:00 (UTC)

nickatnyte - [ watch here! ] - English

大腦動遊戲王 - [ watch here! ] - Traditional Chinese

03:00 - 04:00 (UTC)

04:00 - 05:00 (UTC)

05:00 - 06:00 (UTC)

06:00 - 07:00 (UTC)

Rey - [ watch here! ] - English

瘋狂男孩CrazyBoy - [ watch here! ] - Traditional Chinese

07:00 - 08:00 (UTC)

08:00 - 09:00 (UTC)

09:00 - 10:00 (UTC)

10:00 - 11:00 (UTC)



11:00 - 12:00 (UTC)





12:00 - 13:00 (UTC)

13:00 - 14:00 (UTC)

14:00 - 15:00 (UTC)

15:00 - 16:00 (UTC)



16:00 - 17:00 (UTC)

17:00 - 18:00 (UTC)

18:00 - 19:00 (UTC)







19:00 - 20:00 (UTC)

20:00 - 21:00 (UTC)

21:00 - 22:00 (UTC)

22:00 - 23:00 (UTC)

23:00 - 00:00 (UTC)

GLHF!